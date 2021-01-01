« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 271085 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7880 on: Today at 06:02:50 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 01:17:46 am
So casting City and their bullshit sponsorships aside only Madrid were ahead of us on the last accounts then?

We're behind Madrid by just 10 million. Probably would've overtaken them if we'd won the final
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7881 on: Today at 06:05:03 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:23:34 am
And if we do that, what reason do we have then to not register Doak, who is another not eligible for List-B in champions league so he wont be able to play in europe. To even accommodate those 3 new players l, we'll unregsiter Nat Phillips and Arthur probably. So now you have 4 players who could feel aggrieved for not making the squad. This isnt a healthy way to keep squad morale. We need players leaving.

Also, Ox can take Nat's spot as he is association trained, if we buy a caicedo, we wont be able to use that spot either. our squad is too bloated

Neither is keeping players registered who aren't good enough,plus they are leaving soon anyway & there's always players who miss out on the CL squad and are left out of match day squads all the time,we are LFC ffs and the bar to play for us should be higher than most.

Plus our squad is not too bloated.
Online AmanShah21

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7882 on: Today at 06:15:20 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:05:03 am
Neither is keeping players registered who aren't good enough,plus they are leaving soon anyway & there's always players who miss out on the CL squad and are left out of match day squads all the time,we are LFC ffs and the bar to play for us should be higher than most.

Plus our squad is not too bloated.

It is bloated and unbalanced. We dont have enough locally trained or homegrown players. Even in the summer, we expect to lose atleast 2 homegrown senior players and potentially another 2 if Nat and Kelleher are both sold. So then you are already starting with a smaller squad size or are restricted to buying homegrown players.
Klopp values squad harmony highly. None of the players have shown any disciplinary concerns. They've done what was asked of them. Their performances may not have been up to the mark. Its fine if you have to explain to some that you have to leave them out but when you go out and buy another player to take their spot, then it becomes hard to digest. That is normally human. The bar to play for us should be high, but isnt it also on us to make sure if someone doesnt meet the bar, we move them on when it is time. We have just planned this very poorly, especially the Arthur deal looks more and more nonsensical with every game he remains injured. We need outgoings.
Online djschembri

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7883 on: Today at 06:30:15 am »
If FSG will remain majority owners of the football club, then serious questions need to be asked about their leadership right now.

How did we let our organisational structure dissipate in the course of 6 months?
Why are we moving away from the data led approach which led to us winning every club competition there is to win?
How did we start a new season without a club doctor?
Why is no replacement sporting director earmarked?
Why has Mike Gordon taken a step back to focus on the takeover, if there is no takeover?
Why is Billy Hogan, who has spent all his life selling commercial deals, now responsible for the football side of things as well?

There is too much uncertainty around the club off the pitch at the moment, leading to the mess that we have on it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7884 on: Today at 06:37:10 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:15:20 am
It is bloated and unbalanced. We dont have enough locally trained or homegrown players. Even in the summer, we expect to lose atleast 2 homegrown senior players and potentially another 2 if Nat and Kelleher are both sold. So then you are already starting with a smaller squad size or are restricted to buying homegrown players.
Klopp values squad harmony highly. None of the players have shown any disciplinary concerns. They've done what was asked of them. Their performances may not have been up to the mark. Its fine if you have to explain to some that you have to leave them out but when you go out and buy another player to take their spot, then it becomes hard to digest. That is normally human. The bar to play for us should be high, but isnt it also on us to make sure if someone doesnt meet the bar, we move them on when it is time. We have just planned this very poorly, especially the Arthur deal looks more and more nonsensical with every game he remains injured. We need outgoings.


We don't because we don't have to register or even play players just because they're on the payroll.

