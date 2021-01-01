Neither is keeping players registered who aren't good enough,plus they are leaving soon anyway & there's always players who miss out on the CL squad and are left out of match day squads all the time,we are LFC ffs and the bar to play for us should be higher than most.



Plus our squad is not too bloated.



It is bloated and unbalanced. We dont have enough locally trained or homegrown players. Even in the summer, we expect to lose atleast 2 homegrown senior players and potentially another 2 if Nat and Kelleher are both sold. So then you are already starting with a smaller squad size or are restricted to buying homegrown players.Klopp values squad harmony highly. None of the players have shown any disciplinary concerns. They've done what was asked of them. Their performances may not have been up to the mark. Its fine if you have to explain to some that you have to leave them out but when you go out and buy another player to take their spot, then it becomes hard to digest. That is normally human. The bar to play for us should be high, but isnt it also on us to make sure if someone doesnt meet the bar, we move them on when it is time. We have just planned this very poorly, especially the Arthur deal looks more and more nonsensical with every game he remains injured. We need outgoings.