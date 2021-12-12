The whole mindset of FSG is very David Moores and Rick Parry (on the pitch and in the transfer market particularly, off the pitch in many ways they've pushed the club forward a hell of a lot better and got it in the right century). It's still that mindset of we're always skint, there's no money available. At least with Moores it was usually true (he loaned the club money to sign Kuyt in 2006, yet we signed Pennant because we wouldn't pay a bit extra for Alves). He was also just unsuited for business and Parry stretched too thin in terms of his role. Always some kind of PR crisis around the corner.



They've took is as far as they can though. The problem is you dread what comes next, especially with the scale of the asking price, which in itself is a piss take given they've allowed our best position of strength in well over 30 years to disintegrate by refusal to back Klopp in the transfer market beyond sell to buy, while our rivals spend like drunken sailors. They've ruined the legacy by failing to back the manager from a position of strength and thus lost what we had. It's still retrievable but they still won't back him. The manager who has carried them for the last 8 years.



Why would you want to portray yourself as rich moneybags and then get robbed for silly fees in transfers?There's a lot more organization and structure under the current ownership. That's a terrible comparison. They are limited in funds and they are risk averse but at the same time they have invested and made significant progress away from transfers with the stadium development and the new training ground. That cannot be discounted, we've had decades and hundreds of millions wasted trying to solve those before them. The club is financially secure and self sustaining, which, if not for the sovereign money and the useless FFP would have made us the best run club in world football. All these questions arise because there's too many clubs who get away with spending more than they should be able to and so we need to be able to do the same to compete. I get that. But at the same time, I just feel everyone sees this whole thing backwards almost all the time. Regardless, I see a lot of credit in the work that FSG have done here, especially remembering what shambles they walked into not that long ago.