Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 270768 times)

Offline AmanShah21

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7840 on: Yesterday at 10:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:29:17 pm
The whole mindset of FSG is very David Moores and Rick Parry (on the pitch and in the transfer market particularly, off the pitch in many ways they've pushed the club forward a hell of a lot better and got it in the right century). It's still that  mindset of we're always skint, there's no money available. At least with Moores it was usually true (he loaned the club money to sign Kuyt in 2006, yet we signed Pennant because we wouldn't pay a bit extra for Alves). He was also just unsuited for business and Parry stretched too thin in terms of his role. Always some kind of PR crisis around the corner.

They've took is as far as they can though. The problem is you dread what comes next, especially with the scale of the asking price, which in itself is a piss take given they've allowed our best position of strength in well over 30 years to disintegrate by refusal to back Klopp in the transfer market beyond sell to buy, while our rivals spend like drunken sailors. They've ruined the legacy by failing to back the manager from a position of strength and thus lost what we had. It's still retrievable but they still won't back him. The manager who has carried them for the last 8 years.

Why would you want to portray yourself as rich moneybags and then get robbed for silly fees in transfers?
There's a lot more organization and structure under the current ownership. That's a terrible comparison. They are limited in funds and they are risk averse but at the same time they have invested and made significant progress away from transfers with the stadium development and the new training ground. That cannot be discounted, we've had decades and hundreds of millions wasted trying to solve those before them. The club is financially secure and self sustaining, which, if not for the sovereign money and the useless FFP would have made us the best run club in world football. All these questions arise because there's too many clubs who get away with spending more than they should be able to and so we need to be able to do the same to compete. I get that. But at the same time, I just feel everyone sees this whole thing backwards almost all the time. Regardless, I see a lot of credit in the work that FSG have done here, especially remembering what shambles they walked into not that long ago.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm
Well that is indeed the rub. None of the options are palatable. We end up either paying a shed load in interest and dividends, like United did with the Glazers, or the club is consumed by a sportswasher. As you say, investors want a return, especially if they're shelling out anything from £2-£4bn collectively.

I suppose you could return to a board of shareholders, with FSG as the majority stakeholder, but if that was a realistic option we probably would have heard more by now. Nobody is interested in buying a 5% stake and sitting on a board - they prefer to throw their lot in with an investment consortium that buys the whole hog.

The Glazers have been good owners,it's not like they've ever put the Club on jeopardy or not backed their many,many managers.
Offline CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7842 on: Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7843 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:02:40 pm
Where did you see half?

I made it up. Just like those that think they know the price they're asking for.
Offline Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7844 on: Yesterday at 11:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm
I made it up. Just like those that think they know the price they're asking for.

Depends how desperate they are to sell or need money for other adventures
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7845 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
:lmao

Spent over a billion on players,who cares if they took money out when they also saw the value of the Club go through the roof.

Where do you think our profits would've gone had the ESL gone through ?
Offline CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7846 on: Yesterday at 11:15:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm
Spent over a billion on players,who cares if they took money out when they also saw the value of the Club go through the roof.

So good owners to you is simply allowing the club to spend money?

The fact they've spent it on a load of shite, not been in the running for the top trophies for years, gone through countless managers, have a stadium that's falling down, have a training ground which is far from what most the top PL clubs now have... doesn't matter?


If FSG had done the same as United's owners, rather than winning us the PL and CL, would you have said they were good owners? That also means no Klopp too, BTW.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7847 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:15:55 pm
So good owners to you is simply allowing the club to spend money?

The fact they've spent it on a load of shite, not been in the running for the top trophies for years, gone through countless managers, have a stadium that's falling down, have a training ground which is far from what most the top PL clubs now have... doesn't matter?[/b[


That elevates them from good owners to great imo.
Offline Statto Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7848 on: Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm
Spent over a billion on players,who cares if they took money out when they also saw the value of the Club go through the roof.

Where do you think our profits would've gone had the ESL gone through ?

United may have spent over a billion on players, but was it with the Glazers own money, or with the profits United make, i suspect a bit of both, but most of it with the profits United make?
Offline 24/7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7849 on: Yesterday at 11:19:10 pm »
*me right now*

Offline Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7850 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:15:55 pm
So good owners to you is simply allowing the club to spend money?

The fact they've spent it on a load of shite, not been in the running for the top trophies for years, gone through countless managers, have a stadium that's falling down, have a training ground which is far from what most the top PL clubs now have... doesn't matter?


If FSG had done the same as United's owners, rather than winning us the PL and CL, would you have said they were good owners? That also means no Klopp too, BTW.

Depends on your definition of good in this case. They gave their managers money (lots) and will walk away with a tidy profit should they eventually sell
Offline CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7851 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
United may have spent over a billion on players, but was it with the Glazers own money, or with the profits United make, i suspect a bit of both, but most of it with the profits United make?

It was absolutely zero of their own money. Including the buy the club. The debt was put on them, and since they've taken money out and loaded more debt on the club.
Offline CraigDS

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7852 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm

That elevates them from good owners to great imo.

 ;D ;D
Offline Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7853 on: Yesterday at 11:28:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:15:55 pm
So good owners to you is simply allowing the club to spend money?

The fact they've spent it on a load of shite, not been in the running for the top trophies for years, gone through countless managers, have a stadium that's falling down, have a training ground which is far from what most the top PL clubs now have... doesn't matter?


If FSG had done the same as United's owners, rather than winning us the PL and CL, would you have said they were good owners? That also means no Klopp too, BTW.

If the Glazers got Klopp they would have won trophies like they did with Ferguson at the helm.  From when Glazers took over at United theyve won 5 leagues and  1 CL, theyre not better owners than our lot, but our success during FSG time is more due to Klopp and his team, just like Uniteds success under Glazers was down to Ferguson mostly.
Offline Thehunter1978

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7854 on: Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm »
Papers saying that our revenue last year was 594m, meaning we move into third place overall and overtake the red Mancs
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7855 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm »
Quote
Deloitte Money League is published tomorrow and will confirm that Liverpool placed third of all clubs in world football with a  £594m generated in 2021/22.
  ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7856 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm »
Not perfect, but I think we've done Ok since 2010
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7857 on: Today at 12:02:58 am »
Quote from: Thehunter1978 on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
Papers saying that our revenue last year was 594m, meaning we move into third place overall and overtake the red Mancs

Incredible.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7858 on: Today at 12:08:18 am »
Online newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7859 on: Today at 12:27:57 am »
Man City are number 1 - surely??
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7860 on: Today at 12:31:49 am »
Good jump in commercial income.  Gotta be that Nike deal.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7861 on: Today at 12:33:59 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:27:57 am
Man City are number 1 - surely??
naturally
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 12:36:16 am »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 12:38:54 am »
Quote from: Thehunter1978 on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
Papers saying that our revenue last year was 594m, meaning we move into third place overall and overtake the red Mancs
Where's the £594m revenue money, John?
Online 4pool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7864 on: Today at 12:40:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:38:54 am
Where's the £594m revenue money, John?

Under the Anny Road stand... :P
Online newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7865 on: Today at 12:41:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:40:06 am
Under the Anny Road stand... :P

Also where Jimmy Hoffa is buried.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7866 on: Today at 12:49:44 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:09:33 pm
All I want is an owner I never, ever have to think about.

Exactly. During the ESL saga everyone was saying how amazing 50+1 would be which is basically the same as this. Yet somehow because we're having a bad season then no, we need someone that would be more important to LFC's success than LFC itself. As that's what we're talking about here. LFC itself can't afford to compete so unless we have an owner willing to bridge that gap then they're bad and we need new owners that will. You're no longer Liverpool Football Club but Abramovich FC or Qatar FC or whatever flavor du jour floats your boat.

No fucking thank you. Just hire good people and let the club be run as a responsible sporting enterprise that tries to include the local community and as many fans as possible and let the chips fall where they may. It's not about being pro or anti FSG, it's being pro-LFC that is sustainable.
Offline Rosario

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7867 on: Today at 01:17:46 am »
Quote from: Thehunter1978 on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
Papers saying that our revenue last year was 594m, meaning we move into third place overall and overtake the red Mancs

So casting City and their bullshit sponsorships aside only Madrid were ahead of us on the last accounts then?
Offline mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 01:24:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:49:44 am
Exactly. During the ESL saga everyone was saying how amazing 50+1 would be which is basically the same as this. Yet somehow because we're having a bad season then no, we need someone that would be more important to LFC's success than LFC itself. As that's what we're talking about here. LFC itself can't afford to compete so unless we have an owner willing to bridge that gap then they're bad and we need new owners that will. You're no longer Liverpool Football Club but Abramovich FC or Qatar FC or whatever flavor du jour floats your boat.

No fucking thank you. Just hire good people and let the club be run as a responsible sporting enterprise that tries to include the local community and as many fans as possible and let the chips fall where they may. It's not about being pro or anti FSG, it's being pro-LFC that is sustainable.

Summed it up better than I ever could.

Agree with every word.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7869 on: Today at 02:03:38 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:02:55 pm
The fans have to the right to demand more clarity. Are they looking for a full sale or an investment. Mike Gordon stepped down, the Sporting Director leaving and Director of Research is leaving so what is the plan now ? a temporary Sporting Director?

Yes, you as a fan have the right to demand more clarity.

Unless youre a shareholder I highly doubt you have the right to receive anything at all.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 02:06:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm
It was absolutely zero of their own money. Including the buy the club. The debt was put on them, and since they've taken money out and loaded more debt on the club.

I like it when Craig is back. The cult / pack / whatever you want to call it is not complete feels empty without.
Online newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7871 on: Today at 02:37:46 am »
Where is the Deloitte Money League Third Place money, John?*


*this is like a champions league spot, no?
