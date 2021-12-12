Spent over a billion on players,who cares if they took money out when they also saw the value of the Club go through the roof.
So good owners to you is simply allowing the club to spend money?
The fact they've spent it on a load of shite, not been in the running for the top trophies for years, gone through countless managers, have a stadium that's falling down, have a training ground which is far from what most the top PL clubs now have... doesn't matter?
If FSG had done the same as United's owners, rather than winning us the PL and CL, would you have said they were good owners? That also means no Klopp too, BTW.