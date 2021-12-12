The whole mindset of FSG is very David Moores and Rick Parry (on the pitch and in the transfer market particularly, off the pitch in many ways they've pushed the club forward a hell of a lot better and got it in the right century). It's still that mindset of we're always skint, there's no money available. At least with Moores it was usually true (he loaned the club money to sign Kuyt in 2006, yet we signed Pennant because we wouldn't pay a bit extra for Alves).



They've took is as far as they can though. The problem is you dread what comes next, especially with the scale of the asking price, which in itself is a piss take given they've allowed our best position of strength in well over 30 years to disintegrate by refusal to back Klopp in the transfer market beyond sell to buy, while our rivals spend like drunken sailors.



