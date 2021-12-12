« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 09:09:33 pm »
All I want is an owner I never, ever have to think about.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 09:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:09:33 pm
All I want is an owner I never, ever have to think about.
Set the bar any higher?!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 09:17:47 pm »
Anyone know what villas owners are like. They seem to be spending a reasonable amount of cash for a club of that size, I believe they are American. Can their model be scaled up?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 09:20:01 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:43:07 pm
Maybe drop down your asking price you greedy bastards :lmao



How much are they asking for?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 09:21:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:17:47 pm
Anyone know what villas owners are like. They seem to be spending a reasonable amount of cash for a club of that size, I believe they are American. Can their model be scaled up?
Great idea. We could even poach that fantastic CEO of theirs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 09:22:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:24 pm
Minority investment or human rights abusers?

Well thats not a hard choice.

What if its both of them options ?

I think not just sport its the world in general things are getting more and more expensive and only the select few have the readies imo.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 09:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:20:01 pm
How much are they asking for?
Seen on Sky Sports were valued at £3.5bn.

Rumours floating they want £4bn to sell fully. (Helps with there NBA project)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:22:16 pm
What if its both of them options ?

I think not just sport its the world in general things are getting more and more expensive and only the select few have the readies imo.
If both?

Then Id not be happy but we wouldnt be run by them. Wed still be run by FSG theyve got stuff wrong, but theyve got a lot of stuff right too. Their ethical by the standards of football owners
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:23:56 pm
Seen on Sky Sports were valued at £3.5bn.

Rumours floating they want £4bn to sell fully. (Helps with there NBA project)

Rumours where?

I want to know the actual amount FSG are asking for, not what some wanker on Twitter claims.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7809 on: Today at 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:25:16 pm
If both?

Then Id not be happy but we wouldnt be run by them. Wed still be run by FSG theyve got stuff wrong, but theyve got a lot of stuff right too. Their ethical by the standards of football owners

We wouldnt at the beginning but they would keep upping the stakes if that scenario played out.

Id like to think it not come to that at all but as a middle aged fan I am against it but the younger ones scare me as they might not be.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7810 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:21:59 pm
Great idea. We could even poach that fantastic CEO of theirs.
;D

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7811 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:17:47 pm
Anyone know what villas owners are like. They seem to be spending a reasonable amount of cash for a club of that size, I believe they are American. Can their model be scaled up?
joint owners, ones Egyptian and ones American. Combined net worth of c.$12b. So possibly the richest ownership outside of the oil clubs? 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7812 on: Today at 09:29:17 pm »
The whole mindset of FSG is very David Moores and Rick Parry (on the pitch and in the transfer market particularly, off the pitch in many ways they've pushed the club forward a hell of a lot better and got it in the right century). It's still that  mindset of we're always skint, there's no money available. At least with Moores it was usually true (he loaned the club money to sign Kuyt in 2006, yet we signed Pennant because we wouldn't pay a bit extra for Alves).

They've took is as far as they can though. The problem is you dread what comes next, especially with the scale of the asking price, which in itself is a piss take given they've allowed our best position of strength in well over 30 years to disintegrate by refusal to back Klopp in the transfer market beyond sell to buy, while our rivals spend like drunken sailors.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:06 pm by Fromola »
