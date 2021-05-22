« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

HardworkDedication

  Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7760 on: January 9, 2023, 08:14:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  9, 2023, 07:42:38 pm
Both options on the table.

How is this possible when they already own PSG
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7761 on: January 9, 2023, 08:18:28 pm
This was reported yesterday about Spurs and how Levy had already met with QSI. They are looking at taking a minority share of a Premier League team, PSG will always be #1 so nothing will really change aside from the selected team getting some money.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7762 on: January 9, 2023, 08:21:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  9, 2023, 07:42:38 pm
Both options on the table.
They will buy the fucking table first
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7763 on: January 9, 2023, 08:22:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  9, 2023, 07:20:37 pm
Thank you Jimbo. Fuck off Craig!  ;D

Bloomberg are reporting Qatar are in the running to buy us.

https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317

What "sources"?  The article is largely blanked out for me as I'm not registered. It says the Qatari Investment Fund has held talks, but as has been pointed out, they're having talks with lots of different clubs.

I mean, I appreciate the update, but this is such a scattergun article it almost belongs in the transfer thread. All we need are "usual caveats apply of course" ;D
Popcorn's Art

tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7764 on: January 9, 2023, 08:22:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on January  9, 2023, 08:21:39 pm
They will buy the fucking table first

We're getting a lampshade instead.
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7765 on: January 9, 2023, 08:24:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on January  9, 2023, 08:22:18 pm
We're getting a lampshade instead.

Saint Maximin? Get the fuck in
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7766 on: January 9, 2023, 08:28:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on January  9, 2023, 08:22:18 pm
We're getting a lampshade instead.

Well if it's Qatar it better be a bloody expensive lampshade - a diamond encrusted 20 foot chandelier would be just dandy.
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7767 on: January 9, 2023, 09:10:33 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on January  9, 2023, 08:14:23 pm
How is this possible when they already own PSG
Abu Dhabi are on their way to owning half the clubs in football so maybe Qatar want to take the other half.
Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7768 on: January 9, 2023, 09:12:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on January  9, 2023, 07:20:37 pm
Thank you Jimbo. Fuck off Craig!  ;D

Bloomberg are reporting Qatar are in the running to buy us.

https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317



Last pick for a 5 aside, who you gonna chose Qataris?
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7769 on: January 9, 2023, 09:20:11 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on January  9, 2023, 08:14:23 pm
How is this possible when they already own PSG

The same way Red bull own Salzburg and Leipzig. Put the two clubs under separate management.
stoa

  way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7770 on: January 9, 2023, 09:27:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on January  9, 2023, 09:20:11 pm
The same way Red bull own Salzburg and Leipzig. Put the two clubs under separate management.

You're wrong there. They're clearly seperate entities. Salzburg are owned by Red Bull and Leipzig by Bed Rull. Absolutely not connection between the two... ;)
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7771 on: January 9, 2023, 09:30:25 pm
We have the Middle East's biggest star, we should be favourites.  :D
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7772 on: January 9, 2023, 09:34:25 pm
Quote from: stoa on January  9, 2023, 09:27:37 pm
You're wrong there. They're clearly seperate entities. Salzburg are owned by Red Bull and Leipzig by Bed Rull. Absolutely not connection between the two... ;)

Ownership doesn't matter though. Uefa ruled "no individual or legal entity had a decisive influence over more than one club". ;D

Personally, I think Red Bull are saintly. They own things but decide not to have a decisive influence over them. It's like Trump when he put his business interests into a blind trust when he was President. It was a mere coincidence that his hotels made millions from hosting government events.

Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7773 on: January 10, 2023, 12:05:26 am
The Twitter virgins have got #FSGOUTNOW trending on Twitter.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7774 on: January 10, 2023, 12:06:03 am
Quote from: stoa on January  9, 2023, 09:27:37 pm
You're wrong there. They're clearly seperate entities. Salzburg are owned by Red Bull and Leipzig by Bed Rull. Absolutely not connection between the two... ;)
Bed Rull?, is Brian Badonde their chairman?
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7775 on: January 10, 2023, 12:12:56 am
Martyn Ziegler of The Times saying it's a no-go though.  ;D

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1612589115677249537

Quote
Qatar Sports Investments have ambitious plans but understand not looking to invest in Man Utd or Liverpool at the moment. Any PL club investment would be a minority stake as no plans to sell PSG.
a little break

  Tonyign0r35u
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7776 on: January 10, 2023, 12:13:08 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 10, 2023, 12:05:26 am
The Twitter virgins have got #FSGOUTNOW trending on Twitter.

I don't agree with anything that goes on in that cesspool but, I'm honestly so angry with Henry and co and how they've let this rot fester within our club and to this once in a life time team and how they haven't backed the greatest manager in my lifetime that I do wish they would sell up and fuck off now myself.

Sorry if that's not a popular opinion on here but it is how I feel at this point.
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7777 on: January 10, 2023, 12:46:17 am
I have to say, I'm pretty pissed off at FSG myself at this point. There are glaring deficiencies within the team that could be rectified fairly easily, but there seems to be a robotic nature in the suits that forbids them from performing Y function until X has been completed, regardless of the reality. A golden moment has slipped through their fingers.

It's as if they're trying to make fans crave an oil sheik to justify selling to one.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7778 on: January 10, 2023, 01:56:51 am
Quote from: Red Berry on January 10, 2023, 12:46:17 am
I have to say, I'm pretty pissed off at FSG myself at this point. There are glaring deficiencies within the team that could be rectified fairly easily, but there seems to be a robotic nature in the suits that forbids them from performing Y function until X has been completed, regardless of the reality. A golden moment has slipped through their fingers.

It's as if they're trying to make fans crave an oil sheik to justify selling to one.

I've no idea wtf there game is,fact is that they've been extremely negligent,we were in a position to build a great side for the next 5/6 years and they fucked it up & there silence atm is also pissing me off.
4pool

  Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7779 on: January 10, 2023, 03:25:28 am
Just wondering what FSG might have been told by Jurgen if they went to him, after just falling short of the quadruple, and told him the midfield is shite and we need to get rid of 3-4-5 of them?

I'm sure Jurgen would have been thrilled with the owners, who know virtually sweet fuck all about football, to come in and tell him what he should do.

It seems reading some posts it is all FSG's fault for not buying midfielders. As if they would go against what Jurgen wants. He'd walk.

We've known since day 1, FSG said the club will spend what it earns. Jurgen knows that. We've done well, winning every trophy going, with that philosophy.

We don't know how much Jurgen has to spend, or if he saved money last summer for Bellingham or Another. Just like he waited for VVD.

Jurgen will show faith in his players. But he also knows to refresh the squad and improve it. Why don't we let him get on with it instead of trying to point fingers or lay blame?
tamadic

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7780 on: January 10, 2023, 04:58:39 am
VVD (+Alisson) money was from the sale of Coutinho
Since then I could only see sell to buy, it's realized by net spend...
Under Klopp, I don't think I see there's any major net spend to reflect any saving up
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7781 on: January 10, 2023, 06:39:10 am
Must admit, Im now at the point where I feel it might be better if they just fucked off. They got lucky with selling Coutinho for a ridiculous amount and that money was invested well. Lately tho, they lack of investment has been negligent.
Avens

  Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7782 on: January 10, 2023, 07:02:07 am
Quote from: JRed on January 10, 2023, 06:39:10 am
Must admit, Im now at the point where I feel it might be better if they just fucked off. They got lucky with selling Coutinho for a ridiculous amount and that money was invested well. Lately tho, they lack of investment has been negligent.

Yeah tough half a season so abandon all your morals and embrace a sportswashing project.

Bunch of hypocrites in here. Liverpool fans are supposed to be different.
24/7

  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7783 on: January 10, 2023, 07:03:56 am
......aaaaaand we're done again until there's new news......  :butt
24/7

  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7784 on: Today at 07:28:04 pm
As per transfer thread, knock yourselves out.
Boston always unofficial

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7785 on: Today at 07:32:47 pm
What ?
robertobaggio37

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7786 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm
Chances Qatars stuff is a smoke screen for a 3rd party?
Elliemental

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7787 on: Today at 07:36:11 pm
A few days ago, LFC Twitter were rejoicing in the streets because we'd already been sold to a mega rich Qatari private investment fund (the irrefutable evidence being a blurry photo of someone who might have been Mo Salah having lunch with some Qatari guy). Now they're all crying into their pints because James Pearce said we're not for sale after all and this was all one big practical joke?

I mean, this is the shittiest rollercoaster of uncertainty I've ever been on.
HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7788 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm
Maybe drop down your asking price you greedy bastards :lmao

If they stay longer then were in big big trouble if we are to continue being a balance the book every year club. Theyre clearly not going to dig in their pockets to help the club so whats the point? Smaller teams are outspending us now.
Anfield Kopite

  Will vote for anyone who gives out
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7789 on: Today at 07:52:17 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:43:07 pm
Maybe drop down your asking price you greedy bastards :lmao

If they stay longer then were in big big trouble if we are to continue being a balance the book every year club. Theyre clearly not going to dig in their pockets to help the club so whats the point? Smaller teams are outspending us now.
The last word of the post im quoting. Now. Now ?. Been getting outspent by more than half the prem for years.
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7790 on: Today at 07:57:24 pm
Minority investment or human rights abusers?

Well thats not a hard choice.


reddebs

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7791 on: Today at 07:58:29 pm
Why has it become the accepted presumption that new owners means spending more?

I know the rules allow a certain amount of cash investment each year but there's no guarantee that that will happen.  They might be the complete opposite and take money out.
