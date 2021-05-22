Just wondering what FSG might have been told by Jurgen if they went to him, after just falling short of the quadruple, and told him the midfield is shite and we need to get rid of 3-4-5 of them?



I'm sure Jurgen would have been thrilled with the owners, who know virtually sweet fuck all about football, to come in and tell him what he should do.



It seems reading some posts it is all FSG's fault for not buying midfielders. As if they would go against what Jurgen wants. He'd walk.



We've known since day 1, FSG said the club will spend what it earns. Jurgen knows that. We've done well, winning every trophy going, with that philosophy.



We don't know how much Jurgen has to spend, or if he saved money last summer for Bellingham or Another. Just like he waited for VVD.



Jurgen will show faith in his players. But he also knows to refresh the squad and improve it. Why don't we let him get on with it instead of trying to point fingers or lay blame?