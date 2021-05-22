Thank you Jimbo. Fuck off Craig!



Bloomberg are reporting Qatar are in the running to buy us.



https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317



What "sources"? The article is largely blanked out for me as I'm not registered. It says the Qatari Investment Fund has held talks, but as has been pointed out, they're having talks with lots of different clubs.I mean, I appreciate the update, but this is such a scattergun article it almost belongs in the transfer thread. All we need are "usual caveats apply of course"