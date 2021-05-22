Both options on the table.
Thank you Jimbo. Fuck off Craig! Bloomberg are reporting Qatar are in the running to buy us.https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317
They will buy the fucking table first
We're getting a lampshade instead.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
How is this possible when they already own PSG
Honestly spurs would be a decent acquisition. In london. As good of a stadium you will find anywhere. Supporters would welcome hitler as owner if he could guarantee them a trophy within 5 years.
Thats maybe not the best suggestion considering the club
The same way Red bull own Salzburg and Leipzig. Put the two clubs under separate management.
You're wrong there. They're clearly seperate entities. Salzburg are owned by Red Bull and Leipzig by Bed Rull. Absolutely not connection between the two...
