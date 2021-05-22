« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:14:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:42:38 pm
Both options on the table.

How is this possible when they already own PSG
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm
This was reported yesterday about Spurs and how Levy had already met with QSI. They are looking at taking a minority share of a Premier League team, PSG will always be #1 so nothing will really change aside from the selected team getting some money.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:21:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:42:38 pm
Both options on the table.
They will buy the fucking table first
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:22:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm
Thank you Jimbo. Fuck off Craig!  ;D

Bloomberg are reporting Qatar are in the running to buy us.

https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317

What "sources"?  The article is largely blanked out for me as I'm not registered. It says the Qatari Investment Fund has held talks, but as has been pointed out, they're having talks with lots of different clubs.

I mean, I appreciate the update, but this is such a scattergun article it almost belongs in the transfer thread. All we need are "usual caveats apply of course" ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:21:39 pm
They will buy the fucking table first

We're getting a lampshade instead.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:24:34 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
We're getting a lampshade instead.

Saint Maximin? Get the fuck in
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:28:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
We're getting a lampshade instead.

Well if it's Qatar it better be a bloody expensive lampshade - a diamond encrusted 20 foot chandelier would be just dandy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:14:23 pm
How is this possible when they already own PSG
Abu Dhabi are on their way to owning half the clubs in football so maybe Qatar want to take the other half.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:20:37 pm
Thank you Jimbo. Fuck off Craig!  ;D

Bloomberg are reporting Qatar are in the running to buy us.

https://twitter.com/business/status/1612515693546594317



Last pick for a 5 aside, who you gonna chose Qataris?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm
Honestly spurs would be a decent acquisition. In london. As good of a stadium you will find anywhere. Supporters would welcome hitler as owner if he could guarantee them a trophy within 5 years.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm
Honestly spurs would be a decent acquisition. In london. As good of a stadium you will find anywhere. Supporters would welcome hitler as owner if he could guarantee them a trophy within 5 years.

Thats maybe not the best suggestion considering the club
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Thats maybe not the best suggestion considering the club

 ;D ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:14:23 pm
How is this possible when they already own PSG

The same way Red bull own Salzburg and Leipzig. Put the two clubs under separate management.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
The same way Red bull own Salzburg and Leipzig. Put the two clubs under separate management.

You're wrong there. They're clearly seperate entities. Salzburg are owned by Red Bull and Leipzig by Bed Rull. Absolutely not connection between the two... ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm
We have the Middle East's biggest star, we should be favourites.  :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:34:25 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
You're wrong there. They're clearly seperate entities. Salzburg are owned by Red Bull and Leipzig by Bed Rull. Absolutely not connection between the two... ;)

Ownership doesn't matter though. Uefa ruled "no individual or legal entity had a decisive influence over more than one club". ;D

Personally, I think Red Bull are saintly. They own things but decide not to have a decisive influence over them. It's like Trump when he put his business interests into a blind trust when he was President. It was a mere coincidence that his hotels made millions from hosting government events.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:37:46 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:13:59 pm
Honestly spurs would be a decent acquisition. In london. As good of a stadium you will find anywhere. Supporters would welcome hitler as owner if he could guarantee them a trophy within 5 years.

A club with a lot of Jewish fans, matey.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:05:26 am
The Twitter virgins have got #FSGOUTNOW trending on Twitter.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:06:03 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:27:37 pm
You're wrong there. They're clearly seperate entities. Salzburg are owned by Red Bull and Leipzig by Bed Rull. Absolutely not connection between the two... ;)
Bed Rull?, is Brian Badonde their chairman?
