Hi mate, FSG related news, will impact LFC. Should this be posted in the Takeover thread? Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James will buy a new NBA team in Vegas for $4bn. [@BillSimmons]https://twitter.com/BillSimmons/status/1605265865976397824
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...
Now lock the thread quickly
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]