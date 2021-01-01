« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 258709 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 07:25:17 am »
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...


Hi mate, FSG related news, will impact LFC.  Should this be posted in the Takeover thread?  :wave Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James will buy a new NBA team in Vegas for $4bn. [@BillSimmons]https://twitter.com/BillSimmons/status/1605265865976397824
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 10:10:55 am »
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...

Now lock the thread quickly  ;) ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 10:15:33 am »
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...



Personally, I think the inference from this news is that at some point in the next YEAR FSG will go for a full sale of the football club, partial investment is a red herring and a smoke signal to bidders to up their offers.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 10:16:33 am »
Now lock the thread quickly  ;) ;D
Kinda like, "Lock Before The In!"?  ::)  Nah, at least not until we've heard from Al666 :wave
