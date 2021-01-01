« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:39:49 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:34:44 am
Are we sold yet?  ;D

What does it say in the Globe  ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:40:15 am
On the race thing.. does Mo consider himself an Arab? Is that a normal thing for Egyptians? If so fair enough, I dont see a problem with it.

On the Liverpool thing I think assumptions are being made that Qatar and Saudi buyers will be inextricably linked to their countries because of how the power works in those countries. I dont think thats a racist or bigoted thing to say but Id hold fire till we see who it is.

Id love to know the German buyer is since its said they are further along in the process according to the article. The Swiss part from what Ive seen comes from griz khan who is a bonifide spoofer just guessing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:40:38 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:26:33 am
If you're on about me,I just don't like people pulling out the race card when it's not warranted.

Certain people follow killer around and attack her in cowardly ways for no reason,if her comments were so terrible then said posters should've had a problem with most memberswho have said near enough the exact same thing.

If you are not on about me then I am offended.
It's 100% about you yeah, she probably gets 'picked' on because she talks shite half the time to be honest, and why you think people are doing it just because she's a female and are too cowardly to type nasty words on here to you instead for example I'll never know as the Internet is literally full of shit bags saying what they want without comebacks 😂
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:46:58 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:40:38 am
It's 100% about you yeah, she probably gets 'picked' on because she talks shite half the time to be honest, and why you think people are doing it just because she's a female and are too cowardly to type nasty words on here to you instead for example I'll never know as the Internet is literally full of shit bags saying what they want without comebacks 😂

I've never felt prouder.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:47:09 am
I actually thought you were the hard man around here Shady?  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:49:33 am
Shady? Even his mind won;t let him wonder that far.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:51:14 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:40:15 am
On the race thing.. does Mo consider himself an Arab? Is that a normal thing for Egyptians? If so fair enough, I dont see a problem with it.

On the Liverpool thing I think assumptions are being made that Qatar and Saudi buyers will be inextricably linked to their countries because of how the power works in those countries. I dont think thats a racist or bigoted thing to say but Id hold fire till we see who it is.

Id love to know the German buyer is since its said they are further along in the process according to the article. The Swiss part from what Ive seen comes from griz khan who is a bonifide spoofer just guessing.

Same,the fact that we're yet find who they are gives me a bit of hope.

But again!I would be happy with FSG so long as they back the boss.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:57:49 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:47:09 am
I actually thought you were the hard man around here Shady?  ;D
I'd class myself more as the resident angry knobhead and that's exactly why I tend to post less, read more these days 😂 at least I can see how I come across unlike others 👀👀👀
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:08:09 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:51:14 am
Same,the fact that we're yet find who they are gives me a bit of hope.

But again!I would be happy with FSG so long as they back the boss.
Id prefer to stick personally but it doesnt look like they will back the boss without investment. To stay or improve where we are we need a sizeable investment like arsenal have gotten over the last few windows and thats not taking into account our much higher wage bill.

I suppose its where is the limit for you? Id prefer fsg but I understand we wont compete in the long term. Id be okay with that to be honest but there are some that seem to want it all. If we get taken over by a Middle Eastern consortium Ill not be going anywhere. Ill look at the info available about them and decide whether I hate them or am ambivalent towards them.

At the same time this is why fsg they are selling. They think theyve done as much as possible and the value is as high as it will be for them, so now they are cashing out.
