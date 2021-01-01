Same,the fact that we're yet find who they are gives me a bit of hope.
But again!I would be happy with FSG so long as they back the boss.
Id prefer to stick personally but it doesnt look like they will back the boss without investment. To stay or improve where we are we need a sizeable investment like arsenal have gotten over the last few windows and thats not taking into account our much higher wage bill.
I suppose its where is the limit for you? Id prefer fsg but I understand we wont compete in the long term. Id be okay with that to be honest but there are some that seem to want it all. If we get taken over by a Middle Eastern consortium Ill not be going anywhere. Ill look at the info available about them and decide whether I hate them or am ambivalent towards them.
At the same time this is why fsg they are selling. They think theyve done as much as possible and the value is as high as it will be for them, so now they are cashing out.