Fu k me, this place gets silly! Most observers would say several regimes in the Middle East are dubious. Theres lots of legitimate disquiet about being owned by one of them.



The comment I read was a bit careless. It happens. It is the internet!



Instead of jumping all over it, perhaps the benefit of the doubt could be extended? That would seem more gracious. My take, without knowing anybody on here, is that while the comment wasnt worded well, I thought it referred to the leaders, and not everyday Arab people.



Oh, and Mo is definitely Arab. Of course Egypt is in Africa, but culturally Mo is Arab and religiously Muslim, along with the rest of the Arab world.