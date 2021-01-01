« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 241900 times)

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7560 on: Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm
It only proves that both you and KH know nothing about the Arab world and the Arabs in general. The good thing is Mo is not reading these boards ...

Mo is African :P
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7561 on: Yesterday at 09:24:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm
It only proves that both you and KH know nothing about the Arab world and the Arabs in general. The good thing is Mo is not reading these boards ...


Read her fucking post again and then go back to spouting shite in the transfer thread.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,876
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7562 on: Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm »
Actually Killers post is a bit out of order. Agree with Mac here.   :D
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7563 on: Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:24:24 pm

Read her fucking post again and then go back to spouting shite in the transfer thread.

It's not inconceivable to think people could read that post and interpret it differently. Personally I think it's out of order.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7564 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm
Actually Killers post is a bit out of order. Agree with Mac here.   :D

She has said exactly what loads of posters have been saying for weeks,anybody with the $$$$$$$$ to buy us from those countries are backed by murderous,bigoted,lying bastards.

Peter said fuck all when that was said by many of us including a few mods,then it was silence.


The average person is not who she was talking about.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7565 on: Yesterday at 09:31:43 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
It's not inconceivable to think people could read that post and interpret it differently. Personally I think it's out of order.

IMO Killer is just a magnet for dickheads,surprised she takes it so well to be honest.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7566 on: Yesterday at 09:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm
Mo is African :P

Nope, he is Arab. And that is why KH's post is especially insulting and out of order. Anyway, here is the list of the richest Arabs by personal (not state) wealth:

https://www.forbesmiddleeast.com/lists/meet-2022s-arab-billionaires/
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7567 on: Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:33:09 pm
Nope, he is Arab. And that is why KH's post is especially insulting and out of order. Anyway, here is the list of the richest Arabs by personal (not state) wealth:

https://www.forbesmiddleeast.com/lists/meet-2022s-arab-billionaires/

You must have a different globe to the rest of us.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7568 on: Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:31:43 pm
IMO Killer is just a magnet for dickheads,surprised she takes it so well to be honest.

The issue is the way it's been worded. Not saying it was Killers intention but it absolutely does come across as though she is generalising a whole country.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7569 on: Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:34:13 pm
The issue is the way it's been worded. Not saying it was Killers intention but it absolutely does come across as though she is generalising a whole country.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:14:00 pm
Anybody mad enough to buy a football club from those parts of the world are linked to the states there.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7570 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:34:10 pm
You must have a different globe to the rest of us.

Like I said above, you know nothing about the Arab world ...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7571 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm


Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm
Im pretty sure if they are from that part of the world then they are bad.

This is the post I am referring to. I stand by what I said, the way it's been worded comes across as offensive.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7572 on: Yesterday at 09:38:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Like I said above, you know nothing about the Arab world ...


And you know fuck all about fuck all.

Am I doing this right ? 

There's only a certain part of the Arab world that I have not and will not visit & I have always found them to be some of the nicest people I've ever met.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7573 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
This is the post I am referring to. I stand by what I said, the way it's been worded comes across as offensive.

Yes and she has since explained exactly what she meant.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7574 on: Yesterday at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm
Yes and she has since explained exactly what she meant.

And Peter jumped on her original statement because it was offensive and many people would feel the same. I don't always agree with Peter but I can see why he responded the way he did to Killers original post. It was out of order.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,380
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7575 on: Yesterday at 09:43:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Like I said above, you know nothing about the Arab world ...

Peter, give it a rest. I've just read her original post. Perhaps she could have worded it a little better, but it's clear enough to me she's not talking about your everyday average Arab here. She's talking about those who are rich enough to bid for a football club the size of Liverpool having definite links to certain regimes. Which is just echoing what a lot of people, including myself, have already been saying in here.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7576 on: Yesterday at 09:43:59 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:41:43 pm
And Peter jumped on her original statement because it was offensive and many people would feel the same. I don't always agree with Peter but I can see why he responded the way he did to Killers original post. It was out of order.

He then used her clarification to ram home his point.

Like I said if he thinks Killer & I suppose me now are racist then he should just come out and say it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,567
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7577 on: Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm »
It must be news to me as an Egyptian to learn from these boards that a) I'm not Arab and b) Egypt isn't from the Middle East.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7578 on: Yesterday at 09:52:40 pm »
Can't see a Saudi/Qatar relationship going too well, regardless of how good their current relationship is. Wasn't that long ago that Saudi and other neighboring nations completely blocked Qatar Airways from using their airspace and Saudi even went as far as planning to dig a canal around their border so Qatar became an island.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7579 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:43:10 pm
Peter, give it a rest. I've just read her original post. Perhaps she could have worded it a little better, but it's clear enough to me she's not talking about your everyday average Arab here. She's talking about those who are rich enough to bid for a football club the size of Liverpool having definite links to certain regimes. Which is just echoing what a lot of people, including myself, have already been saying in here.

And that is completely untrue and racist. The richest Arab in the World is actually an Egyptian, with a huge construction and fertilizers business, and is part owner of Adidas, New York Knicks and New York Rangers. There are a lot of billionaires in the Arab world who are not dependant on the royal families of Saudi Arabia, Qatar or UAE ...
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7580 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm »
It's actually depressing the amount of Liverpool fans who couldn't give a fuck about who takes over or what their human rights record is. Like what's the point in supporting a club that's owners are as disgusting as some of the supposed potential buyers lining up? Even putting that aside and if somebody bought us with a sparkling ethical background and a multibillionaire what's the point in just buying titles. It's like someone turning up to a go kart race in a Ferrari ffs. There's no competition anymore, it's just who has the most money. It's sickening.
Logged
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,380
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7581 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:33:09 pm
Nope, he is Arab. And that is why KH's post is especially insulting and out of order. Anyway, here is the list of the richest Arabs by personal (not state) wealth:

https://www.forbesmiddleeast.com/lists/meet-2022s-arab-billionaires/
.

Egypt is part of the continent of Africa but is seen as being part of the Arab world. So he can be actually be described as being both. That's why he's competed in the AFCONs with Egypt and been named AFRICAN player of the year two times in a row.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,380
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7582 on: Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
And that is completely untrue and racist. The richest Arab in the World is actually an Egyptian, with a huge construction and fertilizers business, and is part owner of Adidas, New York Knicks and New York Rangers. There are a lot of billionaires in the Arab world who are not dependant on the royal families of Saudi Arabia, Qatar or UAE ...

Hahahaha ..
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,019
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7583 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm »
Locked again, coz we is all racistic, innit.

FFS.  ::) :butt
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,019
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7584 on: Yesterday at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:11:59 pm
Yes, she meant that all rich Arabs are bad people. Now shut up, and stop defending the undefendable. That type of racist shite has no place here ...
I can guarantee you that if any of the RAWK Staff believed KH's post to be overtly and undeniably racist, then it would have entered the realms of the indefensible and she'd be off quicker than a thief's hand (<--- that's an idiomatic turn of phrase with zero intention to denigrate any specific race :wave )

It's abundantly clear what the debate is about and playing the race card is a low blow. I'll stand by that and happily take the ban if Towers disagree - to be 100% certain about it, I just reported myself.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,019
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7585 on: Yesterday at 11:21:53 pm »
Fuck it, do what youse like - I recuse myself.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7586 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm »
to be honest there has been a shocking amount of ignorant xenophobia permitted on this forum over multiple threads these past few weeks.
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7587 on: Yesterday at 11:53:06 pm »
Fu k me, this place gets silly! Most observers would say several regimes in the Middle East are dubious. Theres lots of legitimate disquiet about being owned by one of them.

The comment I read was a bit careless. It happens. It is the internet!

Instead of jumping all over it, perhaps the benefit of the doubt could be extended? That would seem more gracious. My take, without knowing anybody on here, is that while the comment wasnt worded well, I thought it referred to the leaders, and not everyday Arab people.

Oh, and Mo is definitely Arab. Of course Egypt is in Africa, but culturally Mo is Arab and religiously Muslim, along with the rest of the Arab world.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7588 on: Today at 12:05:46 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm
to be honest there has been a shocking amount of ignorant xenophobia permitted on this forum over multiple threads these past few weeks.

Back that up with examples.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7589 on: Today at 12:07:49 am »
Not all Muslims are Arabs and not all Arabs are Muslim.

Egypt is most definitely African though.

It's fucked up how certain posters jump on Killer,they don't have the balls to go after the multiple posters who have said the same thing,all be it in a different way.

God knows why that is  :-*
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:42 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7590 on: Today at 12:08:59 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:07:49 am
Not all Muslims are Arabs and not all Arabs are Muslim.

Egypt is most definitely African though.

So all Africans are Egyptian?  ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7591 on: Today at 12:13:21 am »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 12:08:59 am
So all Africans are Egyptian?  ;D

Be cafeful  or the Congolese will be after you.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,791
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7592 on: Today at 12:17:01 am »
Hahaha its like groundhog day in these threads, couple of the usual moaners going at it talking shite then Rawk's resident hard man comes in telling people to fuck off all over the place, happens everytime 😂
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,256
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7593 on: Today at 12:22:54 am »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 