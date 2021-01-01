« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7520 on: Today at 06:58:39 pm
What do you think of Maroon and Green for the away kit?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7521 on: Today at 07:26:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:58:39 pm
What do you think of Maroon and Green for the away kit?
No need to make this worse than it already is Sam.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7522 on: Today at 07:27:51 pm
I'm guessing if this is genuine, and Lynch has heard something, we may hear more this evening?
"Salahs in here......"

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7523 on: Today at 07:48:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:35:16 pm
They would be forced to wear hijab and leggings.

FFS  :butt


You bang your head mate but this is the kind of shit women have to deal with :-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63847173

Elnaz Rekabi: Family home of Iranian climber demolished

The family villa of Elnaz Rekabi - an Iranian climber who competed abroad with her hair uncovered - has reportedly been demolished.

Ms Rekabi, 33, broke Iran's mandatory dress code at the contest in South Korea - but later said her headscarf had fallen off "inadvertently".

The BBC was told her apology was forced.

Opposition to the headscarf has fuelled protests that have swept Iran, with the climber being hailed as a hero.

A video showing the ruins of a house with sports medals on the ground started circulating this week.

Davood - Elnaz Rekabi's brother and also a top athlete - is seen crying in the video.

Anti-government activists denounced it as an act of revenge against Ms Rekabi - although it is not clear when the footage was shot.

Now, the semi-official Tasnim news agency has confirmed that the house has been demolished, but says this was due to the family not having a valid permit for its construction.

It said all this took place before Ms Rekabi competed without a headscarf in October.

Women in Iran are required to cover their hair with a headscarf, or hijab, and their arms and legs with loose clothing. Female athletes must also abide by the dress code when they are officially representing Iran in competitions abroad.

A large crowd greeted Ms Rekabi at Tehran airport after the competition in South Korea, calling her a "heroine". She arrived at the airport without a headscarf, covering her hair with a black baseball cap and hoodie.

The next day she met the Iranian sports minister with the same clothes on, which raised suspicion that she had not been home during that time.

The source said Ms Rekabi was detained in a room at Iran's National Olympic Committee building with plainclothes agents present until she met the minister.

The day before returning to Iran, a post on Ms Rekabi's Instagram account apologised for "getting everybody worried".

"Due to bad timing, and the unanticipated call for me to climb the wall, my head covering inadvertently came off," it explained.

However, the source said that authorities threatened to take her family's property if she did not make the statement.

Meanwhile, a prominent Iranian film actress, Mitra Hajjar, has reportedly been released on bail after being arrested by Iranian authorities attempting to stem anti-government protests.

A government critic for several years, Ms Hajjar previously condemned the execution of activist Ruhollah Zam, who documented online the mass demonstrations in 2019.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7524 on: Today at 07:56:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:29:28 pm
Qatari Journo.  :D

https://twitter.com/Qatari/status/1599425867020922880


If you're going to post this c*nts twitter link could you please c&p the shite he has posted.

Lets not give the c*nt clicks eh.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7525 on: Today at 07:57:00 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 06:31:16 pm
Some would argue (not me) that we're currently acting like Lidl or Aldi trying to compete with Tesco, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.

Aldi and Lidl combined are second only to Tesco in the UK, Aldi is now top 4 in sales, overtaking Morrisons and Aldi is actually worth more as a company that Tesco  :P
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7526 on: Today at 08:01:25 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 04:42:38 pm
But you cant expect fans in Thailand to integrate themselves into the culture of the city like a local fan would.
Anyway, my point is that while local fans will be dead against an oil state, I guarantee the non-local fans just want to enjoy success.

Anyway, lets see what happens.
As a non-local fan, I can guarantee that we also are dead against an oil state.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7527 on: Today at 08:10:26 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 05:47:11 pm
Maybe someone like Ernesto Bertarelli? Plenty of loaded individuals with pharmaceutical backgrounds from Switzerland

Does he make inhalers?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7528 on: Today at 08:11:02 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:57:39 pm
It wouldn't surprise me if FSG did sell to someone like that with the amount of stick John Henry and Linda get on Twitter from so-called Liverpool fans telling them to sell up to some oil sheik. Basically, you want your oil sheik, we'll give you your oil sheik. Good luck with that.


Doubt it because that would make them uber c*nts and I don't think they are.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7529 on: Today at 08:13:50 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 04:04:27 pm
Unlikely it will be a strategic leak.only investor that can purchase us or United are going to come from the Middle East. Also its about prestige.chance to own one of the worlds iconic sporting institutions.



Check out the big brain on Brad.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7530 on: Today at 08:14:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:11:02 pm

Doubt it because that would make them uber c*nts and I don't think they are.

Perhaps not. But I wouldn't bet on them not doing it. If it's the highest bid, they may not care enough not to accept their offer. After all, they aren't lifelong reds.
Last Edit: Today at 08:16:13 pm by Solomon Grundy
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7531 on: Today at 08:16:13 pm
not that its ok, but thats in Iran, not Birkenhead.

The lads question was stupid. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7532 on: Today at 08:16:53 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:14:33 pm
Perhaps not. But I wouldn't bet on them not doing it. If it's the highest bid, they may not care enough not to. After all, they aren't lifelong reds.


Wash your mouth out,Linda rocks red better than most & John would be an idiot not to be a fan.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7533 on: Today at 08:19:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:16:53 pm

Wash your mouth out,Linda rocks red better than most & John would be an idiot not to be a fan.

 ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7534 on: Today at 08:30:25 pm
That article by lynch states that theyre organisations with links to the government so pretty much state backed then?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7535 on: Today at 08:32:47 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:30:25 pm
That article by lynch states that theyre organisations with links to the government so pretty much state backed then?

I said the other week you'd be very naive if you believed any 'private' company from Saudi Arabia didn't have links to the Saudi regime.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7536 on: Today at 08:36:01 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:32:47 pm
I said the other week you'd be very naive if you believed any 'private' company from Saudi Arabia didn't have links to the Saudi regime.


Same way that the Russian Oligarchs are all controlled by the midget and the second they start pulling on the leash they end up in a gulag.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7537 on: Today at 08:37:09 pm
Were not getting sold as simple as that.

Last week JWH paper basically confirmed it. But theyve also acknowledged that this sell to buy doesnt work either.

So if we get a FSG with somebody to invest, then its better than what we have now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7538 on: Today at 08:40:42 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 05:13:53 pm
Just because investors  are from Saudi/Qatar doesnt necessarily mean they are bad but it does mean we should ask questions and more questions.


Im pretty sure if they are from that part of the world then they are bad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7539 on: Today at 08:42:09 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 08:37:09 pm
Were not getting sold as simple as that.

Last week JWH paper basically confirmed it. But theyve also acknowledged that this sell to buy doesnt work either.

So if we get a FSG with somebody to invest, then its better than what we have now.

It's annoying when people come out and say stuff like this. You haven't got a clue mate. None of us have. And John Henry isn't going to be leaking anything to anyone at this point.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7540 on: Today at 08:47:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:42 pm
Im pretty sure if they are from that part of the world then they are bad.

Now that is low, even for you ...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7541 on: Today at 09:03:39 pm
One thing is for certain, the PL and modern football is fucked anyways.
My guess is that United and Arsenal are the next clubs that ends up with sportswashing owners (state owned / sovereign wealth fund).

At least we have Klopp, but he won't be here forever. If our new owners will contiune it's "sell to buy" transfer policy like FSG did, then our future manager (beyond 2026 that is) have to do the same good work that Jürgen did, sadly managers like him only comes around once every decade or so.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7542 on: Today at 09:06:05 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:42:09 pm
It's annoying when people come out and say stuff like this. You haven't got a clue mate. None of us have. And John Henry isn't going to be leaking anything to anyone at this point.
Its his own paper

Also know one has a clue and if they did they wouldnt be on here. Im just putting my thoughts out here because I think its very easy to link us with (insert anybody with money or controversy) and we make headlines.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7543 on: Today at 09:08:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:47:40 pm
Now that is low, even for you ...


You should bounce back to the transfer thread.

You know exactly what she meant.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7544 on: Today at 09:09:01 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 09:03:39 pm
One thing is for certain, the PL and modern football is fucked anyways.
My guess is that United and Arsenal are the next clubs that ends up with sportswashing owners (state owned / sovereign wealth fund).

At least we have Klopp, but he won't be here forever. If our new owners will contiune it's "sell to buy" transfer policy like FSG did, then our future manager (beyond 2026 that is) have to do the same good work that Jürgen did, sadly managers like him only comes around once every decade or so.
I think Ive accepted when Klopp goes were back to 7th/8th.
New ownership or change of direction will definitely be needed.

Just frustrating that we cant gamble in transfer windows with the best manager Ive ever seen in my life time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7545 on: Today at 09:09:12 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:06:05 pm
Its his own paper



Yes, and he's not going to be leaking anything through his own paper at this point if they are trying to strike a deal with potential buyers or investors. Nothing will be given away until it's done.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7546 on: Today at 09:10:06 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:06:05 pm
Its his own paper

Also know one has a clue and if they did they wouldnt be on here. Im just putting my thoughts out here because I think its very easy to link us with (insert anybody with money or controversy) and we make headlines.
That very paper the week before said they were also looking at a sale.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7547 on: Today at 09:11:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:08:34 pm

You should bounce back to the transfer thread.

You know exactly what she meant.

Yes, she meant that all rich Arabs are bad people. Now shut up, and stop defending the undefendable. That type of racist shite has no place here ...
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7548 on: Today at 09:14:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:59 pm
Yes, she meant that all rich Arabs are bad people. Now shut up, and stop defending the undefendable. That type of racist shite has no place here ...

Anybody mad enough to buy a football club from those parts of the world are linked to the states there.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7549 on: Today at 09:14:09 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:09:01 pm
I think Ive accepted when Klopp goes were back to 7th/8th.
New ownership or change of direction will definitely be needed.

Just frustrating that we cant gamble in transfer windows with the best manager Ive ever seen in my life time.

Really? with the foundations that have been set up who are the 7 teams overtaking us in terms of revenues generated?

This isn't the 90's anymore, we're not being left behind in terms of growing our brand so to speak.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7550 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:14:00 pm
Anybody mad enough to buy a football club from those parts of the world are linked to the states there.

He knew what you meant. He's just looking for an argument.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7551 on: Today at 09:15:26 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:11:59 pm
Yes, she meant that all rich Arabs are bad people. Now shut up, and stop defending the undefendable. That type of racist shite has no place here ...


I'd tell you what I really think but I've got too many points as it is.

If you want to call her a racist then have the fucking balls to come straight out and tell her,you're just full of shite,snide and an over inflated ego.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7552 on: Today at 09:15:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:14:09 pm
Really? with the foundations that have been set up who are the 7 teams overtaking us in terms of revenues generated?

This isn't the 90's anymore, we're not being left behind in terms of growing our brand so to speak.

It all depends on who takes over from him and how well they're backed.
