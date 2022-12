Haha... Nah just divs who only started supporting Liverpool when Klopp became our manager and have no interest in the history of the club, the city, or its fan culture.



I’m sure 90% of Liverpool fans don’t live in Liverpool and have never been to Liverpool. I’m sure the fans in the Far East have supported us for decades…..I think your point is not valid.Liverpool fans who don’t live in Liverpool support the team, they look at it as just supporting a football team, and probably have no idea about the city, culture…etc….