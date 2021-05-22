« previous next »
Koplass

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7360 on: Today at 04:48:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:46:30 pm
He said,he said...

I keep my slaves tied up in chains,
I beat my wife 'til shes in pain...
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7361 on: Today at 04:54:39 pm
well that escalated quickly
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7362 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:16:15 pm
I don;t know how this might play into the takeover thing but the Head of Qatar's World Cup bid and organising committee has said today in a interview that he's a supporter of Liverpool. Might he have the ear of the Qatari bidders or something?  ???

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:46:00 pm

Imagine those two and Gary Barlow jointly owning the club. Shuddering.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7363 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm
Wonder how much Salah drives the conversation in all this.
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7364 on: Today at 05:13:18 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:30:21 pm
The biggest criticism of FSG has been that they don't put in their own money. How is fan ownership gonna be any different?

Im not saying 100% ownership. Even a 10% stake as previously suggested would be a start?

And the criticism of FSG not investing is stated to be down to their businessmen nature, risk appetite, theyre not fans, they dont care and they dont want to win (paraphrasing many posters). Wouldnt a fan stake obviate all of that, because fans priorities are different from business owners and will be willing to fund to compete.

Edit: also to be clear Im not saying a conglomerate of fans on RAWK or whatever. Any fan, maybe a wealthy Liverpool fan like some celebrities or consortium of them with means, Dr Dre, Brad Pitt, Gegenpresser, Daniel Craig, Clive Owen, heck John Henry personally, who knows.
Last Edit: Today at 05:20:11 pm by Historical Fool
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7365 on: Today at 05:16:34 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 04:57:38 pm
Imagine those two and Gary Barlow jointly owning the club. Shuddering.


Who knows how much that twat of a dad earnt off the back of brexit,my guess is that it'd take the average person a whole lot longer than 50yrs to match it.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7366 on: Today at 05:17:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:16:34 pm

Who knows how much that twat of a dad earnt off the back of brexit,my guess is that it'd take the average person a whole lot longer than 50yrs to match it.

But after 50 years, the average person'd start to see the benefit of that right?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7367 on: Today at 05:18:43 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:13:18 pm
Im not saying 100% ownership. Even a 10% stake as previously suggested would be a start?

And the criticism of FSG not investing is stated to be down to their businessmen nature, risk appetite, theyre not fans, they dont care and they dont want to win (paraphrasing many posters). Wouldnt a fan stake obviate all of that, because fans priorities are different from business owners and will be willing to fund to compete.


So we would just need 300-400m more than they originally bought the club for.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7368 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:17:35 pm
But after 50 years, the average person'd start to see the benefit of that right?


That's what he said,after the vote obviously.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7369 on: Today at 05:20:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:19:17 pm

That's what he said,after the vote obviously.

I know, what a dick.
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7370 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:18:43 pm

So we would just need 300-400m more than they originally bought the club for.

I do not follow your maths.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7371 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:21:57 pm
I do not follow your maths.


Neither do I tbf  ;D

We'd need £200-300m more than they originally bought the club for.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7372 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:13:18 pm
Im not saying 100% ownership. Even a 10% stake as previously suggested would be a start?

And the criticism of FSG not investing is stated to be down to their businessmen nature, risk appetite, theyre not fans, they dont care and they dont want to win (paraphrasing many posters). Wouldnt a fan stake obviate all of that, because fans priorities are different from business owners and will be willing to fund to compete.

Edit: also to be clear Im not saying a conglomerate of fans on RAWK or whatever. Any fan, maybe a wealthy Liverpool fan like some celebrities or consortium of them with means, Dr Dre, Brad Pitt, Gegenpresser, Daniel Craig, Clive Owen, heck John Henry personally, who knows.

No-one other than NESV offered up the £300 million they bought the club for, there was talk of fan ownership, but no-one could raise the money. What makes you think we could suddenly raised £450 million now, or £150 million more than NESV paid for LFC
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7373 on: Today at 06:26:49 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 05:48:29 pm
No-one other than NESV offered up the £300 million they bought the club for, there was talk of fan ownership, but no-one could raise the money. What makes you think we could suddenly raised £450 million now, or £150 million more than NESV paid for LFC

Peter Lim actually offered more than NESV.

SOS then offered to raise the funds to pay for the Main Stand redevelopment in return for a stake in the Club. However FSG turned them down.
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7374 on: Today at 06:41:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:32:52 pm
The blood on his sword proved he was a red, Hamed, Hamed...
:lmao
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7375 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm
In town earlier I spotted a Kuwait registered Porsche heading towards Anfield.

We're doomed.  :(
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7376 on: Today at 07:05:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 06:44:04 pm
In town earlier I spotted a Kuwait registered Porsche heading towards Anfield.

We're doomed.  :(


Was it being chased by a Ferrari with Iraqi plates ?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7377 on: Today at 07:08:58 pm
So....has any news actually come out today?
farawayred

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7378 on: Today at 07:12:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:05:22 pm

Was it being chased by a Ferrari with Iraqi plates ?
Wasn't it one of the Saudi's police Lamborghini?
