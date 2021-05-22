The biggest criticism of FSG has been that they don't put in their own money. How is fan ownership gonna be any different?



Im not saying 100% ownership. Even a 10% stake as previously suggested would be a start?And the criticism of FSG not investing is stated to be down to their businessmen nature, risk appetite, theyre not fans, they dont care and they dont want to win (paraphrasing many posters). Wouldnt a fan stake obviate all of that, because fans priorities are different from business owners and will be willing to fund to compete.Edit: also to be clear Im not saying a conglomerate of fans on RAWK or whatever. Any fan, maybe a wealthy Liverpool fan like some celebrities or consortium of them with means, Dr Dre, Brad Pitt, Gegenpresser, Daniel Craig, Clive Owen, heck John Henry personally, who knows.