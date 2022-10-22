« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 223599 times)

Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 09:10:44 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:05:13 am
They probably think that they can get away with anything,the way some people worship them.
Problem is, they can get away with ,almost, anything.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 09:11:38 am »
It will be interesting to see what FSG do with their money when they sell. Its already pretty expensive buying a Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and Salem Red Sox jersey every season AND put funds into John Henrys new yacht fund. I guess if they do buy a new NBA/NFL franchise and sell Liverpool then we'll save money on Liverpool shirts but then NBA/NFL jerseys are more expensive than football jerseys so its all a little worrying.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 09:14:12 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:10:44 am
Problem is, they can get away with ,almost, anything.

I'm talking about our current owners, they'd deserve the cowboys treatment if they sold to those c*nts.
Online Simplexity

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 09:18:07 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:14:12 am
I'm talking about our current owners, they'd deserve the cowboys treatment if they sold to those c*nts.

What could you do really?

They have sold in that case and they are gone. Why would they care what we think of them?
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 09:18:51 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:14:12 am
I'm talking about our current owners, they'd deserve the cowboys treatment if they sold to those c*nts.
Ahh right, ok.
Yes I can see that. I guess it depends on how much they want to put two fingers up to the authorities for not implementing FFP properly. They might be of the mindset Youre allowing state owned cheats? Then fucking deal with your biggest most successful club being owned by them
Then again, they are very successful businessmen so money is very likely going to be all they care about.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 09:19:18 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:18:07 am
What could you do really?

They have sold in that case and they are gone. Why would they care what we think of them?


Fuck all  by myself.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 09:20:57 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:54:27 am
If both ourselves and man united get bought by middle east consortiums then the Premier League is basically the Middle East Premier League. Have to feel sorry for the smaller clubs but they didn't push back on foreign ownership,.never really saw managers coming out against it, or owners or even fans.

This is actually shitty for everyone, even Newcastle and City are crying about it.
They know with comparative wealth nobody would want to play for those two teams over ourselves and man united.
I haven't been close to the latest rumours, but I've been very much an advocate of the be careful what you wish for approach.

If it was middle east then my tenuous link to football would be finally broken. The only crumb of consolation would be the cry arsing from the clubs and fans that came out with shite like "good for the game" "stops the scousers winning" or at club level refusing to condemn state ownership.



Offline harleydanger

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 09:25:36 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:35:09 am
FSG also need to do what's right for them. They're looking to invest this money into another sports team, and FSG isn't JUST Henry and Werner, they'll sell to whoever bids the highest, and can't really blame them for it

If i'm correct i actually think it's a legal responsibility top sell to the top bidder if they don't retain a share
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 09:28:49 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:25:36 am
If i'm correct i actually think it's a legal responsibility top sell to the top bidder if they don't retain a share

Nope. It changes depending on who the decision makers are.
Offline Zlen

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7289 on: Today at 09:30:39 am »
I'm warming up to the idea of being bought by a sportswashing despot state. The way I see it, it's a bulletproof way of ensuring such ownership model is eradicated from the Premier League. Cries for justice would reach to heavens. Nobody cares about City because they are nobodies. Fuel Liverpool with blood money and you would have Gary Neville wearing armbands, protesting human rights violations, small club owners going on hunger strikes, media writing metric tons of paragraphs about how this sort of domination is unfair, how it ruining football and it needs to be stopped.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7290 on: Today at 09:33:14 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:19:18 am

Fuck all  by myself.

I dare say this'll trigger you, but if FSG sold us to a human rights abusing oil state, even some of your energy would be spent on 'getting' FSG rather than you know.....trying to get the human rights abusing oil state out of our club?
Offline harleydanger

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7291 on: Today at 09:36:39 am »
If there's not protests at least on par of the level of Hick and Gillet era it'll be a sad day. All those efforts for naught.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7292 on: Today at 09:37:09 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:33:14 am
I dare say this'll trigger you, but if FSG sold us to a human rights abusing oil state, even some of your energy would be spent on 'getting' FSG rather than you know.....trying to get the human rights abusing oil state out of our club?

Wronger than your most wrongest thing you wrong'un.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7293 on: Today at 09:37:20 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:54:27 am
If both ourselves and man united get bought by middle east consortiums then the Premier League is basically the Middle East Premier League. Have to feel sorry for the smaller clubs but they didn't push back on foreign ownership,.never really saw managers coming out against it, or owners or even fans.

This is actually shitty for everyone, even Newcastle and City are crying about it.
They know with comparative wealth nobody would want to play for those two teams over ourselves and man united.

I'm not sure I'd feel sorry for them at all. The turkeys voted for Christmas, and now it looks like it's arriving I'm not sure they can complain.

Rather than rallying against sportswashing in the PL, it's been actively encouraged. We've seen fanbases of most other PL clubs cock-a-hoop seeing the sportswashers buy trophies ahead of clubs that have earned their place at the top. We, ourselves, have had titles stolen from us after posting outrageous points totals in league seasons, and most in football laughed and applauded the fact.

Thing is, you cannot applaud the fox into your henhouse, then complain when he eats your hens. Cozying up to the fox cuts no ice I'm afraid.

Where were the other clubs making a stand? Where were other fanbases? Nowhere to be seen actually. In fact, we've seen those at Man United and Everton on their knees praying for a despot of their very own for years now. The Bitters were salivating over have Usmanov laundering his dirty money with them. Some even claiming ... wait for it ... that Everton were the real victims of Putin's illegal war on Ukraine because it forced Usmanov out. See, this is what we are dealing with when it comes to other fanbases. They've welcomed all this. They've been desperate to join the sportswash club themselves.

The turkeys voted for Christmas, and now the tree is going up they suddenly realise the implications. For me, it's difficult to feel much sympathy for them.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7294 on: Today at 09:39:27 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:30:39 am
I'm warming up to the idea of being bought by a sportswashing despot state. The way I see it, it's a bulletproof way of ensuring such ownership model is eradicated from the Premier League. Cries for justice would reach to heavens. Nobody cares about City because they are nobodies. Fuel Liverpool with blood money and you would have Gary Neville wearing armbands, protesting human rights violations, small club owners going on hunger strikes, media writing metric tons of paragraphs about how this sort of domination is unfair, how it ruining football and it needs to be stopped.
There's nothing more certain.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7295 on: Today at 09:39:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:37:09 am
Wrong er than your most wrongest thing you wrong'un.

Before they sell, it should be absolute carnage on any level we can possibly get to if there's concrete talk of us selling to a sportswasher. Once they've sold, who cares about them anymore? They wont give a fuck, I dare say a chunk of America wont give a fuck, who else would care?
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7296 on: Today at 09:44:24 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:39:47 am
Before they sell, it should be absolute carnage on any level we can possibly get to if there's concrete talk of us selling to a sportswasher. Once they've sold, who cares about them anymore? They wont give a fuck, I dare say a chunk of America wont give a fuck, who else would care?

Are you El Lobo?
Online royhendo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7297 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:36:39 am
If there's not protests at least on par of the level of Hick and Gillet era it'll be a sad day. All those efforts for naught.

I dunno if people were objecting to the idea of DIC in those days were they mate? It is an interesting one that though, isn't it? Since 2012 we've seen the real rise of Man City and PSG and we've seen the Super League stuff and both have us that little bit less in love with the whole thing I think. And then you see the club linked with becoming exactly that.

It reminds me of the James lyric, "After 20 years I've become my fears, I've become the kind of man I've always hated".
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7298 on: Today at 09:56:59 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 09:44:24 am
Are you El Lobo?

Nah, Al666. Those pesky mods changed my name for Xmas.
Online Henry Gale

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7299 on: Today at 09:58:23 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:51:22 am
I dunno if people were objecting to the idea of DIC in those days were they mate? It is an interesting one that though, isn't it? Since 2012 we've seen the real rise of Man City and PSG and we've seen the Super League stuff and both have us that little bit less in love with the whole thing I think. And then you see the club linked with becoming exactly that.

It reminds me of the James lyric, "After 20 years I've become my fears, I've become the kind of man I've always hated".

Quite the opposite.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7300 on: Today at 10:00:08 am »
Well by then people had seen what'd happened at Chelsea
Online grenny158

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7301 on: Today at 10:03:21 am »
Although I have been a diehard supporter since birth many, many years ago, I am finding it easier and easier to detach myself from my fanaticism as each day, each month and each season goes by.

You have the sport washing clubs like City, PSG who have been around for many years now (PSG, more then any other club, destroyed the very fabric of the transfer system with their Neymar, Mbappe debacle). You have VAR and the utterly inept refereeing that we see week in, week out with no action being taken by the powers that be to correct it. You have the utterly corrupt FIFA and UEFA and nothing being done about that. You have the FA turning a blind eye to anything and everything, and specially so where $$$ are involved. You have the hypocritical footballers, administrators and everyone else crying foul of human rights abuses but then failing to take action - when they could have - for fear of getting a yellow card, shame poor lambs. You have keyboard warriors on social media making an even greater joke of the state of the 'once-beautiful' game. EVERYTHING is now about the money - a reflection, sadly, of the world we live in.

I could write a diatribe on many more incredibly irritating things about the game currently but, in order to make my point, the above will suffice.

What then IS my point? Well, simply put, because of my current (bred over the last decade or so, especially) disillusionment of the game I have loved since I was a little guy, it is not too far a stretch for me to say that I will pack it all in should we ever be owned by a despotic oil state. It would be the final nail in a coffin that has been teetering on the edge of falling right into the grave for a while now.

What will be will be.
