Although I have been a diehard supporter since birth many, many years ago, I am finding it easier and easier to detach myself from my fanaticism as each day, each month and each season goes by.



You have the sport washing clubs like City, PSG who have been around for many years now (PSG, more then any other club, destroyed the very fabric of the transfer system with their Neymar, Mbappe debacle). You have VAR and the utterly inept refereeing that we see week in, week out with no action being taken by the powers that be to correct it. You have the utterly corrupt FIFA and UEFA and nothing being done about that. You have the FA turning a blind eye to anything and everything, and specially so where $$$ are involved. You have the hypocritical footballers, administrators and everyone else crying foul of human rights abuses but then failing to take action - when they could have - for fear of getting a yellow card, shame poor lambs. You have keyboard warriors on social media making an even greater joke of the state of the 'once-beautiful' game. EVERYTHING is now about the money - a reflection, sadly, of the world we live in.



I could write a diatribe on many more incredibly irritating things about the game currently but, in order to make my point, the above will suffice.



What then IS my point? Well, simply put, because of my current (bred over the last decade or so, especially) disillusionment of the game I have loved since I was a little guy, it is not too far a stretch for me to say that I will pack it all in should we ever be owned by a despotic oil state. It would be the final nail in a coffin that has been teetering on the edge of falling right into the grave for a while now.



What will be will be.

