Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm
No everyone from the Middle East is bad. They are all terrorist, human rights abusers. You can't be good and rich from the Middle East, you're definitely backed by a state if that is the case and every cent you own is from blood money. Everytime I ask about what's wrong with private Middle Eastern ownership, I get pushbacks, only whataboutery answers and nothing more.

As far as I can tell, the answer is that all of the viable Middle Eastern ownership is not, in fact, "private" in any meaningful sense, and is ultimately just part of the state funds of nations like Saudi and Qatar. If that turns out not to be so, then we have something to think about, but until then, it seems fairly straightforward.

Many good people in the Middle East, as all over the world. But the oil-money super states out there are pretty much all governed by tyrants, brutally. And they are the ones who will be behind the bids, should they come. That is the presumption, and I think it is reasonable.

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm
No everyone from the Middle East is bad. They are all terrorist, human rights abusers. You can't be good and rich from the Middle East, you're definitely backed by a state if that is the case and every cent you own is from blood money. Everytime I ask about what's wrong with private Middle Eastern ownership, I get pushbacks, only whataboutery answers and nothing more.

Genuine question.. is there anyone who is rich enough to buy us and fund us in the middle east that is not in some way inextricably linked to a state?
Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:24:24 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm
No everyone from the Middle East is bad. They are all terrorist, human rights abusers. You can't be good and rich from the Middle East, you're definitely backed by a state if that is the case and every cent you own is from blood money. Everytime I ask about what's wrong with private Middle Eastern ownership, I get pushbacks, only whataboutery answers and nothing more.

Because this fucking shit has been covered so many times, it's boring. Nobody has ever said that everyone from the ME is bad  if they have, apologies, I've missed it, but they would have been expressing racist views that aren't held by the masses on RAWK.

What has been said though is that private wealth in places like Saudi Arabia and Qatar is essentially non-existent. The significant wealth in those countries is held by the ruling families. Sometimes it's cloaked under the guise of a private company but that will all be very closely connected to the royal families. These are people that are responsible for extremely restrictive regimes, that have highly problematic human rights records and, in some cases, are directly linked to actual murder cases.

Find us a Middle Eastern business person with enough wealth to A. buy us and B. compete with PIF and Abu Dhabi whilst also being C. unrelated to the rulers of their country and we can discuss everyone's thoughts on them as a potential owner. Until then, it's hypothetical nonsense, designed to muddy the waters of a pretty clear issue: many people do not want a nation state to own us.
west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm
Let nation states own premier league clubs. Why would it be different for liverpool or utd

Yeah, the cats already out of the bag, but theres two elements to this debate dont forget. One is the suitability of these types of owners from a moral point of view lets say, their human rights records, the sports washing part, little can be done about that now and it took the invasion of Ukraine to rid us of Abramovich.

The second part is the cheating, the breaching of FFP, related party payments, alleged payments to players and managers off the clubs books, something can still be done about that. Fix that and everything suddenly doesnt look so bad because if the sports washing team isnt winning then the sports washing isnt working and maybe doesnt happen at all and the likes of FSG dont want to sell or if they still do sports washers are not part of the equation?
MBL?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:34:29 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:32:33 pm
The chairman is the crown prince.
We dont know the private company linked yet do we? Either way there will be huge links to him I bet.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:55:04 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
None of us want it I dont want to be owned by Saudi Arabia, but Im being honest I will struggle to not support the club, I would never argue with anyone who chose to walk away fair play but I dont think I could.

I get that,I just think that they're taking the piss but if they're not then I doubt they will enjoy the severed heads banners.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
Genuine question.. is there anyone who is rich enough to buy us and fund us in the middle east that is not in some way inextricably linked to a state?


Nope,not a chance and I can safely say that without knowing who is dangling the carrot.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:08:18 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
Genuine question.. is there anyone who is rich enough to buy us and fund us in the middle east that is not in some way inextricably linked to a state?

Nope. Its billionaire scum bag central that part of the world.
K-Lo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
None of us want it I dont want to be owned by Saudi Arabia, but Im being honest I will struggle to not support the club, I would never argue with anyone who chose to walk away fair play but I dont think I could.


Yes, same for me.

I'm really struggling with all of this. I hate what the Saudi rulers have done and I hate that they have so much power and money and that they were allowed anywhere near the PL. It seems too that it's all symptomatic of what's happening in society. It really isn't all just Saudis and Russians. Just look at what the Tories are doing to Britain. To be honest I don't love the people behind FSG either. As others have said in this thread I don't believe you can become a billionaire without being devoid of empathy for other people (just my belief from what I've read). I do believe that FSG have done a great job as our club owners for the last 12 years, I just don't warm to anyone who prioritises making money over everything else.

I have followed Liverpool FC since I was 9 years of age and I'm in my 50s now. This club has gotten me through some dark times. Its been a safe place to escape to. If we are bought out by a tyrannical state dictator I honestly won't know how to proceed but I know I will find it hard to walk away. I'm not proud of this, I just want to be honest here in contributing to the discussion.

Magix

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:21:34 pm
Both sets of billionaires from the US and ME have likely some form of working relationship, connection with their respective ruling parties or governments, but it's far more likely for the governments in the ME to want to use that connection to a billionaire to exert their influence through the owning of a global brand like ours.
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm
No everyone from the Middle East is bad. They are all terrorist, human rights abusers. You can't be good and rich from the Middle East, you're definitely backed by a state if that is the case and every cent you own is from blood money. Everytime I ask about what's wrong with private Middle Eastern ownership, I get pushbacks, only whataboutery answers and nothing more.

Can you give some examples of Middle East businesses which would be good owners?

Edit; A brief version of Avens post above.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Can you give some examples of Middle East businesses which would be good owners?

Edit; A brief version of Avens post above.

How about Abdulla bin Ahmed Al GHURAIR, he made his money from pasta.

Come on everyone loves pasta.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:45:54 pm
Funny ain't it?

Nobody disputes that Russian Oligarchs have assumed their wealth through corrupt and dodgy means, but there is a palpable desperation that 1) there is some wealthy Arab fella out there with no ties to a state who 2) will just happen to be interested in owning a footie club for the hell of it.

I'm not saying there isn't such a person out there, but let's be real - if there is someone in that region whose wealth is not somehow tied to their state, then by definition they are a threat to that state. Because that independence gives them a free hand many down there wouldn't like.

Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
Arabian Business is reporting this news now.

https://twitter.com/ArabianBusiness/status/1596987017539489792

Quote
Liverpool FC are in talks with consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar over a possible $5bn takeover.
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm
PS:

SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:47:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
How about Abdulla bin Ahmed Al GHURAIR, he made his money from pasta.

Come on everyone loves pasta.

Hes 92 and only worth £3.2 billion. ;D
Avens

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Can you give some examples of Middle East businesses which would be good owners?

Edit; A brief version of Avens post above.

Haha a fine lesson in brevity  ;D
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 10:45:54 pm
Funny ain't it?

Nobody disputes that Russian Oligarchs have assumed their wealth through corrupt and dodgy means, but there is a palpable desperation that 1) there is some wealthy Arab fella out there with no ties to a state who 2) will just happen to be interested in owning a footie club for the hell of it.

I'm not saying there isn't such a person out there, but let's be real - if there is someone in that region whose wealth is not somehow tied to their state, then by definition they are a threat to that state. Because that independence gives them a free hand many down there wouldn't like.



It is funny because we have absolutely no concrete information. That there has been or that there will be a bid from the middle east for LFC.

The likelihood is still that we will be sold or receive investment from a consortium of businessmen probably from the US.
marmite sw

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
i still think we wont be sold and we will have a few investors investing into the current set up
HardworkDedication

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm
Egyptian36

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:32:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm
It is funny because we have absolutely no concrete information. That there has been or that there will be a bid from the middle east for LFC.

The likelihood is still that we will be sold or receive investment from a consortium of businessmen probably from the US.

Exactly. It a waste of time discussing it. Nothing in the Arabic middle eastern media about anyone interested and usually big news like this get easily leaked there.
Black Bull Nova

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm
It's not necessarily just FSG and Liverpool that I might have problems with if we get bought by someone I have problems with. It's football as a whole. Imagine if Liverpool stayed clean and there were 19 other clubs in the PL with dodgy owners, it might be us against the world but it would stink.




We've had City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Everton with dodgy links (albeit we've actually moved in the right direction), who is to say we won't have a few more as the PL is seen as such a cash cow. The tipping point is probably the voting majority, then we will get the 39th game, exhibition games and games staged in Qatar or similar. (or possibly 4 clubs with unassailable wealth like Newcastle, booking all the CL spots) By that stage, you'd have probably lost me anyway, regardless of who owns us.
harleydanger

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm
If we get bought by Saudi or Qatar I'm honestly done with football.

I just can't reconcile trophies with the horrendous stuff that those countries participate in. I'm not going into detail, as it's been all over the news for the last year or so, but there would be nothing left of the soul of the club. It would be an empty shell, propped up by monopoly money gained from human rights abuses.

Fuck that, we can't become City. We were the fucking good guys doing it the right way.

100x
blert596

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:04:43 am
If any of these reported Middle East "private" companies take us over then I'm done. I'll still watch us on streams but no more fighting the good fight and aguing with anyone about how great we are.

Apart from the moral objections to ownership from one of these "private companies", then I just couldnt all of a sudden change my views after years of denigrating City, PSG and lately Newcastle for being what we'd become.

Unfortunately I see it as pretty much inevitable for us. My feeling is no smoke without fire if the Saudi rulers have given it the green light. I dont have any faith in FSG selling to a lower bidder because "they get us"
EastTyroneRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:32:39 am
I cannot get over how many people refuse to believe that FSG would sell to a dodgy investment fund.
Rest assured that they will be selling to the highest bidder, regardless of where they are from or what their background is.
MBL?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:02:50 am
Quote from: EastTyroneRed on Today at 01:32:39 am
I cannot get over how many people refuse to believe that FSG would sell to a dodgy investment fund.
Rest assured that they will be selling to the highest bidder, regardless of where they are from or what their background is.
They will sell to the highest bidder but from their perspective its a win to sell to someone who takes it forward. At this price its a good chance that will happen and them selling to oil gangs make sense since the club will keep being successful.

Our problem here is united want around double the price right now? That is far too much for anyone and none of the sales to these oil gangs have been over what as seen as a fair price fr the club they bought. We are a bargain compared to them no matter how you view it.
GreatEx

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:18:40 am
FSG will probably do their usual schtick of accepting a bid from a murderous despot, then when the fans raise hell they'll walk it back and say "you have spoken, we have listened".
MBL?

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:51:04 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:18:40 am
FSG will probably do their usual schtick of accepting a bid from a murderous despot, then when the fans raise hell they'll walk it back and say "you have spoken, we have listened".
That wont happen. Its more likely we will just hear that its been sold after the fact.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:35:09 am
FSG also need to do what's right for them. They're looking to invest this money into another sports team, and FSG isn't JUST Henry and Werner, they'll sell to whoever bids the highest, and can't really blame them for it
Lycan

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:51:29 am
With the amount of stick they get from the cretins on Twitter you couldn't blame them if they just sold to the highest bidder, regardless of who it might be.
67CherryRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 06:59:44 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:51:29 am
With the amount of stick they get from the cretins on Twitter you couldn't blame them if they just sold to the highest bidder, regardless of who it might be.
The problem is the twitter virgins calling for FSG to go for the last few years are the exact same people who'll party if we're bought with oil money. They're tiktok wools and if/when we all walk away following a sale the stadium's going to be full of them.
plura

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 07:00:29 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:35:09 am
FSG also need to do what's right for them. They're looking to invest this money into another sports team, and FSG isn't JUST Henry and Werner, they'll sell to whoever bids the highest, and can't really blame them for it

With the huge inflation in transfer prices and revenues associated with a PL team and football in general its hard to find decent owners with enough funds.
For many teams the owners I doubt would actually make much money.

Potentially with all its fault we had the best what the market could provide in FSG.
