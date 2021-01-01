Can we just carry on with FSG?



If that is not an option, an investor like Ballmer would be ideal.



Working class background, appears as a reasonable guy to work with, would be ideal for a Football Club with a Working Class identity like Liverpool Football Club and someone ideal to work with a person like Klopp.



If things went down to Saudi Arabia or Qatar. Because let's be honest any buyers from those countries would be the states themselves, disguised as anything and any form you can imagine. Saudi Arabia appears a better option. Qatar would mean the end of Klopp (he has already spoken about the World Cup publicly) and Qatar has a lot going on (e.g. hostile relations with the rest of Arab Countries for many reasons not to be analysed right now).



Any LBO "investors" and I am done with football. I've hardly watched the World Cup.



Overall, the best case scenario would be to sell a stake to Ballmer, leave the club in the hands of a sound Team of Directors and Klopp, keep FSG on board as majority or minority stakeholders and carry on.