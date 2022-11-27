« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 213744 times)

Offline Norse Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1596486427319177217
ICYMI: Liverpool takeover latest as Premier League rule change unlikely to impact Saudi Arabia interest #LFC
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
One thing I'm finding a bit odd is that the media narrative now that the mancs are also up for sale is that it's a " One or the other" type of situation. Like if the mancs are sold first we won't be sold. ;D

I suppose the possibility is a bidder could play the two clubs off each other, if the Glazers lets say are asking for £6 billion a buyer could well say heres £5 billion and if the Glazers play hardball it wont be difficult for a bidder to say fine, heres my offer and if you budging Ill just go to FSG and offer them £4 billion and have done with it.
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1596486427319177217
ICYMI: Liverpool takeover latest as Premier League rule change unlikely to impact Saudi Arabia interest #LFC
FYI - it's a summary piece, offers nothing new - but in case anyone wants as comprehensive an update of all the last weeks' toing and froing, it serves its purpose - even though the fuckin Oldham Echo can't spell "swamped"...... :wanker *

* disclaimer - as a professional proofreader, it upsets me greatly to see established publications apparently not giving a shit about copy text accuracy any more - even the Been is full of more typos than The Grauniad ever was.....
Offline Egyptian36

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm »

I can't help but feel FSG already agreed a deal with someone and what left is formalities. Everything that happened the last month and the timing just doesn't fit with the story that they are looking for a buyer.
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
I can't help but feel FSG already agreed a deal with someone and what left is formalities. Everything that happened the last month and the timing just doesn't fit with the story that they are looking for a buyer.
Anyone searching for the definition of "idle speculation" can bookmark that post :wave
Offline rob1966

« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 11:43:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
The thing with migrant workers is you have to remember people chose to go there, and I cant emphasise that enough. Several uncles and cousins on both my mum and dads families, and my wifes have gone there, and not just gone there once, some have gone back there repeatedly. And thats not to do white collar, skilled work, or even slightly less physically demanding work like waitering or work in a hotel, its to work as drivers or as labourers. A labourer in India will earn about 400-500 rupees a day (thats about £5) and in Dubai its about £800 a month, and when it comes to driving jobs its probably safer in Dubai than in India (although one of my uncles did die in a car accident in Dubai). There was also the added benefit that restricted access to alcohol and drugs would keep them on the straight and narrow (there was a lot of heavy drinkers on my mums mums side).

Thanks for the info. That is a huge jump in salary, I can see why people want to go there.

I spent most mornings chatting two a couple of lovely fellas, one's job was sort of looking after the pool area, he brought towels out and got your lounger sorted, he was from India, I think he said Mumbai, or that general area, spoke really good English and the fella who cleaned the pool area, who if I remember right was from Northern India near Nepal. His English wasn't great but we could chat a bit and the other fella could translate.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 01:01:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
The thing with migrant workers is you have to remember people chose to go there, and I cant emphasise that enough. Several uncles and cousins on both my mum and dads families, and my wifes have gone there, and not just gone there once, some have gone back there repeatedly. And thats not to do white collar, skilled work, or even slightly less physically demanding work like waitering or work in a hotel, its to work as drivers or as labourers. A labourer in India will earn about 400-500 rupees a day (thats about £5) and in Dubai its about £800 a month, and when it comes to driving jobs its probably safer in Dubai than in India (although one of my uncles did die in a car accident in Dubai). There was also the added benefit that restricted access to alcohol and drugs would keep them on the straight and narrow (there was a lot of heavy drinkers on my mums mums side).

A lot of them also pay a ton of money to agents and intermediaries to get those jobs, which leaves them in debt before they even begin working, which the employer's then exploit because these guys literally can't afford to quit
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 01:37:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:01:05 am
A lot of them also pay a ton of money to agents and intermediaries to get those jobs, which leaves them in debt before they even begin working, which the employer's then exploit because these guys literally can't afford to quit

I dont think its so bad for going to the Middle East, its when they are trying to come to the UK, Canada, US for example that the agent fees are eye watering (thats usually when we get the phone calls from relatives we havent heard from for a while asking us to chip in!)

My main point is that (and Im certainly not accusing Rob of this just to be clear) is that there is a degree of condescension when talking about migrant labourers in the Middle East, that these people are too stupid to know what they are doing in going there or being tricked into going. Yes, theres been cases of people working as maids for example being treated little better then slaves, but by in large people know what they are signing up for, its not a secret that working conditions are hard, health and safety considerations far from ideal but I would guess they are not much better if at all in India (they are worse from what I have seen), Pakistan, the Philippines etc. They go because no matter how hard it is doing backbreaking work in 50c they evaluate their options and for them its better then staying where they are, and if you really want to fix the issue you have to look at the country they are coming from not going to.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 06:02:27 am »
REVEALED: Liverpool enter talks with Saudi Arabian and Qatari consortiums over a potential £3BILLION takeover as Fenway Sports Group set the wheels in motion for a sale at Anfield

Liverpool's FSG owners have held talks with two Middle East-based consortiums
Sportsmail can reveal Saudi and Qatari chiefs have expressed interest in buying
FSG announced their intentions to sell their stake in Liverpool earlier this month
Both interested parties are said to be private companies and not state-owned

By ALEX MILLER FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
PUBLISHED: 00:55, 27 November 2022 | UPDATED: 01:17, 27 November 2022

Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over a £3billion takeover.

The Mail on Sunday has learned that representatives of consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed an interest in buying the club.

Several sources report that consortium officials have approached Fenway Sports Group director Mike Gordon - the man responsible for the sale of Liverpool - to register their interest.

It is understood both groups are private companies rather than state-owned.

However both consortiums are thought to have close links with their countrys ruling families.

Saudi Arabias Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal this week encouraged takeover bids for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Both clubs have been exploring potential sales options over the past month.

He said: From the private sector, I cant speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and theres a lot of passion about football.

We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know thats going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom.

The kingdoms state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) have already acquired Newcastle United.

Liverpool are also in discussions with a US-based buyer, while Britains richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and tech-giants Apple have been linked with United bids.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11473447/Liverpool-enter-talks-Saudi-Arabian-Qatari-consortiums-potential-3BILLION-takeover.html


I know it's the mail but it's from Alex Miller which gives it some credence I suppose.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 06:33:52 am »
Has he got anything right before? Genuine question because I have no idea
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 07:43:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:25:41 pm
I tried to answer your other similar post last night but couldn't really word it correctly so I scrapped it.

It sort of bothers me to frame it as ''no Middle East.'' That, wrongly, hints towards racism or at least xenophobia. For me, it's not about ''oil money'' as such either.

It's all about would our new owners be a state that murders people? Would it be a state that abuses its people and persecutes gay people? Now they could come from anywhere in the world, so it's not just a Middle East thing.

I believe we just want decent owners, and if decent owners came from the Middle East then all well and good. This doesn't answer your question though, and I don't have an answer personally. I honestly don't know who out there, from the ME or anywhere else, would fall into what the bulk of LFC fans would class as in fit and proper owners for us category.

If we become state owned, it's difficult to see how that could be palatable. I mean how many states looking to buy football clubs are even remotely clean? I know Abu Dhabi fans have said ''ah, but you're owned by Americans'' when hitting back at our comments, but being owned by Americans is not the same as being owned by America. I know America isn't looking to buy football teams, but if it was I wouldn't want them either. I wouldn't want Russia if they were looking to buy clubs. Or China. That list is far from exhaustive too.

All we want is decent owners who can compete but without being industrial scale human rights abusers and murdering bastards looking to cleanse the blood from their hands by associating themselves with our world famous name. Owners who will value our club and the fans who dedicate much of their lives to it. Personally, I don't care where in the world such owners come from, just so long as they are as decent as can be in such a cut-throat business.

I'm not sure I worded that right either, but I'll leave it up for now.

Thanks for that it SOS.  Im glad someone has said a private person/consortium from the ME isnt by definition, bad.  To conclude this is very problematic
A ME government on the other hand probably is bad by definition.

As for Oil states, Norway or Canada would be fine I guess?3


Offline royhendo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 07:56:48 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:33:52 am
Has he got anything right before? Genuine question because I have no idea

He used to be chief scout so yeah I reckon so!
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 08:13:01 am »
Watch the rest of the country start voicing a real concern about sports washing and state-owned football clubs if Liverpool is bought by someone from the middle east.
Online Wool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 08:13:37 am »
If theyre private owned Im happy enough with that. Any criticism of a takeover from privately owned individuals/companies would make me deeply uncomfortable (unless they of course have really close ties to the state and help prop them up).
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 08:16:57 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:13:01 am
Watch the rest of the country start voicing a real concern about sports washing and state-owned football clubs if Liverpool is bought by someone from the middle east.

Hopefully that is the case, irregardless of what they have green lighted before. Private consortiums in Saudi and Qatar, yeah, right.
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 08:17:34 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:13:37 am
If theyre private owned Im happy enough with that. Any criticism of a takeover from privately owned individuals/companies would make me deeply uncomfortable (unless they of course have really close ties to the state and help prop them up).

Thats exactly what they will be, propped up by the state.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 08:24:17 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:56:48 am
He used to be chief scout so yeah I reckon so!

Damn  :(
Online Wool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 08:27:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:34 am
Thats exactly what they will be, propped up by the state.
Id rather wait and see than rule them out because theyre from the Middle East.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 08:30:50 am »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm
FYI - it's a summary piece, offers nothing new - but in case anyone wants as comprehensive an update of all the last weeks' toing and froing, it serves its purpose - even though the fuckin Oldham Echo can't spell "swamped"...... :wanker *

* disclaimer - as a professional proofreader, it upsets me greatly to see established publications apparently not giving a shit about copy text accuracy any more - even the Been is full of more typos than The Grauniad ever was.....

What is the Been?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 08:31:27 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:13:01 am
Watch the rest of the country start voicing a real concern about sports washing and state-owned football clubs if Liverpool is bought by someone from the middle east.

I've been saying for weeks now the premier league won't let it happen if that's the case. Like you say human rights would all of a sudden be front and centre.
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 08:31:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:30:50 am
What is the Been?
Good spot ;)  There's a journalist where I live who allegedly leaves a typo in every single article he publishes, just to see who notices/comments.
Online RedSince86

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 08:32:03 am »
Alarm bells were ringing when that Saudi Arabian Sports Minister made those quotes.

No doubt it will be a company with links to PIF if it's the Saudis.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 08:34:49 am »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on Today at 08:31:56 am
Good spot ;)  There's a journalist where I live who allegedly leaves a typo in every single article he publishes, just to see who notices/comments.

I did get the feeling you did it on purpose  :D
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 08:37:13 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:27:56 am
Id rather wait and see than rule them out because theyre from the Middle East.

Thats fair enough, but its very unlikely there will be many super wealthy individual from that part of the world who dont have close links to the state and its rulers.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
As I said the other day if the Saudi government are even mentioning it its because theyve had an indication it can happen. They wouldnt just discuss it for no reason.
Offline Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 08:40:49 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:34:49 am
I did get the feeling you did it on purpose  :D
Yeah, it was a juxtaposition thing to complement The Grauniad :wave
Offline harleydanger

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 08:45:46 am »
Really fucked this is.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 08:45:46 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
I can't help but feel FSG already agreed a deal with someone and what left is formalities. Everything that happened the last month and the timing just doesn't fit with the story that they are looking for a buyer.
I thought the same ..that it was already a done deal.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 08:46:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:40:47 am
As I said the other day if the Saudi government are even mentioning it its because theyve had an indication it can happen. They wouldnt just discuss it for no reason.


But they own Newcastle, so were safe right?
Offline Redbonnie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 08:49:29 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:15:31 pm
Seems to me we need a version of this, only with Nike, Adidas etc at one end and Qatar, Saudi, Dubai etc at the other. All fans want to compete. Where do we draw the line?



Seriously, it boggles my mind that people out there want to compete at any price, no matter what the cost morally, and look to justify it by basically saying "it's all corrupt, we might as well be too. We're already tainted because X Y and Z, so may as well go all in."

That's it. That's their entire argument.

Brilliant
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 09:22:42 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:46:18 am

But they own Newcastle, so were safe right?

I wouldnt assume that at all, the PL believe that PIF is separate from the Saudi government, that Citys  sponsorships by Emirati companies has nothing to do with their ownership by an Emirate, so I wouldnt assume the ownership of Newcastle prevents anything, they just use a front man or company and say they are unrelated to us Newcastle or the Saudi government.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 09:33:39 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:22:42 am
I wouldnt assume that at all, the PL believe that PIF is separate from the Saudi government, that Citys  sponsorships by Emirati companies has nothing to do with their ownership by an Emirate, so I wouldnt assume the ownership of Newcastle prevents anything, they just use a front man or company and say they are unrelated to us Newcastle or the Saudi government.

Public Investment fund - Clue is in the words, surely.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 09:34:17 am »
Their team of expensive lawyers say otherwise
Online Lycan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 09:38:40 am »
Think it's a little naive to believe PIF don't have ties to the Saudi government.
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
As long as the Saudis gave the PL legally binding assurances that all companies involved were separate from the state, the PL would allow them to buy all 20 PL clubs.
