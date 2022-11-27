REVEALED: Liverpool enter talks with Saudi Arabian and Qatari consortiums over a potential £3BILLION takeover as Fenway Sports Group set the wheels in motion for a sale at Anfield
Liverpool's FSG owners have held talks with two Middle East-based consortiums
Sportsmail can reveal Saudi and Qatari chiefs have expressed interest in buying
FSG announced their intentions to sell their stake in Liverpool earlier this month
Both interested parties are said to be private companies and not state-owned
By ALEX MILLER FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAYPUBLISHED:
00:55, 27 November 2022 | UPDATED:
01:17, 27 November 2022
Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over a £3billion takeover.
The Mail on Sunday has learned that representatives of consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed an interest in buying the club.
Several sources report that consortium officials have approached Fenway Sports Group director Mike Gordon - the man responsible for the sale of Liverpool - to register their interest.
It is understood both groups are private companies rather than state-owned.
However both consortiums are thought to have close links with their countrys ruling families.
Saudi Arabias Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal this week encouraged takeover bids for both Liverpool and Manchester United.
Both clubs have been exploring potential sales options over the past month.
He said: From the private sector, I cant speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and theres a lot of passion about football.
We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know thats going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom.
The kingdoms state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) have already acquired Newcastle United.
Liverpool are also in discussions with a US-based buyer, while Britains richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and tech-giants Apple have been linked with United bids.
