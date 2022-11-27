« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1596486427319177217
ICYMI: Liverpool takeover latest as Premier League rule change unlikely to impact Saudi Arabia interest #LFC
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 10:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:20:30 pm
One thing I'm finding a bit odd is that the media narrative now that the mancs are also up for sale is that it's a " One or the other" type of situation. Like if the mancs are sold first we won't be sold. ;D

I suppose the possibility is a bidder could play the two clubs off each other, if the Glazers lets say are asking for £6 billion a buyer could well say heres £5 billion and if the Glazers play hardball it wont be difficult for a bidder to say fine, heres my offer and if you budging Ill just go to FSG and offer them £4 billion and have done with it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1596486427319177217
ICYMI: Liverpool takeover latest as Premier League rule change unlikely to impact Saudi Arabia interest #LFC
FYI - it's a summary piece, offers nothing new - but in case anyone wants as comprehensive an update of all the last weeks' toing and froing, it serves its purpose - even though the fuckin Oldham Echo can't spell "swamped"...... :wanker *

* disclaimer - as a professional proofreader, it upsets me greatly to see established publications apparently not giving a shit about copy text accuracy any more - even the Been is full of more typos than The Grauniad ever was.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm »

I can't help but feel FSG already agreed a deal with someone and what left is formalities. Everything that happened the last month and the timing just doesn't fit with the story that they are looking for a buyer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
I can't help but feel FSG already agreed a deal with someone and what left is formalities. Everything that happened the last month and the timing just doesn't fit with the story that they are looking for a buyer.
Anyone searching for the definition of "idle speculation" can bookmark that post :wave
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 11:43:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
The thing with migrant workers is you have to remember people chose to go there, and I cant emphasise that enough. Several uncles and cousins on both my mum and dads families, and my wifes have gone there, and not just gone there once, some have gone back there repeatedly. And thats not to do white collar, skilled work, or even slightly less physically demanding work like waitering or work in a hotel, its to work as drivers or as labourers. A labourer in India will earn about 400-500 rupees a day (thats about £5) and in Dubai its about £800 a month, and when it comes to driving jobs its probably safer in Dubai than in India (although one of my uncles did die in a car accident in Dubai). There was also the added benefit that restricted access to alcohol and drugs would keep them on the straight and narrow (there was a lot of heavy drinkers on my mums mums side).

Thanks for the info. That is a huge jump in salary, I can see why people want to go there.

I spent most mornings chatting two a couple of lovely fellas, one's job was sort of looking after the pool area, he brought towels out and got your lounger sorted, he was from India, I think he said Mumbai, or that general area, spoke really good English and the fella who cleaned the pool area, who if I remember right was from Northern India near Nepal. His English wasn't great but we could chat a bit and the other fella could translate.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 01:01:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
The thing with migrant workers is you have to remember people chose to go there, and I cant emphasise that enough. Several uncles and cousins on both my mum and dads families, and my wifes have gone there, and not just gone there once, some have gone back there repeatedly. And thats not to do white collar, skilled work, or even slightly less physically demanding work like waitering or work in a hotel, its to work as drivers or as labourers. A labourer in India will earn about 400-500 rupees a day (thats about £5) and in Dubai its about £800 a month, and when it comes to driving jobs its probably safer in Dubai than in India (although one of my uncles did die in a car accident in Dubai). There was also the added benefit that restricted access to alcohol and drugs would keep them on the straight and narrow (there was a lot of heavy drinkers on my mums mums side).

A lot of them also pay a ton of money to agents and intermediaries to get those jobs, which leaves them in debt before they even begin working, which the employer's then exploit because these guys literally can't afford to quit
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 01:37:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:01:05 am
A lot of them also pay a ton of money to agents and intermediaries to get those jobs, which leaves them in debt before they even begin working, which the employer's then exploit because these guys literally can't afford to quit

I dont think its so bad for going to the Middle East, its when they are trying to come to the UK, Canada, US for example that the agent fees are eye watering (thats usually when we get the phone calls from relatives we havent heard from for a while asking us to chip in!)

My main point is that (and Im certainly not accusing Rob of this just to be clear) is that there is a degree of condescension when talking about migrant labourers in the Middle East, that these people are too stupid to know what they are doing in going there or being tricked into going. Yes, theres been cases of people working as maids for example being treated little better then slaves, but by in large people know what they are signing up for, its not a secret that working conditions are hard, health and safety considerations far from ideal but I would guess they are not much better if at all in India (they are worse from what I have seen), Pakistan, the Philippines etc. They go because no matter how hard it is doing backbreaking work in 50c they evaluate their options and for them its better then staying where they are, and if you really want to fix the issue you have to look at the country they are coming from not going to.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 06:02:27 am »
REVEALED: Liverpool enter talks with Saudi Arabian and Qatari consortiums over a potential £3BILLION takeover as Fenway Sports Group set the wheels in motion for a sale at Anfield

Liverpool's FSG owners have held talks with two Middle East-based consortiums
Sportsmail can reveal Saudi and Qatari chiefs have expressed interest in buying
FSG announced their intentions to sell their stake in Liverpool earlier this month
Both interested parties are said to be private companies and not state-owned

By ALEX MILLER FOR THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
PUBLISHED: 00:55, 27 November 2022 | UPDATED: 01:17, 27 November 2022

Liverpool have held discussions with two Middle East-based consortiums over a £3billion takeover.

The Mail on Sunday has learned that representatives of consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed an interest in buying the club.

Several sources report that consortium officials have approached Fenway Sports Group director Mike Gordon - the man responsible for the sale of Liverpool - to register their interest.

It is understood both groups are private companies rather than state-owned.

However both consortiums are thought to have close links with their countrys ruling families.

Saudi Arabias Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal this week encouraged takeover bids for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Both clubs have been exploring potential sales options over the past month.

He said: From the private sector, I cant speak on their behalf, but there is a lot of interest and appetite and theres a lot of passion about football.

We will definitely support it if any [Saudi] private sector comes in, because we know thats going to reflect positively on sports within the kingdom.

The kingdoms state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) have already acquired Newcastle United.

Liverpool are also in discussions with a US-based buyer, while Britains richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe and tech-giants Apple have been linked with United bids.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11473447/Liverpool-enter-talks-Saudi-Arabian-Qatari-consortiums-potential-3BILLION-takeover.html


I know it's the mail but it's from Alex Miller which gives it some credence I suppose.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 06:33:52 am »
Has he got anything right before? Genuine question because I have no idea
