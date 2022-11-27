A lot of them also pay a ton of money to agents and intermediaries to get those jobs, which leaves them in debt before they even begin working, which the employer's then exploit because these guys literally can't afford to quit



I dont think its so bad for going to the Middle East, its when they are trying to come to the UK, Canada, US for example that the agent fees are eye watering (thats usually when we get the phone calls from relatives we havent heard from for a while asking us to chip in!)My main point is that (and Im certainly not accusing Rob of this just to be clear) is that there is a degree of condescension when talking about migrant labourers in the Middle East, that these people are too stupid to know what they are doing in going there or being tricked into going. Yes, theres been cases of people working as maids for example being treated little better then slaves, but by in large people know what they are signing up for, its not a secret that working conditions are hard, health and safety considerations far from ideal but I would guess they are not much better if at all in India (they are worse from what I have seen), Pakistan, the Philippines etc. They go because no matter how hard it is doing backbreaking work in 50c they evaluate their options and for them its better then staying where they are, and if you really want to fix the issue you have to look at the country they are coming from not going to.