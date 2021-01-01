Son of Spion, thank you. Just read your post. I liked the thought about Middle East framing, and I didnt mean to sound xenophobic in that.
I am seeing some consensus coming through:
Definite no to Saudi Arabia.
Almost a definite no to nation state involvement.
If nation state is to be considered, lets examine the track record of the nation state. Almost certainly it wont be good, either on war, murder, arms, or human rights abuses. So probably ruled out.
Individuals from certain states are ruled out too, as they dont really have separate wealth from the ruling authority, and so it would be a nation state purchase by proxy.
So, with all that said, in the absence of footballing authorities who have the stomach to apply rules and financial restriction, we are probably looking at another private citizen or group to come to the fore. My best guess is American.
You didn't sound xenophobic to me. It's just that I know opposition to the current ownership here of City and Newcastle is often met with the xenophobia accusation. That's why I tried to put distance between that and what I was trying to say in my post.
You mentioned Kuwait so I just looked up their stance on gay people. Just one issue of many issues, but here is what I found.
Summary table
Same-sex sexual activity legal No (Penalty: 7 years in jail)
Equal age of consent No
Anti-discrimination laws in employment only No
Anti-discrimination laws in the provision of goods and services No
Anti-discrimination laws in all other areas (incl. indirect discrimination, hate speech) No
Same-sex marriages No
Recognition of same-sex couples No
Stepchild adoption by same-sex couples No
Joint adoption by same-sex couples No
LGBT people allowed to serve openly in the military No
Right to change legal gender No
Conversion therapy illegal No
Access to IVF for lesbians No
Commercial surrogacy for gay male couples No
MSMs allowed to donate blood No
It's a bit messy due to copy and paste I'm afraid.
Just on that issue alone I'd struggle with them.