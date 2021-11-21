Or if you've ever bought AGFA film,Bayer aspirin or something coated with a BASF product,you're as bad as them because they were IG Farben and used nazi provided slave labour.

Or a McNasty's hamburger because you know,slaves again.

It never ends this whataboutery with them,they always answer with this what about something something everyone's at fault with everything shit.

And yeah they should be honest about wanting a murderous state owner because of selfish reasons and not hide behind their false equivalence coping mechanisms.



This is it for me. Just own your own beliefs.It's quite clear that there are some people who would welcome anyone to our club just so long as they were willing to throw billions around in order to buy trophies. It's clear that they don't care if it's a totalitarian state and they don't care if it's a murderer. So why not just own the fact? Be honest, for goodness sake.I could never respect the stance, but I could at least respect the honesty. I can even understand it to an extent. You look at the world around you and it's not a fair place. It's awash with injustice. It's dog eat dog. Cheats are prospering everywhere. Shallowness is celebrated whilst thought and consideration is ridiculed and dismissed. Everyone is being screwed over one way or another. So, in the face of all that, I can actually understand why some would just say "fuck it all, I want my slice of the pie too, fuck everyone else."So I can see why, in the face of the rampant cheating and corruption in the game, some people might just want their own sportswasher too. Everyone else is cheating or looking to cheat, so why not us too? I get that. It's not my way personally, but I get it. It would be nice if those who would welcome a despot to our club dispensed with the "worrabout this, worrabout that?" and just owned their own beliefs.