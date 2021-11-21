« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 208196 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm »
So what with all these resignations from the football operations folk at the top, Twitter would have you believe they've resigned after Klopp had them gagged and bound in some dingy basement in Anfield, apparently going full dictatorship with recruitment.

What with the demand for blood thirsty Saudis, I really wonder about the state of some 'fans' of the club.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,651
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm
So what with all these resignations from the football operations folk at the top, Twitter would have you believe they've resigned after Klopp had them gagged and bound in some dingy basement in Anfield, apparently going full dictatorship with recruitment.

What with the demand for blood thirsty Saudis, I really wonder about the state of some 'fans' of the club.
Klopp acted Qatari-style. ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm »
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:15 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline Cozzymoto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 12:02:04 am »
Give us some of the Middle Eastern money. Dubai state owned will do.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,050
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.

I think the issue is that in that part of the world there are very few super wealthy people or large businesses that are not heavily linked to the government and ruling family if not part of it. Its how the ruling families keep control of the country and their position within it, independent wealth doesnt exist because its a threat and if it does it can be appropriated by the state with no recourse.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.
The Saudi Sports Minister went out of his way to state that they'll support private-sector bids. It's sportswashing mate.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Thanks for the responses.

On a related note, is there a palatable Middle East scenario?

As in, a least bad option that we could potentially get on board with?

Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 12:31:34 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:45:51 pm
Looking like we definitely have a consensus re. A.N.Other but to shift the emphasis back to where it belongs (if you will indulge me)?

I, assume (rightly or wrongly) we might hear summat in terms of biggish news either during or immediately following this total clown show that's laughingly called a world cup.

When do you think we might be put out of our misery so to speak? Short term? Long term?

With all due respect, this thread wasnt started to discuss Club transfer rumours in the first place
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 12:36:31 am »
Just wanted to gauge an opinion on here.

I was out with my brother in law tonight (avid, season ticket holding United fan) and we got to talking about our prospective takeovers.

We both agreed that, at the moment, city are cheating. A question came up though that somewhat perplexed both of us. If, say, Saudi Arabia were to take over both of us, that would be us, United, City & Newcastle all funded by 'oil money'.

The question was, how many PL clubs need to be financed by 'oil money' before it stops being considered cheating? This is taking out all the human rights and moral aspects of things and focusing purely in money.

Fwiw I'm against any such regime having any sort of stake in us. I would hope that whoever owns us next has made their money ethically and has our best intentions at heart (however fat fetched that may be).

I've had a few so this may be an incoherent rambling, so feel free to ignore. I may delete this when I wake up haha


Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,726
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 12:38:57 am »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Today at 12:02:04 am
Give us some of the Middle Eastern money. Dubai state owned will do.

your post history is hilarious (only read like about 15 granted, but that was enough), nothing positive, just whinge whinge whinge.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,064
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 01:37:28 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.

The Saudi royal family basically locked up the richest non-royals in Arabia and stole all their money 4 years ago. It's a totalitarian state. There's no 'individual' money in Saudi Arabia
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 01:50:15 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:37:28 am
The Saudi royal family basically locked up the richest non-royals in Arabia and stole all their money 4 years ago. It's a totalitarian state. There's no 'individual' money in Saudi Arabia

Is there a palatable Middle East option? One that we might not like, but could at least get on board with as the least bad outcome?

Or does such a thing not exist?

Edit, thanks for response above, too. Seems like Saudi would be very difficult, but just wondering if theres anything else out there in the Middle East that might not be so objectionable?

« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:26 am by G Richards »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,526
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 02:55:11 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:50:15 am
Is there a palatable Middle East option? One that we might not like, but could at least get on board with as the least bad outcome?

Or does such a thing not exist?

Edit, thanks for response above, too. Seems like Saudi would be very difficult, but just wondering if theres anything else out there in the Middle East that might not be so objectionable?

I can't remember if it was here or elsewhere, but I remember someone asking why people were happy that Saudi Arabia beat Argentina and whether that was hypocritical, and I found it an odd question because that was a victory not for the ruling classes, but for the people of Saudi Arabia, with whom I of course have no quarrel, as they are the biggest victim of the regime, or rather second after the Yemenis. So to answer your question, I'd have no trouble with a sale to a politically independent entity from the Middle East with the means and vision to run our club, but I cannot think who would even come close to meeting those criteria in practice.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:54 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 04:05:33 am »
Thanks for the answer. I will watch, like all reds, to see what happens.

Maybe the answer is a deep pocketed fella like Ballmer, if he branches out from the NBA. I dont think theres any evidence he is interested though.

I feel let down by the authorities here. We have good owners, clever people, who have grown the club solidly. We have been able to go toe to toe with Man City for the last few years, by fair means, which is enormously commendable. I take the sale, in whole or part, as a sign that our owners dont feel like we can compete within a rules based order, since there are those without constraint.
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 07:02:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:00:22 pm
I totally agree that politics should be kept out of sport. However, it's not the fans who introduced politics to the game, it was owners and the game's governing bodies. The PL allowed Abramovic to launder his money stolen from the people of Russia. The government weren't arsed because London was, awash with dodgy Russian money at the time. Only Putin's insanity put paid to that.

We are now enduring a wholly corrupt World Cup, given to Qatar for political reasons. Abu Dhabi and now Saudi Arabia have also been allowed to walk into our game and wreck its structure for their own ends. These were all political decisions made by corrupt people in positions of power. Facts are, it was those people who brought politics into football, and now they are bleating about it because fans can see it for what it is and have begun saying so.

Who knows who will buy us, but you have to ponder over who could afford us. When you do that it's pretty clear we aren't getting a paragon of virtue. Saudi seemingly expressed interest yesterday, so people here are always going to comment on that possibility. I think that's quite natural.

I long for the days when you could just roll up at Anfield and watch a game of football then go home/pub again and all the conversation centred on was the game itself. Unfortunately, those that run the game these days have brought their corruption and their politics into it. That genie is out of the bottle now, and it's not going back in. That's why you will see it talked about on here and elsewhere.
Fully understand it all and I do believe politics should be kept out of sport, however some times its needed like you say.

Id love us to be owned by the fans and being able to go to Anfield and not worry about getting a ticket but times have changed for the worse. Were in a situation now though where nobody is going to be happy.

Any owner from now will either take money out of the club or use us for personal gain. I see both sides too it as well. I understand those who are against it because of there personal stance and also the other side, who want to see Liverpool do well and dont have the understanding on the politics that comes with it.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 08:02:20 am »
I just dont like this win at all costs attitude. Eventually it will morally bankrupt this club, and stances like JFT97 will become embroiled in it.

And enough of this whataboutery with the likes of Nike. It isnt even close.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:09 am by Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,369
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 08:29:26 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:36:31 am
Just wanted to gauge an opinion on here.

I was out with my brother in law tonight (avid, season ticket holding United fan) and we got to talking about our prospective takeovers.

We both agreed that, at the moment, city are cheating. A question came up though that somewhat perplexed both of us. If, say, Saudi Arabia were to take over both of us, that would be us, United, City & Newcastle all funded by 'oil money'.

The question was, how many PL clubs need to be financed by 'oil money' before it stops being considered cheating? This is taking out all the human rights and moral aspects of things and focusing purely in money.

Fwiw I'm against any such regime having any sort of stake in us. I would hope that whoever owns us next has made their money ethically and has our best intentions at heart (however fat fetched that may be).

I've had a few so this may be an incoherent rambling, so feel free to ignore. I may delete this when I wake up haha

It'll never be called out as cheating, as the PL are only interested in money. Plus, our government openly encourage 'investment' from Gulf States.  They are part of the furniture mate, both here and in the US.  Currently, they are untouchable and can do more or less as they please.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:38:48 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 01:27:12 pm
As ever a well balanced response.

My single biggest bug bear in all this, and why it feels like virtue signalling, is the same people who buy their LFC replica shirts (knowing they are made by exploited slave labour) are the ones on here talking about protecting human rights! 

We cannot save the world, but someone saying they would boycott the club in the event of a Saudi takeover because human rights need to be protected, I find is disingenuous to the cause when they at the same time supporting Nike in exploiting said human rights!

Simple thing, not whataboutery, dont buy the LFC replica shirt, as youre supporting exploitation.  You know youre supporting exploitation.

So please dont anyone tell me about human rights if you choose not to do the most basic thing of not supporting Nike.

Its like you never read a word.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,617
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 09:05:11 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:38:57 am
your post history is hilarious (only read like about 15 granted, but that was enough), nothing positive, just whinge whinge whinge.

Amazing taking the trouble to sign up to a website and spend your time continually whingeing about the team you supposedly support.

Mind you there are some miserable fuckers about.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 09:27:36 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:37:28 am
The Saudi royal family basically locked up the richest non-royals in Arabia and stole all their money 4 years ago. It's a totalitarian state. There's no 'individual' money in Saudi Arabia

The richest was very much a royal. Hung upside down for a few days until he coughed up his wealth.

Allegedly one of the biggest players in global human trafficking.

Used to be quite the darling of the global media. But has not been seen out and about since, alas .    .    .

Oh, and that so-called "democracy activist" who got served up on a platter in the Embassy in Turkey? Let's just say his family didn't become billionaires because of "oil" or because of how clever they were at writing code .    .     .
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,896
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 09:33:16 am »
Without wanting to get into a nonsense tit-for-tat, Nike have spent £1bn since 2015 to improve wages and working conditions in non-domestic locations. It doesnt eradicate the issues theyve helped to embed, but its a start and shows that theres a tacit understanding at the company that they need to do something beyond just talk.

Spending some money on Nike products is not the same as tolerating or supporting a totalitarian dictatorship and as ever, RAWK baffles in that sentence having to be written.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,123
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 10:15:39 am »
It's a funny thing, this whataboutery (or wharaboutery as I originally typed it by accident, but is suitably scouse appropriate).

People use it to justify their own position, in this case, saying people who buy official merch/Nike are hypocrites, and if they don't wish to be branded as such, don't buy from the club's official sponsors. But at no point does said poster acknowledge the moral vacuum that exists within their own position.

Basically, it comes down to, "I love blood money, and you can't criticize me for that unless you yourself are whiter than white. And even then, it won't change my mind. Give me the journalist murderers."

For a fanbase that frequently suffers despicable chants of "murderers!" from rival fans, for some to want to be associated with actual murderers is very strange.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 10:55:02 am »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Today at 12:02:04 am
Give us some of the Middle Eastern money. Dubai state owned will do.
Not for me
Prefer the way we are going about our business at the moment
Definitely would be hard to stomach watching lfc if they cheated like city.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 11:57:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:15:39 am
It's a funny thing, this whataboutery (or wharaboutery as I originally typed it by accident, but is suitably scouse appropriate).

People use it to justify their own position, in this case, saying people who buy official merch/Nike are hypocrites, and if they don't wish to be branded as such, don't buy from the club's official sponsors. But at no point does said poster acknowledge the moral vacuum that exists within their own position.

Basically, it comes down to, "I love blood money, and you can't criticize me for that unless you yourself are whiter than white. And even then, it won't change my mind. Give me the journalist murderers."

For a fanbase that frequently suffers despicable chants of "murderers!" from rival fans, for some to want to be associated with actual murderers is very strange.

Whataboutery is designed to shut down debate. It frames an individual's, potentially conflicting, views as more important than the actual issue at hand. If you can distract by talking about Nike shirts, you can avoid talking about bloody money and murderous owners.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,662
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:33:16 am

Spending some money on Nike products is not the same as tolerating or supporting a totalitarian dictatorship and as ever, RAWK baffles in that sentence having to be written.

It's the same as saying if you've ever gotten a traffic fine in your life, you have no right to condemn a serial killer because you've also committed a crime
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,635
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 12:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:15:39 am
It's a funny thing, this whataboutery (or wharaboutery as I originally typed it by accident, but is suitably scouse appropriate).

People use it to justify their own position, in this case, saying people who buy official merch/Nike are hypocrites, and if they don't wish to be branded as such, don't buy from the club's official sponsors. But at no point does said poster acknowledge the moral vacuum that exists within their own position.

Basically, it comes down to, "I love blood money, and you can't criticize me for that unless you yourself are whiter than white. And even then, it won't change my mind. Give me the journalist murderers."

For a fanbase that frequently suffers despicable chants of "murderers!" from rival fans, for some to want to be associated with actual murderers is very strange.

Should have left it at waraboutery.

You're spot on about what you say.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Up
« previous next »
 