Just wanted to gauge an opinion on here.



I was out with my brother in law tonight (avid, season ticket holding United fan) and we got to talking about our prospective takeovers.



We both agreed that, at the moment, city are cheating. A question came up though that somewhat perplexed both of us. If, say, Saudi Arabia were to take over both of us, that would be us, United, City & Newcastle all funded by 'oil money'.



The question was, how many PL clubs need to be financed by 'oil money' before it stops being considered cheating? This is taking out all the human rights and moral aspects of things and focusing purely in money.



Fwiw I'm against any such regime having any sort of stake in us. I would hope that whoever owns us next has made their money ethically and has our best intentions at heart (however fat fetched that may be).



I've had a few so this may be an incoherent rambling, so feel free to ignore. I may delete this when I wake up haha





