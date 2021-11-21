My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.



If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?



Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.



He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.



At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?



Just wondering what the viewpoint is.