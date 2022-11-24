I guess there is no denying something major is going on at the club. The departure of Edwards and now Ward is telling rather than coincidence. Like most things lately though surrounding the club, we dont know the full picture, or we only know what we are drip fed. The days of ITKs are gone and have been since the Southampton saga.



Massively understand the levels of feeling on this topic, my post count may be average, but Ive been on this site long enough to know there is some genuinely decent, principled, good people on here.

If they say theyll walk away from the club/game based on whatever owners we get, then I respect that.



Growing up in suburban Liverpool as a child of the 1980s a small number of golden rules were drummed into me as I grew up, give your seat up on the bus for a lady/pensioner, never cross a picket line, always get the round in, and never vote Tory! People laughed but the fundamental principles were spot on, be respectful to your elders, dont be a scab or a mingebag and as for voting Tory, we all know why thats a no, no.

Im not saying all people of this era have a good moral compass, but over the space of a few decades the very game that we based our life around has changed beyond all recognition.



Incidentally, for many years the match meant everything to me. Id dive out of weddings or christenings to get the game or find a telly somewhere; a bad result literally ruined my entire weekend and then some. But you grow up, you realise you have bigger things to prioritise. You still love the club with all your heart, but things change in time.

