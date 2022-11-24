Its just funny how people on here keep threatening to stop supporting the club because they have some owners they dont like. Its all attention seeking nonsense - we all know that none of them would walk away from the club, it is too much a part of their life.



Worst still we know its all virtue signalling - people on here saying such things reek of hypocrisy. Throwing around words like sportswashing, like they even have a clue about whats going on in the world. Somehow trying to feel superior.



It was only at the start of the millennium that the UK armed forces even allowed openly gay people to be in its services - where were these people then with their protests of human rights ?



If people genuinely feel that resentful of human rights abuses to the point they would stop supporting a club ingrained in their DNA, I would expect that passionate defence of human rights to exist in most basic aspects of their lives but they dont.



The problem with people in the main is they jump on bandwagons with a very shallow understanding. Remember green fell, clap for the NHS etc. People soon forgot once the media stopped talking about it. It gets tedious to keep seeing the virtue signalling and melodramatic actions of posters in response.



Im sure people on here will twist my words, thats just what forums do, but spend 2 mins now researching where Nike replica shirts come from, and then come back and talk to me about how passionate you really all are about human rights.



All BS and only being mentioned because the media have spoon fed you to say it.



No, mate. People aren't threatening anything. They are simply recognising where they draw their personal lines, then saying so. I've been a Red for 60 years now. You could say it's in my blood. But the game, like the world itself, has changed so much. In daily life I've cut out things and people that jar with my personal values. I know where my boundaries are. I'm not suggesting my boundaries are any more or less virtuous than yours or anyone else's. I'm just saying that I know where mine are and others know where theirs are. Plenty, particularly old school, would walk away if we are bought out by a sportswasher. You might not, and that's your choice, but many would, and that's their choice too.I'm lucky, I've got my memories. I was there in the 70s and 80s and experienced a great club with great teams conquer at home and abroad in otherwise very dark times in this country. Maybe you did too, as I don't know your age? Memories of being on the Spion Kop against St. Etienne, Barcelona, Borussia MG etc will keep me warm at night until I pop my clogs. Maybe I've had my time. It was always important back then, but times change. The world changes and football has changed. It used to be a game, but now it's more about money than sport. Banter is more about the owners' bank balances rather than trophies these days. For a lot of us, that leaves a bitter taste.I know Reds who called it a day long ago. Lifelong local Reds whose lives were built around the club. The Sky / Soccer AM generation saw a lot of them bin it off. These are people whose DNA has LFC running through it like a stick of rock. So I'm pretty sure that any incoming sportswasher would see plenty of others finally call it a day too. As I said, we all have our boundaries. We just reach them in different places and for different reasons.You mention the homophobia ingrained in British culture and the armed forces. I agree completely. Even this country is only just crawling out of the swamp itself. More and more people are becoming more enlightened and more understanding of the diversity of humanity though, and this is why we see more protest at abhorrent discrimination than we used to. Humanity in general has a very long way to go, but lets not jump on those strong enough to crawl out of the swamp and who try to make life better for others too by highlighting injustice.In my experience, those who raise their voices against injustice do tend to do so in other areas of their lives too. Once you realise that we are all just human beings, regardless of sexuality, colour, race or whatever, it's hard not to see each other as deserving of equal rights. It turns my stomach seeing any human being exploited. The problem is we are all being exploited and used by the system we live under. My dad was basically worked to death by the system in this country, and I hate it. We are all exploited and ripped off. We are all used and abused to some extent. We cannot escape it. All we can do is pick our battles. The ones we can influence. The things where we still have choices we can act upon.Problem is, we are all forced to be complicit, one way or another. Because the world itself is not run ethically, the population cannot actually live 100% ethically either. We all have to buy what producers put out. Capitalism means businesses will always exploit workers, so no matter what we buy there will have been exploitation somewhere along the line in most cases. Then, the whataboutery merchants point the finger and say if you don't shout about X and Y, you can't shout about Z. That's complete bollocks of course, because you can believe in human decency and equality without also having to fight the entire world on your own. So, people pick battles that are the closest to their hearts at the time. Human rights and sportswashing are in everyone's face just now, hence the reaction to it we are seeing today.Nike (insert any other brand too) replica shirts? Yep, disgusting exploitation of those making them and also those having to pay £100 if they want to buy one. The exploitation of people is the issue here. Exploitation of not only the workers, but the consumer too. We are all being screwed senseless, one way or another. This is why people make stands. Just because individuals don't have the time and energy to protest against every issue that matters does not mean they should not stand against the issues most pressing for them at any given time.The world is totally fucked, but your stance pretty much suggests that if you are not standing against everything, you can't stand against anything, because doing so makes you a hypocrite.You mentioned Grenfell and the NHS. Yes, the public in general does move on. Thing is though, those affected by what happened are still affected to this day and will be throughout their lives. It's the same for those at Hillsborough and their loved ones. It's the same for the traumatised NHS workers who were in the front line against Covid. I personally know a few, and I know how it still affects them and how it's changed them. So yes, the public at large move on, but those involved find it much harder to do so. Should the Grenfell survivors just shut up and stop 'virtue signalling'? How about the Hillsborough families? Maybe the nurses who gave their all through Covid then got pissed on afterwards by the government? No, they stand for what matters to them, and although football might be trivial in comparison, many of us fans will also stand for what we believe in with regard to our club. Bandwagon jumpers on any cause will come and go, but others will always stand up for what they value, regardless.Melodramatic? People invest a lot of themselves in their club. With that investment comes emotion. What you call melodrama is simply a manifestation of that investment and that emotion, in the face of turbulent and uncertain times for the club and the game people love.One thing you don't see too much of on RAWK is spoon-fed media shite being spouted by posters. Despite it being an internet forum, I'd say there is a really high concentration of people on here who can and do think for themselves. If anything, what you see on here is usually the very opposite of spoon-fed media bullshit. A criticism of RAWK from outsiders is that we generally go right against that particular grain.