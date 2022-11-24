« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 199009 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 01:05:16 am »
Uncertainty reigns at Liverpool with Julian Ward and head of data on way out

James Pearce
Nov 24, 2022

Stability and continuity at Liverpool have been replaced by upheaval and uncertainty.

Just weeks after American owners Fenway Sports Group put the club up for sale, sporting director Julian Ward has informed them that he intends to step down at the end of the season. To say the news was greeted with shock in Boston would be something of an understatement.

It was only six months ago that Ward officially took over following Michael Edwards departure after six years at the helm. Throughout last season, there had been a gradual handover of responsibilities.

They were huge boots to fill given Edwards outstanding record in the transfer market but Ward had long been groomed as his successor having impressed FSG president Mike Gordon in his role as loan pathways and football partnerships manager. He was promoted to assistant sporting director in December 2020. The transition was supposed to be seamless and an appointment for the long term.

Julians elevation is wholly in keeping with what I believe to be a key factor of the Liverpool Way, with promotion from within ensuring expertise, experience and institutional knowledge are cherished in the way that they should be, Edwards wrote in his goodbye letter.

Yet after just one season in charge, Ward will walk away in May. The 41-year-old has assured the Anfield hierarchy he doesnt have another job lined up and intends to take a break from football and spend more time with his young family. The owners tried to persuade him to reconsider but his mind was made up.

As FSG continues to consider offers from around the globe for a minority stake and a complete takeover of an asset valued at more than £3billion ($3.6bn), the search starts for a new sporting director.

To add to the disruption, another key figure will leave Anfield next summer. Director of research Ian Graham, who runs the clubs lauded data science unit that makes such a big contribution to recruitment, is working his notice after a decade of service.

Wards rise to one of the most prominent roles in European football was remarkable. In under seven years, he went from being Liverpools scouting manager for Spain and Portugal to sporting director.

For a man born in the Aintree area of the city who grew up in Cumbria and then returned home to study at Liverpool John Moores University, it was a source of immense pride. He had come a long way since his days combining playing non-League football with working as a consultant for data company Prozone. He initially joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2012. Like Edwards before him, he has always kept a low profile and shuns the limelight.

So why walk away from Anfield? The reality is that it is no longer the same job with the same chain of command he signed up for.

The ownership is expected to change hands in 2023 and, crucially, Gordon has taken a step back from running the club day-to-day to oversee the sale. It is understood that influenced Wards decision given the close working relationship he has with Gordon.

Chief executive Billy Hogan has recently taken on greater responsibilities and the process of replacing Ward will be led by Hogan and manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is under contract until 2026 and has reassured supporters that he will not be going anywhere regardless of whether FSG sells up. That is a source of comfort during a period of such turbulence.

Senior club sources, who describe Wards decision as unexpected and disappointing, say Hogan and Klopp will evaluate in the coming weeks what is the best model to support the football operations team going forward. Head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter will remain in place. They are highly regarded internally but an external appointment is most likely.

Ward was publicly praised by Klopp for his work in helping to ensure Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Luis Diaz, who cost £50million from Porto in January. His contacts in Portugal came to the fore once again when Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer. The fee for the Uruguay international could rise to a club record £85million.

He completed transfers for Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich and ended the uncertainty over Mohamed Salahs future as the Egyptian penned a new contract worth more than £350,000 per week.

It has not all been plain sailing. Liverpool were dealing with a midfield injury crisis in August and FSG was reluctant to commit significant funds, so Ward ended up signing Juventus Arthur on loan on deadline day as a stop-gap. The Brazilian wasnt fully fit when he arrived and played just 13 minutes of first-team football before undergoing surgery after tearing a thigh muscle in training.

It is harder to make FSGs self-sustaining business model work effectively when you cannot raise significant funds from selling unwanted fringe stars.

Klopp has always had the final say on signings but he has become increasingly influential when it comes to transfer policy and contract extensions. It was Klopp who pushed hard for Nunez after analysing Benficas games before Aprils Champions League quarter-final tie.

Despite his impending exit, Liverpool insist Ward will stay in his post until the end of the season rather than being placed on gardening leave. Senior figures have vowed it is business as usual and argue it will not affect their transfer plans for January or next summer.

They point to Wards character and professional integrity as proof that he will continue to work tirelessly in the clubs best interests. There is confidence in the wider football operations team around him.

There is plenty of work to be done. Liverpool went into the mid-season break for the World Cup sitting sixth in the Premier League, seven points adrift of the top four, after a troubled start to the campaign.

The midfield department needs an extensive and costly revamp. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all free agents next summer. By the start of next season, Jordan Henderson will be 33 and Thiago 32.

Borussia Dortmunds Jude Bellingham is Liverpools top target but they face serious competition from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. Missing out on Champions League qualification would scupper hopes of landing the England international, who is valued at more than £100million.

So much for succession planning. Ward, who is a popular figure, was supposed to be the man to oversee that rebuild but that responsibility will now fall to someone else.

It is a period of great change at Liverpool. Uncertainty reigns.


https://theathletic.com/3932915/2022/11/24/liverpool-julian-ward-fsg/

« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:42 am by HardworkDedication »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 01:07:34 am »
The more I think about it the more I'd say a decent solution would be the Pension Funds buy it. Granted it would drive the net spend freaks insane as there would never be any money put in per se but maximizing revenue to drive dividends to pay the people isn't the worst thing. Honestly might be the best thing. For the people, right?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 01:14:19 am »
Simon Jordan says United are a far more attractive proposition to buy apparently Even if Old Trafford is a decaying dump?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 01:17:05 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:47:56 am
You're kind of proving my point though. Nothing has changed since H&G except we got lucky in that FSG weren't as bad. Boycott, protest, burn shit down, whatever but ultimately change is only going to happen when those in power or those we elect to be in power do something. And honestly there is so much wrong in the world that deserve those things that for me at least LFC having shitty owners isn't really high up on the list. That doesn't mean I want MbS rocking up to Anfield, just I can only handle so much awfulness and need my outlet somewhere.

Just because we can't win doesn't mean we don't try, mate. It's not Hillsborough, but that is the precedent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 01:20:15 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 01:14:19 am
Simon Jordan says United are a far more attractive proposition to buy apparently Even if Old Trafford is a decaying dump?

They probably are to be honest but anyone who buys them will have to spend an awful lot upgrading their stadium. They also want to move to a new training facility.

Our situation doesn't need for us to move training facilities nor update the stadium too much.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 01:20:56 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 01:14:19 am
Simon Jordan says United are a far more attractive proposition to buy apparently Even if Old Trafford is a decaying dump?

Wouldn't surprise me. For all the dysfunction and the crappy infrastructure, if you're going to spend billions on a footie club, what's a few extra billion overhauling said infrastructure, spread over a number of years? That kind of expenditure isn't counted towards FFP (lol) and just ingratiates you with the fans who see you as resolving their problems.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 01:35:32 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm
Its just funny how people on here keep threatening to stop supporting the club because they have some owners they dont like. Its all attention seeking nonsense


No it's not, it's real. Maybe you see the world differently, that will determine your response, some people see the world differently to you.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 01:43:30 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:20:57 am
Generally, your elected official? Why hold elections otherwise? At the end of the day what we're talking about is governance of the sport as a whole. Getting active over one potential buyer doesn't really change that dynamic and it seems odd for a lot of the fans of this club to seemingly have already forgot that considering it's recent past.
Your post talked about elected officials shirking their duty. In that situation, I'm just wondering who you believe should take a stand if you say it's not the responsibility of supporters?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 01:44:28 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm
True. They own a large chunk of Sainsburys, something like a quarter of Heathrow airport, own Harrods outright and significant chunks of property in the prime parts of London.

Its their money that creates a huge inflow into the coffers of our government too - good old arm sales and the like.

If memory serves me correctly I believe they also built the USA embassy in London too?

They are loved by UK politicians from Labour and Conservatives, as well as our royalty.


It's 41 years since I heard these lyrics and little has changed, what it means is that people lose sight of the certainties they grew up with and fall into 3 camps, 1-become uncomfortable and react, 2-become uncomfortable and remain numb, 3-don't bother. I assume you are in group 3 and think everyone who expresses any other view is in group 2.


What has happened is that in the last 20 years, America has changed from a producer to a consumer. And all consumers know that when the producer names the tune, the consumer has got to danceT hat's the way it is. We used to be a producer - very inflexible at that, and now we are consumers and, finding it difficult to understand. Natural resources and minerals will change your world. The Arabs used to be in the 3rd World, They have bought the 2nd World and put a firm down payment on the 1st one. Controlling your resources we'll control your world. This country has been surprised by the way the world looks now
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 01:46:15 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm
Its just funny how people on here keep threatening to stop supporting the club because they have some owners they dont like.  Its all attention seeking nonsense - we all know that none of them would walk away from the club, it is too much a part of their life.


If you care about the club and its values, then you care about the owners and their values. While the two don't have to be in perfect harmony, there has to be some compatibility there. I get that sense from the people of Liverpool who seem good judges of what's wrong and what's right, and that's the culture that makes the club unique. I speak as a Scot with no connection to the city personally.

If the two aren't compatible then it's an easy decision to make to walk away from football. If you don't understand that, you don't understand Liverpool.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 01:53:32 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:17:05 am
Just because we can't win doesn't mean we don't try, mate. It's not Hillsborough, but that is the precedent.

Nobody said anything about not trying. Just I'd say at a minimum expecting your elected official to represent your views is probably the only avenue of real change happening.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 01:55:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:43:30 am
Your post talked about elected officials shirking their duty. In that situation, I'm just wondering who you believe should take a stand if you say it's not the responsibility of supporters?

Why should that elected official get your vote again then? Should all the LFC fans in Liverpool be electing MP's that push for reform or just electing anybody and then wondering why nothing changes? Unions work because they wield political power through advocacy of the group, not because they do nothing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 02:03:50 am »
I saw the earlier interview but now just seen the below. There would have to be some interest for either us or united for them to answer these questions. They dont as far as I know answer anything they dont want to and to do it twice? Theres no coincidence here.

https://youtu.be/SkbCJ62iUaA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 03:00:26 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm
Its just funny how people on here keep threatening to stop supporting the club because they have some owners they dont like.  Its all attention seeking nonsense - we all know that none of them would walk away from the club, it is too much a part of their life.

Worst still we know its all virtue signalling - people on here saying such things reek of hypocrisy. Throwing around words like sportswashing, like they even have a clue about whats going on in the world.  Somehow trying to feel superior.

It was only at the start of the millennium that the UK armed forces even allowed openly gay people to be in its services - where were these people then with their protests of human rights ? 

If people genuinely feel that resentful of human rights abuses to the point they would stop supporting a club ingrained in their DNA, I would expect that passionate defence of human rights to exist in most basic aspects of their lives but they dont. 

The problem with people in the main is they jump on bandwagons with a very shallow understanding. Remember green fell, clap for the NHS etc. People soon forgot once the media stopped talking about it.  It gets tedious to keep seeing the virtue signalling and melodramatic actions of posters in response.

Im sure people on here will twist my words, thats just what forums do, but spend 2 mins now researching where Nike replica shirts come from, and then come back and talk to me about how passionate you really all are about human rights.

All BS and only being mentioned because the media have spoon fed you to say it.

No, mate. People aren't threatening anything. They are simply recognising where they draw their personal lines, then saying so. I've been a Red for 60 years now. You could say it's in my blood. But the game, like the world itself, has changed so much. In daily life I've cut out things and people that jar with my personal values. I know where my boundaries are. I'm not suggesting my boundaries are any more or less virtuous than yours or anyone else's. I'm just saying that I know where mine are and others know where theirs are. Plenty, particularly old school, would walk away if we are bought out by a sportswasher. You might not, and that's your choice, but many would, and that's their choice too.

I'm lucky, I've got my memories. I was there in the 70s and 80s and experienced a great club with great teams conquer at home and abroad in otherwise very dark times in this country. Maybe you did too, as I don't know your age? Memories of being on the Spion Kop against St. Etienne, Barcelona, Borussia MG etc will keep me warm at night until I pop my clogs. Maybe I've had my time. It was always important back then, but times change. The world changes and football has changed. It used to be a game, but now it's more about money than sport. Banter is more about the owners' bank balances rather than trophies these days. For a lot of us, that leaves a bitter taste.

I know Reds who called it a day long ago. Lifelong local Reds whose lives were built around the club. The Sky / Soccer AM generation saw a lot of them bin it off. These are people whose DNA has LFC running through it like a stick of rock. So I'm pretty sure that any incoming sportswasher would see plenty of others finally call it a day too. As I said, we all have our boundaries. We just reach them in different places and for different reasons.

You mention the homophobia ingrained in British culture and the armed forces. I agree completely. Even this country is only just crawling out of the swamp itself. More and more people are becoming more enlightened and more understanding of the diversity of humanity though, and this is why we see more protest at abhorrent discrimination than we used to. Humanity in general has a very long way to go, but lets not jump on those strong enough to crawl out of the swamp and who try to make life better for others too by highlighting injustice.

In my experience, those who raise their voices against injustice do tend to do so in other areas of their lives too. Once you realise that we are all just human beings, regardless of sexuality, colour, race or whatever, it's hard not to see each other as deserving of equal rights. It turns my stomach seeing any human being exploited. The problem is we are all being exploited and used by the system we live under. My dad was basically worked to death by the system in this country, and I hate it. We are all exploited and ripped off. We are all used and abused to some extent. We cannot escape it. All we can do is pick our battles. The ones we can influence. The things where we still have choices we can act upon.

Problem is, we are all forced to be complicit, one way or another. Because the world itself is not run ethically, the population cannot actually live 100% ethically either. We all have to buy what producers put out. Capitalism means businesses will always exploit workers, so no matter what we buy there will have been exploitation somewhere along the line in most cases. Then, the whataboutery merchants point the finger and say if you don't shout about X and Y, you can't shout about Z. That's complete bollocks of course, because you can believe in human decency and equality without also having to fight the entire world on your own. So, people pick battles that are the closest to their hearts at the time. Human rights and sportswashing are in everyone's face just now, hence the reaction to it we are seeing today.

Nike (insert any other brand too) replica shirts? Yep, disgusting exploitation of those making them and also those having to pay £100 if they want to buy one. The exploitation of people is the issue here. Exploitation of not only the workers, but the consumer too. We are all being screwed senseless, one way or another. This is why people make stands. Just because individuals don't have the time and energy to protest against every issue that matters does not mean they should not stand against the issues most pressing for them at any given time.

The world is totally fucked, but your stance pretty much suggests that if you are not standing against everything, you can't stand against anything, because doing so makes you a hypocrite.

You mentioned Grenfell and the NHS. Yes, the public in general does move on. Thing is though, those affected by what happened are still affected to this day and will be throughout their lives. It's the same for those at Hillsborough and their loved ones. It's the same for the traumatised NHS workers who were in the front line against Covid. I personally know a few, and I know how it still affects them and how it's changed them. So yes, the public at large move on, but those involved find it much harder to do so. Should the Grenfell survivors just shut up and stop 'virtue signalling'? How about the Hillsborough families? Maybe the nurses who gave their all through Covid then got pissed on afterwards by the government? No, they stand for what matters to them, and although football might be trivial in comparison, many of us fans will also stand for what we believe in with regard to our club. Bandwagon jumpers on any cause will come and go, but others will always stand up for what they value, regardless.

Melodramatic? People invest a lot of themselves in their club. With that investment comes emotion. What you call melodrama is simply a manifestation of that investment and that emotion, in the face of turbulent and uncertain times for the club and the game people love.

One thing you don't see too much of on RAWK is spoon-fed media shite being spouted by posters. Despite it being an internet forum, I'd say there is a really high concentration of people on here who can and do think for themselves. If anything, what you see on here is usually the very opposite of spoon-fed media bullshit. A criticism of RAWK from outsiders is that we generally go right against that particular grain.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:59 am by Son of Spion »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 03:31:16 am »
Well said SoS.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 03:38:32 am »
Quote from: BER on November 21, 2022, 11:16:53 am
He thinks he can still make a profit after spending £4b on a football club.

He will.

Also we dont need to buy any midfielders
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 03:41:40 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on November 21, 2022, 06:38:46 pm
What a load of rubbish, you really believe fans on here wanting the owners to spend a bit more in the transfer market is forcing the owners out, I very much doubt John Henry and Tom Warner have been on rawk lately talk about hysteria.

They hire people to read this thread and they have close personal friends and former LFC employees who report to them and post regularly on this thread
