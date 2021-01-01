Ive got a slight hunch and it is giving me a concern about Lijnders.



Just speculating, but I suspect a bit of a power struggle has taken place behind the scenes, and at stake is who gets the managers ear.



On the one side, the stattos. On the other, it feels like Lijnders is starting to exert more influence. Possibly not just in recruitment, but also in tactics as well.



Might be barking up the wrong tree, but I wonder if the fallout is due to a department not being respected enough in terms of having the managers ear.



As for potential new owners, lets see what happens. It is premature to fall out over Saudi owners, or whatever, as we dont know what is happening. On a personal note, while I will make up my own mind as every red should, I will be watching Jurgens reaction closely, as he knows the score on the inner workings, and his moral compass seems in tune with the best scouse traditions of the club.