Ive got a slight hunch and it is giving me a concern about Lijnders.
Just speculating, but I suspect a bit of a power struggle has taken place behind the scenes, and at stake is who gets the managers ear.
On the one side, the stattos. On the other, it feels like Lijnders is starting to exert more influence. Possibly not just in recruitment, but also in tactics as well.
Might be barking up the wrong tree, but I wonder if the fallout is due to a department not being respected enough in terms of having the managers ear.
As for potential new owners, lets see what happens. It is premature to fall out over Saudi owners, or whatever, as we dont know what is happening. On a personal note, while I will make up my own mind as every red should, I will be watching Jurgens reaction closely, as he knows the score on the inner workings, and his moral compass seems in tune with the best scouse traditions of the club.