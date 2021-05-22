Saudi Arabia already own Newcastle. So how does that work? Besides, it says us and the mancs. If I had to pick out of those two I'd say it would be the mancs. Our fan base would be too much trouble for the Saudis, in my opinion.
Fuck sakes now the tea lady is leaving? What the fuck is happening?
Spent months scouting the best biscuit deals and then FSG pulled the hobnob money.
Theres no need to panic as they loaned in some broken biscuits.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
We are moving away from taking risks in the market. So these scouts, computer nerds were a waste of time now anyway.
How the fuck can the Saudis own Newcastle, Liverpool AND Man United?
End of a cycle for us - get the Saudis in, theyll have the squad refreshed in no time - people who dont like them have already told us they hardly watch football anymore, so no collateral damage 😂😂
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
That's the spirit mate, just fuck off the people who make this club what it is with no regard.
The Telegraph said that Klopp isnt too arsed about Ward going. I reckon he was probably on the end of a bollocking by Klopp after the midfielder fiasco.
Seems they have already kissed the club goodbye judging by their I dont even watch football anymore posts.
The Saudi minister put it as "Private Sector" mate.
Can you imagine Klopp being told it's either Eto'o, Balotelli or nobody?
Good question in all seriousness - what about takeover competition rules ?
Just have the ownership under three different companies. Yes, they all get funded from the Saudi Royals, and we'd all know its the same people, but they are classed as seperate owners. They CLAIM Newcastle aren't owned by the State
Our fan base would be too much trouble for the Saudis, in my opinion.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Thats not how it works. These people are the very reason we dont take big risks, because theyve an outstanding track record. Every transfer carries with it a possibility for failure but the more you can minimise that the better off youll be.
If a sportswasher retains such people and continues to buy players at a (relatively) economic price compared to others, then it will fool some supporters into thinking that nothing has really changed, that the club's values are intact, and that everything is ok. Which is, of course, what they want. There's more than one way to sportswash.
Fuck off
This has been some break, club up for sale, the analytics team and sporting director leaving, not a quiet one at all and points to an uncertain future.Good job we won the lot, if thats our lot then we can dine out on these memories for a while.
