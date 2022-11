Like all reds I’m watching this with some concern. Arguably the departures are just part of the cycle, with new owners coming in and perhaps them wanting to do their own thing. Maybe it all has Klopp’s blessing, and a new team behind the team is forming to help us in a new period of what we hope will be sustained success.



It seems premature to jump the gun as to the nature of the new owners. We just don’t know yet.