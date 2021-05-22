« previous next »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:01:37 pm
Saudi Arabia already own Newcastle. So how does that work? Besides, it says us and the mancs. If I had to pick out of those two I'd say it would be the mancs. Our fan base would be too much trouble for the Saudis, in my opinion.

The Saudi minister put it as "Private Sector" mate.  :D
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:29:06 pm
Fuck sakes now the tea lady is leaving? What the fuck is happening?

Spent months scouting the best biscuit deals and then FSG pulled the hobnob money.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:12:56 pm
Spent months scouting the best biscuit deals and then FSG pulled the hobnob money.

Theres no need to panic as they loaned in some broken biscuits.
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 06:19:06 pm
Theres no need to panic as they loaned in some broken biscuits.
They will go nicely with a cup of Melo Birds.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

We are moving away from taking risks in the market. So these scouts, computer nerds were a waste of time now anyway.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:26:36 pm
We are moving away from taking risks in the market. So these scouts, computer nerds were a waste of time now anyway.
The nerds take the risk out of it.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:11:15 pm
How the fuck can the Saudis own Newcastle, Liverpool AND Man United?  :butt
Good question in all seriousness - what about takeover competition rules ?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:26:36 pm
We are moving away from taking risks in the market. So these scouts, computer nerds were a waste of time now anyway.

Thats not how it works. These people are the very reason we dont take big risks, because theyve an outstanding track record. Every transfer carries with it a possibility for failure but the more you can minimise that the better off youll be.
Can't believe Ian Graham is leaving.
The Telegraph said that Klopp isnt too arsed about Ward going. I reckon he was probably on the end of a bollocking by Klopp after the midfielder fiasco.
End of a cycle for us - get the Saudis in, theyll have the squad refreshed in no time - people who dont like them have already told us they hardly watch football anymore, so no collateral damage 😂😂
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:44:46 pm
End of a cycle for us - get the Saudis in, theyll have the squad refreshed in no time - people who dont like them have already told us they hardly watch football anymore, so no collateral damage 😂😂

That's the spirit mate, just fuck off the people who make this club what it is with no regard.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:44:46 pm
End of a cycle for us - get the Saudis in, theyll have the squad refreshed in no time - people who dont like them have already told us they hardly watch football anymore, so no collateral damage 😂😂
Is there any links to anybody in the Middle East or we looking on more yanks?

Either way the next set of owners wont please everybody.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:46:24 pm
That's the spirit mate, just fuck off the people who make this club what it is with no regard.

Seems they have already kissed the club goodbye judging by their I dont even watch football anymore posts.
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:44:46 pm
End of a cycle for us - get the Saudis in, theyll have the squad refreshed in no time - people who dont like them have already told us they hardly watch football anymore, so no collateral damage 😂😂
Get to fuck.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:43:33 pm
The Telegraph said that Klopp isnt too arsed about Ward going. I reckon he was probably on the end of a bollocking by Klopp after the midfielder fiasco.
Can you imagine Klopp being told it's either Eto'o, Balotelli or nobody?
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:48:28 pm
Seems they have already kissed the club goodbye judging by their I dont even watch football anymore posts.

Is it any wonder why.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:09:32 pm
The Saudi minister put it as "Private Sector" mate.  :D

Newcastle becomes a feeder club to us  ;)
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:52:25 pm
Can you imagine Klopp being told it's either Eto'o, Balotelli or nobody?
Imagine him selling his best striker without a replacement :D
Should never of let Suarez go unless we got Sanchez  :butt
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:28:54 pm
Good question in all seriousness - what about takeover competition rules ?

Just have the ownership under three different companies. Yes, they all get funded from the Saudi Royals, and we'd all know its the same people, but they are classed as seperate owners. They CLAIM Newcastle aren't owned by the State
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:44:46 pm
End of a cycle for us - get the Saudis in, theyll have the squad refreshed in no time - people who dont like them have already told us they hardly watch football anymore, so no collateral damage 😂😂

Fuck off
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:58:45 pm
Just have the ownership under three different companies. Yes, they all get funded from the Saudi Royals, and we'd all know its the same people, but they are classed as seperate owners. They CLAIM Newcastle aren't owned by the State

Yep,it's clear by now they do what they want and all the FA will ask is please where do we sign.
(I don't, but someone had to post it  :D)
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:01:37 pm
Our fan base would be too much trouble for the Saudis, in my opinion.

People keep saying that but this ain't two cowboys there used to getting what they want as sickening as it would be look at Newcastle and how it got pushed through there not exactly people that listen to the word no
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 06:44:46 pm
End of a cycle for us - get the Saudis in, theyll have the squad refreshed in no time - people who dont like them have already told us they hardly watch football anymore, so no collateral damage 😂😂

Fucking disgusting, be gone with you
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:29:12 pm
Thats not how it works. These people are the very reason we dont take big risks, because theyve an outstanding track record. Every transfer carries with it a possibility for failure but the more you can minimise that the better off youll be.

If a sportswasher retains such people and continues to buy players at a (relatively) economic price compared to others, then it will fool some supporters into thinking that nothing has really changed, that the club's values are intact, and that everything is ok.

Which is, of course, what they want. There's more than one way to sportswash.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

This has been some break, club up for sale, the analytics team and sporting director leaving, not a quiet one at all and points to an uncertain future.

Good job we won the lot, if thats our lot then we can dine out on these memories for a while.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:58:45 pm
Just have the ownership under three different companies. Yes, they all get funded from the Saudi Royals, and we'd all know its the same people, but they are classed as seperate owners. They CLAIM Newcastle aren't owned by the State
Even so - wouldn't overseas foreign investment controls be triggered as we're owned by a US company.....potentially involving the Committee on Foreign Investments in US ?
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:06:25 pm
If a sportswasher retains such people and continues to buy players at a (relatively) economic price compared to others, then it will fool some supporters into thinking that nothing has really changed, that the club's values are intact, and that everything is ok.

Which is, of course, what they want. There's more than one way to sportswash.
yep. the approach at Newcy has been very low key.  so far.
Like all reds Im watching this with some concern. Arguably the departures are just part of the cycle, with new owners coming in and perhaps them wanting to do their own thing. Maybe it all has Klopps blessing, and a new team behind the team is forming to help us in a new period of what we hope will be sustained success.

It seems premature to jump the gun as to the nature of the new owners. We just dont know yet.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:59:41 pm
Fuck off

This.


Anybody out there desperate for a sportswasher - if you think you can strut around on this forum trying to shove that view down everybody's throat, you're in for a surprise.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Everything that happened the last month indicates it's already done especially the recent news about Ward leaving otherwise something really gone wrong behind the scenes.
The Saudis are probably gutted both us and United are available now, wouldnt have bothered with the geordies.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:59:41 pm
Fuck off

I think this speaks for just about all of us.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:06:47 pm
This has been some break, club up for sale, the analytics team and sporting director leaving, not a quiet one at all and points to an uncertain future.

Good job we won the lot, if thats our lot then we can dine out on these memories for a while.

It's really not looking good.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
