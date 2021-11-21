I can only presume that the state of the UK economy, combined with Saudi FC and Abu Dhabi FC, and an impending sale of Liverpool, is what prompted the Glazers to pull the plug.
As I said elsewhere, like us. The Glazers fear LFC being taken over by a nation state - but for very different reasons. They're guessing FSG will only sell to such an entity as a last resort, but they will almost certainly court such buyers from the off.
Failing a sportswasher, I imagine they're hoping to leverage United's marginally greater global reach to catch the eye of a buyer who might otherwise have considered us.
Bottom line is the PL has got to the point where success isn't financially viable. It costs more to win then you can expect to make back. Like when Stagecoach ran free buses to run competitors out of businesses. You can't compete with nation states that don't mind losing money.