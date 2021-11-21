Maybe this will get the PL to get their house in order finally when it comes to nation states owning clubs? If all the investors bail and all they're left with is Sovereign Wealth fund money then the value of the league will probably crash in a number of years as there are only so many Sovereign Wealth funds. Some rumblings that Qatar might sell out to to the PIF after the World Cup to recoup some of the money they spent which would really just reduce it to a minimal amount of people that want to spend money at this level.



But then you look at the UK economic picture and how they won't go away from Brexit and why would the ruling class not just keep lapping up that blood money as that's all they have left? Feels a bit like some pretty dire times.