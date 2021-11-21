« previous next »
duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:18:48 pm
01 811 8055

Dont know why, but I remember the phone number for Swap Shop!
What about the postcode? Sure it ended 8QT but not sure about the rest

Edit: oh and FSG have done pretty well as owners for me. Not perfect but am worried with who we may end up with if they do sell up completely
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm by duvva »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
Maybe this will get the PL to get their house in order finally when it comes to nation states owning clubs? If all the investors bail and all they're left with is Sovereign Wealth fund money then the value of the league will probably crash in a number of years as there are only so many Sovereign Wealth funds. Some rumblings that Qatar might sell out to to the PIF after the World Cup to recoup some of the money they spent which would really just reduce it to a minimal amount of people that want to spend money at this level.

But then you look at the UK economic picture and how they won't go away from Brexit and why would the ruling class not just keep lapping up that blood money as that's all they have left? Feels a bit like some pretty dire times.
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6402 on: Today at 12:03:35 am
This is bad news since the same people will be looking at both. Theres only a certain amount of people/groups going to be in play here. You would imagine they will be selling for more than us but they need significant investment in the stadium and training facilities.

Im already hearing 6 billion for them. I dont believe that for a second but it would be great if thats the price they are holding out for. Would give us a huge advantage.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6403 on: Today at 12:37:57 am
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6404 on: Today at 12:41:03 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:37:57 am
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.

With a leaky tent.
Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6405 on: Today at 04:22:29 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:37:57 am
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.

These billionaires won't be arsed about that.
Solomon Grundy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6406 on: Today at 04:24:43 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1595162059620356096


We could make it unlikely any new owners for either club would be American.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6407 on: Today at 04:41:51 am
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6408 on: Today at 06:05:48 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:03:35 am
This is bad news since the same people will be looking at both. Theres only a certain amount of people/groups going to be in play here. You would imagine they will be selling for more than us but they need significant investment in the stadium and training facilities.

Im already hearing 6 billion for them. I dont believe that for a second but it would be great if thats the price they are holding out for. Would give us a huge advantage.

Or on the flip side FSG could see how much theyre being valued at and decide were worth similar to them. That would make it even harder to get a sane owner. Tough to get anybody except a sport washer at 6bn.
west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6409 on: Today at 07:16:35 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:05:48 am
Or on the flip side FSG could see how much theyre being valued at and decide were worth similar to them. That would make it even harder to get a sane owner. Tough to get anybody except a sport washer at 6bn.

Even for a sports washer the numbers are starting to get insane I would imagine, the likes of Abu Dhabi and Qatar have probably not spent that much money on their respective clubs since they bought them, never mind spending that much on day 1 just to buy a club.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6410 on: Today at 07:38:03 am
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:45:40 pm
Going live anyone - 081 811 8181

I remember that one too. :D

Could also tell you the house phone number of my mate Mark who I havent seen in over 20 years and his parents have king since moved out, just in case you need it.

Still dont know my wifes mobile though.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6411 on: Today at 08:09:33 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:03:35 am
This is bad news since the same people will be looking at both. Theres only a certain amount of people/groups going to be in play here. You would imagine they will be selling for more than us but they need significant investment in the stadium and training facilities.

Im already hearing 6 billion for them. I dont believe that for a second but it would be great if thats the price they are holding out for. Would give us a huge advantage.
We are more attractive because we'd go for less and we require less investment in our facilities.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6412 on: Today at 08:23:41 am
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:49:46 pm
Her and Sally James from Tiswas were on my mind a lot as teenager  ;D

Bet your wrist still hasn't recovered
Fuck the Tories

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6413 on: Today at 08:25:11 am
Apparently United are valued at £5bn. Ours was somewhere between £3bn-£4bn with FSG ready to consider £3.4bn apparently.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6414 on: Today at 08:25:32 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:37:57 am
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.

With us they get a vocal fan base who won't put up with any shit, with them they get the gimp from Pulp Fiction
Fuck the Tories

Machae

  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6415 on: Today at 08:29:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:11 am
Apparently United are valued at £5bn. Ours was somewhere between £3bn-£4bn with FSG ready to consider £3.4bn apparently.

Nice earner for both, especially for Glazers who leveraged the shit out of them

Nice to be rich and not have to spend your own money
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6416 on: Today at 08:51:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:11 am
Apparently United are valued at £5bn. Ours was somewhere between £3bn-£4bn with FSG ready to consider £3.4bn apparently.
It's in our best interest for us to go for a lower price so that the new owners can invest more in the club.
Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6417 on: Today at 09:12:00 am
Be interesting to see what happens. From my perspective you have 2 extremely overpriced clubs up for sale during a terrible economic market.
United valued at around 5 billion with probably another billion needed to be spent on infrastructure. Then add in transfers etc.
Us at around 3 billion and probably need another 200 million for transfers in the first year.
No one is making money back on that until you can come to sell and that's presuming you can sell for more than you paid.

Interesting that the Glazers have chosen now to sell. Is it the economic forecast? Surely it would be harder to get prime value with us up for sale as well? The 2 biggest fanbases in the UK up for sale at the same time seems odd.

alf a pound of braeburns!

Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6418 on: Today at 09:26:16 am
I can only presume that the state of the UK economy, combined with Saudi FC and Abu Dhabi FC, and an impending sale of Liverpool, is what prompted the Glazers to pull the plug.

As I said elsewhere,  like us. The Glazers fear LFC being taken over by a nation state - but for very different reasons. They're guessing FSG will only sell to such an entity as a last resort, but they will almost certainly court such buyers from the off.

Failing a sportswasher, I imagine they're hoping to leverage United's marginally greater global reach to catch the eye of a buyer who might otherwise have considered us.

Bottom line is the PL has got to the point where success isn't financially viable. It costs more to win then you can expect to make back. Like when Stagecoach ran free buses to run competitors out of businesses. You can't compete with nation states that don't mind losing money.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6419 on: Today at 09:31:35 am
The Super League had a massive influence on it and that cannot be dismissed. The sports washers were not arsed with it but us and United were. Once that died and its ability to make us like the NFL, the yanks wants to scarper.
lolowalsh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6420 on: Today at 09:32:34 am
Neither Dubai and any oil state will touch United or us because they like to buy smaller clubs like Newcastle for cheap and rebuild there. An oil state would rather buy a team like Leicester rather than touching United or Liverpool.
lolowalsh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6421 on: Today at 09:33:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:31:35 am
The Super League had a massive influence on it and that cannot be dismissed. The sports washers were not arsed with it but us and United were. Once that died and its ability to make us like the NFL, the yanks wants to scarper.

I wonder if people here changed their opinion about the Super league ? I remember having pro Super league opinion used to get you slander everywhere.
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6422 on: Today at 09:35:06 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:33:53 am
I wonder if people here changed their opinion about the Super league ? I remember having pro Super league opinion used to get you slander everywhere.

I understood some of it but hated most of it. In its original form it was a stupid idea.
lolowalsh

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6423 on: Today at 09:40:36 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:35:06 am
I understood some of it but hated most of it. In its original form it was a stupid idea.

yeah not having relegation was so dumb. People didn't like turning football into NBA.
Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6424 on: Today at 09:43:18 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:26:16 am
I can only presume that the state of the UK economy, combined with Saudi FC and Abu Dhabi FC, and an impending sale of Liverpool, is what prompted the Glazers to pull the plug.

As I said elsewhere,  like us. The Glazers fear LFC being taken over by a nation state - but for very different reasons. They're guessing FSG will only sell to such an entity as a last resort, but they will almost certainly court such buyers from the off.

Failing a sportswasher, I imagine they're hoping to leverage United's marginally greater global reach to catch the eye of a buyer who might otherwise have considered us.

Bottom line is the PL has got to the point where success isn't financially viable. It costs more to win then you can expect to make back. Like when Stagecoach ran free buses to run competitors out of businesses. You can't compete with nation states that don't mind losing money.



I agree.
Really this should be the perfect opportunity for both owners to make a statement about the current issues within the premier league (lack of FFP etc). The two biggest clubs in premier league football both in a position that they cannot compete with Oil states. Maybe it's the fear that such a statement would affect sales/value potential but if there was a joint statement from both clubs I am sure it would get headlines and maybe put some pressure on the PL.
The way I see it this is an opportunity to force some change or at least create headlines but not sure either FSG or the Glaziers are bothered. Especially during a sportswashing world cup where there is a current focus towards that.





alf a pound of braeburns!

Avens

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6425 on: Today at 09:46:01 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:32:34 am
Neither Dubai and any oil state will touch United or us because they like to buy smaller clubs like Newcastle for cheap and rebuild there. An oil state would rather buy a team like Leicester rather than touching United or Liverpool.

Yes and we know how devastated you are by that.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
