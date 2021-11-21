« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 183256 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:18:48 pm
01 811 8055

Dont know why, but I remember the phone number for Swap Shop!
What about the postcode? Sure it ended 8QT but not sure about the rest

Edit: oh and FSG have done pretty well as owners for me. Not perfect but am worried with who we may end up with if they do sell up completely
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,497
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm »
Maybe this will get the PL to get their house in order finally when it comes to nation states owning clubs? If all the investors bail and all they're left with is Sovereign Wealth fund money then the value of the league will probably crash in a number of years as there are only so many Sovereign Wealth funds. Some rumblings that Qatar might sell out to to the PIF after the World Cup to recoup some of the money they spent which would really just reduce it to a minimal amount of people that want to spend money at this level.

But then you look at the UK economic picture and how they won't go away from Brexit and why would the ruling class not just keep lapping up that blood money as that's all they have left? Feels a bit like some pretty dire times.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,012
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6402 on: Today at 12:03:35 am »
This is bad news since the same people will be looking at both. Theres only a certain amount of people/groups going to be in play here. You would imagine they will be selling for more than us but they need significant investment in the stadium and training facilities.

Im already hearing 6 billion for them. I dont believe that for a second but it would be great if thats the price they are holding out for. Would give us a huge advantage.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,560
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6403 on: Today at 12:37:57 am »
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,048
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6404 on: Today at 12:41:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:37:57 am
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.

With a leaky tent.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,323
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6405 on: Today at 04:22:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:37:57 am
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.

These billionaires won't be arsed about that.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,323
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6406 on: Today at 04:24:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm
https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1595162059620356096


We could make it unlikely any new owners for either club would be American.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6407 on: Today at 04:41:51 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6408 on: Today at 06:05:48 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:03:35 am
This is bad news since the same people will be looking at both. Theres only a certain amount of people/groups going to be in play here. You would imagine they will be selling for more than us but they need significant investment in the stadium and training facilities.

Im already hearing 6 billion for them. I dont believe that for a second but it would be great if thats the price they are holding out for. Would give us a huge advantage.

Or on the flip side FSG could see how much theyre being valued at and decide were worth similar to them. That would make it even harder to get a sane owner. Tough to get anybody except a sport washer at 6bn.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,042
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6409 on: Today at 07:16:35 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:05:48 am
Or on the flip side FSG could see how much theyre being valued at and decide were worth similar to them. That would make it even harder to get a sane owner. Tough to get anybody except a sport washer at 6bn.

Even for a sports washer the numbers are starting to get insane I would imagine, the likes of Abu Dhabi and Qatar have probably not spent that much money on their respective clubs since they bought them, never mind spending that much on day 1 just to buy a club.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6410 on: Today at 07:38:03 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:45:40 pm
Going live anyone - 081 811 8181

I remember that one too. :D

Could also tell you the house phone number of my mate Mark who I havent seen in over 20 years and his parents have king since moved out, just in case you need it.

Still dont know my wifes mobile though.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6411 on: Today at 08:09:33 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:03:35 am
This is bad news since the same people will be looking at both. Theres only a certain amount of people/groups going to be in play here. You would imagine they will be selling for more than us but they need significant investment in the stadium and training facilities.

Im already hearing 6 billion for them. I dont believe that for a second but it would be great if thats the price they are holding out for. Would give us a huge advantage.
We are more attractive because we'd go for less and we require less investment in our facilities.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 