In my opinion there are broadly 3 types of buyers.



1. Sovereign wealth funds who will pump money to associate their regime with football success.

2. Investment funds who will demand a return on any money into the club, will do everything increase revenues (ticket prices, push for super league, etc) and will possibly take earnings out and use leverage.

3. Benevolent billionaires who just really wanna be part of European nights at Anfield and leave the club to be self-sufficient while occasionally investing when necessary.



FSG are in group 2, and largely they're as good as you could hope for from owners in that group. Maybe a bit too conservative for some fans but they don't take funds out. They've grown revenue substantially from commercial revenue. Increased stadium capacity. Reinvested player sales.



Group 3 is a pipe dream and I included it mostly as a joke. Which is why this news isn't particularly good in my opinion. It seems like we'll either be bought by a sovereign wealth fund of some regime which we'd rather not be associated with. Or we're going to get bought out by a PE fund who will desperately try to squeeze every penny out of the fans and push the super league even harder than FSG.



The alternative is a partial sale of equity, this wouldn't really benefit the club in any way. I just can't see a world in which FSG structure the deal as a capital raising for the club because of the fact that the cash is theoretically needed for player purchases which are risky and unlikely to increase the value of the club substantially.