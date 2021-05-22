« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:28:46 pm
Sancho IS overrated. Thank fuck we didn't go for him.

Bellingham is good, but he will be expensive.

Rice for 100 mill is literally the worst signing we can make. Overrated as fuck.

I'd rather we find someone like Caicedo for less 30-40 million.

You don't need scouts to 'identify' a Bellingham or Rice.

Again, PSG got Vitinha for less than 35 mill. He is brilliant, basically a young Thiago.

Our transfer strategy cannot be to go for players wanted by the biggest clubs for insane fees. That is viable for the likes of City, not us. Even City got the best deep lying playmaker in the top 5 leagues in Europe for less than 70 mill.

Spunking a cool 100 million on Bellingham or Rice (god forbid) is not the best approach for a club looking to function in a financially sustainable manner.

You can forget caicedo for £30-£40 mil, Brighton have apparently already priced him
At £85mil.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 03:36:05 pm
You can forget caicedo for £30-£40 mil, Brighton have apparently already priced him
At £85mil.

Well I am sure there are other good young CMs in the Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese and Dutch leagues who haven't become high profile yet.

Our scouts need to earn their salaries.
Phuk yoo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:30:38 pm
Yep, absolutely. Crazy thing is the media has set up a position where no Bellingham = FSG criticism.

Ironically it is the favoured journalists who are running with the Bellingham line.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:43:12 pm
Well I am sure there are other good young CMs in the Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese and Dutch leagues who haven't become high profile yet.

Our scouts need to earn their salaries.

I am sure there were good centrebacks and keepers available when we bought Ali and VVD. When you are building a team then the spine is of paramount importance. We are looking for players to come in and take over from the likes of Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho. We need quality. Klopp has already come out and said that. We don't need short-term fixes we need players who are going to hopefully be here for half a decade or more. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
There's apparently a top club that sent their entire scouting network  based in Europe to Qatar. I doubt that's us.  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:40:19 pm
There's apparently a top club that sent their entire scouting network  based in Europe to Qatar. I doubt that's us.  ;D

Oh God, Diouf mk 2 incoming?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 05:05:20 pm
Oh God, Diouf mk 2 incoming?

Nope, we need midfielders so its Diao Mk2 ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:38:39 pm
I am sure there were good centrebacks and keepers available when we bought Ali and VVD. When you are building a team then the spine is of paramount importance. We are looking for players to come in and take over from the likes of Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho. We need quality. Klopp has already come out and said that. We don't need short-term fixes we need players who are going to hopefully be here for half a decade or more. 

And Im sure there were more expensive players than Robertson, Matip, Konate, Milner and even Mane and Salah. We cant keep buying the most expensive players in all positions. Robertson is quality but didnt cost a fortune. We need to identify decent players and then develop them.

Our record with midfield players has been very poor recently. We dont need to be brilliant in midfieldjust not as shit as we have been. Keita was meant to be our big signing in midfield but he unfortunately hasnt worked out.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Nope, we need midfielders so its Diao Mk2 ;)

*Shudders*
Re: FSG discussion thread
How is this morphing into the 'we dont need to spend money on players' transfer thread 2.0?!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:50:53 pm
How is this morphing into the 'we dont need to spend £250 million on players' transfer thread?!

Apparently Darlingtons Youth Coach posted something on Twitter
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:49:12 pm
Considering that Dortmund sold your favorite player for £73 million, I doubt they will get double that for Bellingham ...

Would be £100m+
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:50:53 pm
How is this morphing into the 'we dont need to spend money on players' transfer thread 2.0?!

Just because.

It's hilarious and fucking sad in equal measure how some people think those of us who expect our owners to provide the Boss with quality are in the wrong.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:02:55 pm
Would be £100m+

Take it there is no release clause then?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:05:50 pm
Take it there is no release clause then?

I've no idea mate,if there is knowing our luck it'd be £400m  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:05:42 pm
Just because.

It's hilarious and fucking sad in equal measure how some people think those of us who expect our owners to provide the Boss with quality are in the wrong.

It's not so much that, it's just we've heard it thousands of times now, it gets tiresome.  Yes, it would be nice to spend more.  Can't magic cash out of thin air though, and Klopp has rarely stood in front of the media and said 'yeah, I wish we could spend more'.

A pretty substantial percentage of Liverpool fans are pretty much just happy to see what happens in transfer windows and what we get.  To be fair, the last 5 years haven't exactly proven that wrong.  Whereas the new toy merchants we seem to get in most transfer/ownership threads come across like they need anger management most of the time, yourself included.

Maybe if there wasn't a hysterical reaction to anyone pointing out we don't have endless money, and we didn't go around it in circles constantly in threads like this, we wouldn't mock you all so much.

Keyop nailed it days ago.  The rest is just fucking white noise from the same old people putting out the same old tired lines and negativity.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:26:49 pm
It's not so much that, it's just we've heard it thousands of times now, it gets tiresome.  Yes, it would be nice to spend more.  Can't magic cash out of thin air though, and Klopp has rarely stood in front of the media and said 'yeah, I wish we could spend more'.

A pretty substantial percentage of Liverpool fans are pretty much just happy to see what happens in transfer windows and what we get.  To be fair, the last 5 years haven't exactly proven that wrong.  Whereas the new toy merchants we seem to get in most transfer/ownership threads come across like they need anger management most of the time, yourself included.

Maybe if there wasn't a hysterical reaction to anyone pointing out we don't have endless money, and we didn't go around it in circles constantly in threads like this, we wouldn't mock you all so much.

Keyop nailed it days ago.  The rest is just fucking white noise from the same old people putting out the same old tired lines and negativity.

Wow what a comment you couldnt have been any more condescending in your reply to him we wouldnt mock you all as much thats as big an us and them comment as I have seen in this thread.



Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 06:35:15 pm
Wow what a comment you couldnt have been any more condescending in your reply to him we wouldnt mock you as much thats as big an us and them comment as I have seen in this thread.

Some things deserve condescension - and 'them and us' started long ago when people started calling people who were happy with continued competing for success 'top Reds' because they didn't want to drive stable owners out for the complete unknown.

Which is where we now find ourselves.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:36:19 pm
Some things deserve condescension - and 'them and us' started long ago when people started calling people who were happy with continued competing for success 'top Reds' because they didn't want to drive stable owners out for the complete unknown.

Which is where we now find ourselves.

What a load of rubbish, you really believe fans on here wanting the owners to spend a bit more in the transfer market is forcing the owners out, I very much doubt John Henry and Tom Warner have been on rawk lately talk about hysteria.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:11:59 pm
And Im sure there were more expensive players than Robertson, Matip, Konate, Milner and even Mane and Salah. We cant keep buying the most expensive players in all positions. Robertson is quality but didnt cost a fortune. We need to identify decent players and then develop them.

Our record with midfield players has been very poor recently. We dont need to be brilliant in midfieldjust not as shit as we have been. Keita was meant to be our big signing in midfield but he unfortunately hasnt worked out.

If we had continually recruited then we may have been able to identify decent players and develop them. We have gone way past that point now. We need at least a couple of central midfield players who can come in and do a job straight away. Those kind of players don't come cheap.

People think Mane and Salah were cheap but they were not. Mane at the time we signed him was our second most expensive player ever when we signed him. We then comfortably broke our record to sign Mo. We signed them six and five years ago respectively for a combined £75m you would have to double or treble those figures to bring in similar players now because of football inflation. Look at Nunez costing us £85m.

If you are looking at centre mids. Then Ox cost £35m five years ago, Fabinho cost £44m four years ago and Naby cost £53m four years ago. Even if you were to double those figures then you are looking at £250m. 

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:36:19 pm
Some things deserve condescension - and 'them and us' started long ago when people started calling people who were happy with continued competing for success 'top Reds' because they didn't want to drive stable owners out for the complete unknown.

Which is where we now find ourselves.

Absolute nonsense of the highest order.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:36:19 pm
Some things deserve condescension - and 'them and us' started long ago when people started calling people who were happy with continued competing for success 'top Reds' because they didn't want to drive stable owners out for the complete unknown.

Which is where we now find ourselves.

They aren't being driven out. They are cashing out with an astronomical profit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:40:51 pm
They aren't being driven out. They are cashing out with an astronomical profit.

No its people here driving them out the £3.7bil profit just softens the blow
Re: FSG discussion thread
And round and round and round and round.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:59:02 pm
And round and round and round and round.....
I wish some posters on here would look at their posting history now and then, they might realize how many times they say the same fucking thing a million times.

but I bet
(a) none of them think they are boring, and
(b) all of them think "one day that twat will realize I'm right and give up!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 06:46:14 pm
No its people here driving them out the £3.7bil profit just softens the blow

Heartbreaking isn't it.

I think Keyop should organise a whip around for the initial £300m they paid for the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
I still cant get my head round thats why we mock you all to another poster, so anyone who doesnt agree deserves to be mocked lol wow Im gobsmacked, but hes not wrong the mocking by certain people on here is unreal, and there was me thinking we all supported the same team, but different opinions arent really allowed anymore.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Its quite a time to be alive that the debate now has literally been sparked by the Peterborough chairman posting some nonsense about FSG leaving because they dont want to spend £250 million to overhaul the midfield, someone else saying it wouldnt cost £250 million to overhaul the midfield, and someone else going I cant believe people are saying we dont need to spend any money.

Alasno news :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:04:02 pm
I wish some posters on here would look at their posting history now and then, they might realize how many times they say the same fucking thing a million times.

but I bet
(a) none of them think they are boring, and
(b) all of them think "one day that twat will realize I'm right and give up!"


Same for both sides (not really sides like).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Its quite a time to be alive that the debate now has literally been sparked by the Peterborough chairman posting some nonsense about FSG leaving because they dont want to spend £250 million to overhaul the midfield, someone else saying it wouldnt cost £250 million to overhaul the midfield, and someone else going I cant believe people are saying we dont need to spend any money.

Alasno news :D

Without being rude to you mate but what one of the mods said quite a few pages back about you is absolutely spot on all you do is antagonise and wind people up. Can you ever be constructive on here without being a rude prick.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:24:20 pm
Without being rude to you mate but what one of the mods said quite a few pages back about you is absolutely spot on all you do is antagonise and wind people up. Can you ever be constructive on here without being a rude prick.

:D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:30:14 pm
:D


Well at least Im up front everyone of your posts to whoever you reply to is a dig, a mod said it a few
Pages back about you and he was spot on, literally every one of your post antagonises, you are the quintessential keyboard warrior whos brings absolutely nothing to a debate other than wind people up, we have someone on my watch like that a real mouthy prick who gives it large but aint worth a wank when he needs to show hes got some bollux, I reckon you are exactly the  same.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:36:32 pm

Well at least Im up front everyone of your posts to whoever you reply to is a dig, a mod said it a few
Pages back about you and he was spot on, literally every one of your post antagonises, you are the quintessential keyboard warrior whos brings absolutely nothing to a debate other than wind people up, we have someone on my watch like that a real mouthy prick who gives it large but aint worth a wank when he needs to show hes got some bollux, I reckon you are exactly the  same.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Sounds like people are warming to Qatar now, funny how people like Lineker, Neville and morals fluctuate when personal self-interest / money is involved.   Reminds me of some posters on here 😂
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 08:05:15 pm
Sounds like people are warming to Qatar now, funny how people like Lineker, Neville and morals fluctuate when personal self-interest / money is involved.   Reminds me of some posters on here 😂

Im pretty sure you wont find any warming towards Qatar on here!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:40:19 pm
There's apparently a top club that sent their entire scouting network  based in Europe to Qatar. I doubt that's us.  ;D

Is it Peterborough?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Alanslad on Today at 08:21:35 pm
Is it Peterborough?
No, definitely Qatar.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Ive sent you a pm lobo sorry buddy I shouldnt have been so rude theres a fine line between banter and being rude and I was rude so I apologise, even my watch said theyve been walking on egg shells with me as they didnt know how my mood was and felt I was about to explode. Bad few days but I know when Im wrong so lobo buddy I apologise for acting like a dick.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:02:47 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:02:47 pm
Barry Fry II seems to have plucked the £200-£250 million figure from his arse solely because he seems to think we should sign Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham and thats how much they'd probably cost between them.

Laimer, Aouar, Tielemans (Asam suggested he'd be a good alternative for Thiago) are all on a free in the summer. Considering our sweet spot is usually around £40-50 million, its not particularly outrageous to think we could overhaul the midfield with £100 million odd. The idea that FSG want out 'because they dont want to spend the £250 million it'll take to overhaul the midfield' is laughable, its such a nonsense statement so lord only knows why its being discussed when we could all be cheering on big Hazza K and the boys.

So who do we sell in order to be self sustainable ?
