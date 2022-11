Well I am sure there are other good young CMs in the Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese and Dutch leagues who haven't become high profile yet.



Our scouts need to earn their salaries.



I am sure there were good centrebacks and keepers available when we bought Ali and VVD. When you are building a team then the spine is of paramount importance. We are looking for players to come in and take over from the likes of Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho. We need quality. Klopp has already come out and said that. We don't need short-term fixes we need players who are going to hopefully be here for half a decade or more.