Quick question (for keyop aswell). Whats your transfer expectations for next summer? Just trying to gauge how this thread would read in 9 months time.



Genuine question btw.



I'd like to see a midfielder in January, especially as the WC means that the rest of the season could be a bit of a lottery for many clubs - with injuries, fatigue, and rhythm. Plus by January, most of our squad will have had a good rest and a proper preseason.I'd then like to see a decent spend next summer, as Covid looks like it's (mostly) over, we're gradually paying off infrastructure and pandemic loans, and should have 3 or 4 players off the books by then (I'm very much looking forward to no more Keita/Ox debates).It's difficult to put a figure on it, as for me it's more about getting players that are the right fit in terms of skills and personality, rather than cost (plus ideally they'd be very durable...). Secondly, we've just started a sale (or part sale) process and I don't know what impact that will have on spend (or how long the process will take).Next summer should be 'big' anyway, as Keita/Ox/Milner/Bobby will be out of contract so there's lots of decisions to be made. As others have pointed out, we're sorted for goalkeepers, and our defence and attack has a good mix of young and experienced players. So I'd like to see lots of activity in midfield to plug that 23 -27 age gap, then strengthen elsewhere after the summer. Hendo and Thiago are not getting any younger either, so clearly it's a real priority.There's certainly a strong argument for buying in January to secure top 4 and have a good go at the other trophies, as that will only add value in terms of success and revenue - whether we sell the whole club or not.