« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 169433 times)

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 09:06:42 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 08:45:24 am
Quick question (for keyop aswell). Whats your transfer expectations for next summer? Just trying to gauge how this thread would read in 9 months time.

Genuine question btw.
I'd like to see a midfielder in January, especially as the WC means that the rest of the season could be a bit of a lottery for many clubs - with injuries, fatigue, and rhythm. Plus by January, most of our squad will have had a good rest and a proper preseason.

I'd then like to see a decent spend next summer, as Covid looks like it's (mostly) over, we're gradually paying off infrastructure and pandemic loans, and should have 3 or 4 players off the books by then (I'm very much looking forward to no more Keita/Ox debates).

It's difficult to put a figure on it, as for me it's more about getting players that are the right fit in terms of skills and personality, rather than cost (plus ideally they'd be very durable...). Secondly, we've just started a sale (or part sale) process and I don't know what impact that will have on spend (or how long the process will take).

Next summer should be 'big' anyway, as Keita/Ox/Milner/Bobby will be out of contract so there's lots of decisions to be made. As others have pointed out, we're sorted for goalkeepers, and our defence and attack has a good mix of young and experienced players. So I'd like to see lots of activity in midfield to plug that 23 -27 age gap, then strengthen elsewhere after the summer. Hendo and Thiago are not getting any younger either, so clearly it's a real priority.

There's certainly a strong argument for buying in January to secure top 4 and have a good go at the other trophies, as that will only add value in terms of success and revenue - whether we sell the whole club or not.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:00 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,823
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 09:13:47 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:37:31 am
We spent £85m on Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas a month after winning the PL - all of whom are regulars. Plus we committed £450,000 a week on wages between them.

We committed £41.6m on Thiago's contract (excluding transfer fee) over 4 years, £46.8m on Jota (excluding transfer fee) over 5 years, and £15.6m on Tsimikas (excluding transfer fee) over 5 years.

My maths is a little rusty, so I'm not sure which is true. Did we spend 'nothing' after winning the Premier League, or did we commit a total of £187m on 3 new players on good contracts - all in positions that you've repeatedly said we needed to strengthen?

Stop it, don't talk sense, or you'll force Al into mentioning us selling Lovren and having no CB's 😬
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,083
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 09:18:22 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:37:31 am
We spent £85m on Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas a month after winning the PL - all of whom are regulars. Plus we committed £450,000 a week on wages between them.

We committed £41.6m on Thiago's contract (excluding transfer fee) over 4 years, £46.8m on Jota (excluding transfer fee) over 5 years, and £15.6m on Tsimikas (excluding transfer fee) over 5 years.

My maths is a little rusty, so I'm not sure which is true. Did we spend 'nothing' after winning the Premier League, or did we commit a total of £187m on 3 new players on good contracts - all in positions that you've repeatedly said we needed to strengthen?

I have posted a table showing us as having the 28th highest spend In Europe since 19/20 yet you completely ignore it. Then try and pretend we have been competing in the transfer market. You then try and make it sound bigger by adding in wages as if other clubs players play for free.

I am surprised you haven't added in the gas and electricity bills to try and make it sound more impressive.

Klopp has come out and spoken about needing to be braver in the market. FSG are looking to sell the club or bring in investment yet you are still in denial.

We have had the 28th highest spend over the last 4 years and gone backwards alarmingly. We have an aging squad that means we have one of the oldest teams in the league and our midfield gets run over on a regular basis. Did you see the 2nd half v Arsenal or Leeds when our midfield was completely and utterly over run.

We need a huge rebuild. Every one can see that, yet you blather on about spending 85m the majority of which was generated by player sales. We brought in a 4th choice forward, a back up left back and Thiago who sadly is past is best.

Answer this is it acceptable to have the 28th highest spend and go backwards and end up with an aging squad.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,823
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 09:26:04 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:18:22 am

We need a huge rebuild. Every one can see that, yet you blather on about spending 85m the majority of which was generated by player sales. We brought in a 4th choice forward, a back up left back and Thiago who sadly is past is best.


Well according to transfer market, we only made 17.20m in sales that season and spent 84m......
Logged

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
I won't answer you directly then.

I think Camavinga is one of those players that fit into the FSG 'perfect model'. A player who from an analysis point of view has exceptional numbers. Unfortunately, when we had an edge in the transfer market and had won a CL followed by a League title, we spent nothing.

Now our edge in the market has faded and we are no longer flavour of the month for prospective recruits, we are missing out on talents.

After winning the league we spent £86m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas. But I suppose that doesn't fit your agenda, Al.

*I see this has been pointed out and in classic Al style you have moved the goalposts. Low net spend due to selling players surplus to requirements is a good thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:37 am by Ratboy3G »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,014
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 09:38:13 am »
Loads of graphs and arguing with Al over player spending, wages, net spend, contract renewals and targets?

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,083
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 09:44:22 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 09:26:04 am
Well according to transfer market, we only made 17.20m in sales that season and spent 84m......

Yes and the season before we spent nothing and brought in 38m.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 09:45:30 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:18:22 am
I have posted a table showing us as having the 28th highest spend In Europe since 19/20 yet you completely ignore it. Then try and pretend we have been competing in the transfer market. You then try and make it sound bigger by adding in wages as if other clubs players play for free.

I am surprised you haven't added in the gas and electricity bills to try and make it sound more impressive.

Klopp has come out and spoken about needing to be braver in the market. FSG are looking to sell the club or bring in investment yet you are still in denial.

We have had the 28th highest spend over the last 4 years and gone backwards alarmingly. We have an aging squad that means we have one of the oldest teams in the league and our midfield gets run over on a regular basis. Did you see the 2nd half v Arsenal or Leeds when our midfield was completely and utterly over run.

We need a huge rebuild. Every one can see that, yet you blather on about spending 85m the majority of which was generated by player sales. We brought in a 4th choice forward, a back up left back and Thiago who sadly is past is best.

Answer this is it acceptable to have the 28th highest spend and go backwards and end up with an aging squad.
See, this is where you continually shift the goalposts Al.

When I've previously said we could've spent that money on a CB if we'd wanted to (in response to your endless Lovren gambit..), you clearly said we needed to get backup for Robbo, needed a midfielder, and needed another player to supplement our front 3.

You're now trying to make those signings seem less significant (even though they're all regulars), yet a couple of weeks ago you used them against me as an argument for strengthening the squad.

Quote from: Al 666 on November 12, 2022, 10:00:43 am
We aren't talking about buying extravagant luxuries like £50m full backs every window like City do. You know the basics, like having viable backups for your full backs so they don't end up playing virtually every single game until they are either injured or out of form.

You know like having viable options upfront so the likes of Mane, Mo and Bobby didn't have to play 50 odd games per season.
At least be consistent Al. If I say we could've spent some of that £85m on a CB (which we could've), and you then come out and defend Jurgen (even suggesting I'm 'blaming the manager' for signing Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas) - you can't then just sweep those players under the carpet and diminish their contribution, just because you want to do a u-turn to prove a point.

Oh wait - you can ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:52 am by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:38:13 am
Loads of graphs and arguing with Al over player spending, wages, net spend, contract renewals and targets?


Is Al the treadmill or the hamster?
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,083
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 09:52:18 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 09:34:43 am
After winning the league we spent £86m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas. But I suppose that doesn't fit your agenda, Al.

*I see this has been pointed out and in classic Al style you have moved the goalposts. Low net spend due to selling players surplus to requirements is a good thing.

How have I moved the goalposts I posted a table showing our spending. Strangely enough, we have the cult completely ignoring that.

Klopp has admitted we need to spend. FSG are looking to sell the club or bring in investment yet the cult are completely ignoring that. Our rivals City, Chelsea, United, Arsenal and Spurs have spent between 550mish and 700m over the 4 years we have spent 275m.

That isn't good enough. Klopp knows that even FSG know that. Yet we still have the likes of yourself tying yourself up in knots trying to defend it.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,014
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 09:52:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:44:22 am
Yes and the season before we spent nothing and brought in 38m.

Won the league at a canter and bought Taki in January didn't we?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,014
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 09:55:51 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:48:00 am
Is Al the treadmill or the hamster?

Al is definitely the treadmill. After 12 years I don't know why so many insist on being the hamster. It's not even venting at this point. Just a lot of people getting frustrated. 🤐
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,904
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 10:07:43 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:52:27 am
Won the league at a canter and bought Taki in January didn't we?

So I guess the question is have we done enough now?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,083
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 10:09:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:52:27 am
Won the league at a canter and bought Taki in January didn't we?

The 34m profit included the purchase of Minamino. How are we doing in the League this season and how is the age profile of the team ?


Here is Net spend for that period.


last-4-seasons-Net" border="0


Whilst Keyop keeps banging on about our massive spend in 20-21 it is a drop in the ocean to what our rivals have been spending.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:17:02 am by Al 666 »
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
The argument is circular both sides can have a point. Its not a binary argument.   We have spent serious money on the team especially on wages but we have also been risk adverse hoping to develop players, looking for untapped value, looking to buck the market. We have a football genius running the club and have been competing with City toe to toe but its an unequal rivalry because our rivals totally distort the playing field.


Our rivals are funded by oil states,  longterm its likely our model will not be enough, everything has come together for us, the stars have aligned and we still are balancing on the edge of a precipice, if City want Bellingham the money is no object it always will be for us. fSG are risk adverse because their primary interest is not a vanity project but the management of funds and that has been ok with us until you have to compete with state sports washing/vanity projects


No traditional club can financially compete against a state FSG hoped Uefa would protect the traditional clubs with FFP, that proved laughable, the Super league was a second flawed attempt at equaling the playing field with the traditional clubs and the oil states, that bombed.  But nothing is settled, Real and Juve are challenging Uefa in the European courts, control of television rights could raise serious money for Liverpool and Manchester United and other premier league clubs , my take is fsg have looked around thought weve potentially made  ten times our initial investment this can be someone elses fight, time to take the money and run and there seems to be plenty of US interest in fighting that fight because the potential winning are large if a club with a genuine international fanbase can control their tv rights
« Last Edit: Today at 10:17:36 am by the 92A »
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,904
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 10:17:28 am »
Is this our lot then im terms of success? We had what we had, we cant spend more so lets just hope and pray everybody else goes shitter to compete?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 