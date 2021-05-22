« previous next »
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 11:38:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:15:31 am
Yeah the midfield does need money spending but we've spent neck end of 200 million on some cracking players that we'd have gone fucking mental about if we hadn't signed them

The problem is that kind of spending comes with the territory. Throughout Europe, we don't even come on the first page of spending since 19/20.

That is why we have an aging creaking midfield and have been miles off the pace. Look at the teams we compete with in terms of spending on the squad 2nd and 3rd rate teams. Our rivals have spent 2 to 3 times what we have spent.

That is why we desperately need new owners or another party to invest because FSG have left us miles behind in terms of spending.

"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:56:33 am
Might as well close this thread again until something actually happens now.
It will at least allow time for more in depth research.

I think its important that we properly assess all of FSG's spending (from totally separate businesses), and them building a hotel/shopping mall/shed on another continent, and the obvious links to the state of our ageing midfield. Or how the fuel bill for John Henry's yacht in 2020/21 meant we couldn't offer Lovren or Gini what they wanted.

It's all there in the accounts.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 12:21:00 pm »
Liverpool owners FSG have made clear their intentions towards the club and their plans for the January transfer window amid their decision to put the club up for sale.

The Boston-based Fenway Sports Group took charge at Anfield in October 2010, buying Liverpool for just £300m. Since then, they have overseen one of the most-successful periods in the clubs history, reaching three Champions League finals. With the appointment of Jurgen Klopp their biggest coup, they have also seen the club end their 30-year wait to become English champions.

In addition, a series of other silverware has also been brought to Anfield.

However, despite spending £1.254bn on transfers in that 12-year period, there has always been the feeling that Liverpools owners cannot compete with many of their rivals.

However, the wealth of FSG is dwarved by many of their counterparts, with Newcastle and Manchester City the two richest in the English game.

As such, reports claim FSG have put Liverpool FC up for sale and will consider a buy-out should anyone worthy come forward. As a result, the co-owner of the Boston Celtics NBA side looks a serious contender, amid transfer links to Erling Haaland.

However, any such deal is unlikely to go through before the January window opens for business in just 43 days.

And with Liverpool in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, there are fears the proposed sale may hinder their transfer plans.

However, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner is adamant that January will be business as usual for the Merseysiders.

Were exploring a sale, but theres no urgency, no time frame for us, he told the Boston Globe. But as far as Im concerned, its business as usual.

And one outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.

As a result, Werner and Co will continue to put their financial backing into Liverpool.

Klopps side are in urgent need for midfield reinforcements, with the next two transfer windows key to those hopes.

Indeed, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to leave as free agents, and James Milner potentially nearing the end of the line, Klopp is reportedly seeking at least two new signings.

Their No 1 target is widely reported to be Jude Bellingham. And while his signing could cost £130m, it seems FSG are willing to fund the deal. Indeed, reports on Saturday have afforded Liverpool another boost on that front with Real Madrid seemingly cooling their plans for the Dortmund star,

Any deal for Bellingham, though, will eat a huge hole into Liverpools budget. However, the fact that FSG are reportedly still willing to fund such a deal will come as a huge boost to Klopp.

Two other stars in addition to Jude Bellingham wanted
In addition, FSG are also seemingly ready to fund moves for two other midfielders. And reports claim the pair may arrive at Anfield in January.

And our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey reckons Konrad Laimer remains very much the focus for Klopp and Co.

One name very much in contention is Konrad Laimer, Bailey said. The Austrian saw a move to Bayern Munich fall through, but now he very much has his options open. He is out of contract in the summer and RB Leipzig are ready to do business.

He has just returned from injury and will be fully fit for the season re-start, and Liverpool do like him.

Per reports, Liverpool could complete a January deal for around the £18m mark.

The Reds are also reportedly exploring a potential January swoop for Joao Gomes.

The Brazilian midfielder was touted as a Reds target over the summer with the 21-year-old opening up on their interest.

He is rated in the £32m bracket by his club Flamengo. Blessed with a fierce work ethic and an eye for a pass, Gomes appears perfectly suited to thriving under Klopp.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm »
Thing is, if they want to sell it would be best asap while we still have klopp and can do a rebuild with him as fsg seem to make it clear they are not arsed with that project
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 12:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:38:42 am
The problem is that kind of spending comes with the territory. Throughout Europe, we don't even come on the first page of spending since 19/20.

That is why we have an aging creaking midfield and have been miles off the pace. Look at the teams we compete with in terms of spending on the squad 2nd and 3rd rate teams. Our rivals have spent 2 to 3 times what we have spent.

That is why we desperately need new owners or another party to invest because FSG have left us miles behind in terms of spending.



Remind me, which clubs, excluding the cheating doped to eyeballs oil state funded clubs, who have outspent us, have won more than us?

We know we need strengthening in midfield, but if the plans all along have been to go all out for Bellingham, then if he is as good as they say, then the patience will be worth it surely?

This season is far from over, I'm still pretty confident we'll get top 4 at least and will win at least one trophy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6085 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:51:43 pm
Remind me, which clubs, excluding the cheating doped to eyeballs oil state funded clubs, who have outspent us, have won more than us?

We know we need strengthening in midfield, but if the plans all along have been to go all out for Bellingham, then if he is as good as they say, then the patience will be worth it surely?

This season is far from over, I'm still pretty confident we'll get top 4 at least and will win at least one trophy

Also worth asking which clubs above us have spent £150 million+ on infrastructure in recent seasons and what their wage budgets look like compared to ours.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 01:24:53 pm »
In terms of FSG (or rather the club) spending on capital (both tangible such as the stadium and intangible such as players) I've done this summary below



All I have done is summarise the figures from the cashflow statements in the accounts (publicly available on Companies House is anyone wants to check my figures) since 2011. This is different from looking at additions and disposals in the year as it shows when the cash is spent/received as opposed to when the deal is agreed but it should balance out over a period such as 10 years. It will be missing a bit from 2021 and maybe a little from 2010 but otherwise does give a fair impression.

What this shows is a net cash spend per year of £54m (my numbers are in £'000s to match the accounts) on players. On tangibles we are spending about £24.4m per year net of disposals. Obviously this varies from year to year and is skewed heavily by 2015-2017 for tangible.

I'm not expressing an opinion here either way on whether the spend was enough or not, or what more or less they could have done, just providing data for people who want to have that conversation.

On the basis that it isn't really a huge amount of work, and if the interest is there, I can do similar for City, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs for comparison and stick it in a graph as we can then see it over the 10 year period.

ETA - Chelsea do not file a cashflow statement and so their figures are per the notes to the accounts and on an accruals basis rather than the cash basis used for Liverpool. This may mean that there are additional costs and proceeds that aren't accounting for in ours but I doubt it is materially different. I'll post tables once finished but they come in as £870m total, £821m on players (again these are net). That is obviously a lot more than us (although not so much when you consider our work on the stands and the training ground) but they also had RA running them rather than it being a sustainable method.

Arsenal - £74m net spend on tangibles, £628m net on players over the same period. Again, same caveat that they are not on the cash basis that I originally used (may need to revisit our accounts to follow this methodology if no one else is filing cashflow statements). 2017 and 2020 were massive net spend years for them at £125m and £119m respectively

Spurs - if anyone talks about us doing miracles then God knows what they think about Spurs! Net spend on players over 11 years is just under £285m. Only years where they have £100m plus additions are 2014 (rec'd £114m in player sales v £110m in purchases), 2018 (£116m spent v £85m in sales), 2020 (£136m spent v £20m sales - huge spend here to be fair and off the back of £1.35bn in capital spend, even if funded in part by loans), and 2021 (£110m spend v £22m sales - similar to 2020). Their gross spend over the period is £758m of which £250m (a third of it) was in the last two years.

Utd - spent £1.09bn net on player, still really shit

City with £1.13bn net, hard part with theirs is joining City Group in 2015 as there may be other clubs player acquis in there but I don't believe NYFC is material enough to make diff and annual stacks up well enough with reported numbers

I'll update the post further but I have rerun the numbers for us on the same basis as Chelsea and Arsenal (accruals rather than cash) which moves us to £596m net over 10 years so for all intents and purposes there is very little between us and Arsenal (c. £3m per season) and gross we have spent £1.17bn vs their £1.05bn in that period.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 01:57:11 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:24:53 pm

Thanks, always nice having more relevant numbers to use.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 01:59:19 pm »
Laimer is such an 'us' signing. But not in a good 'us' way.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 02:43:07 pm »
"it's business as usual" is just a silly line from Werner.. its obviously not business as usual if you're CEO is now working full time on a sale with 2 of the biggest banks on the planet

Clearly they've decdied business as usual won't cut it for them or the club or they wouldn't be selling

My concern now is the effect on the pitch and with the squad
Two more windows of 30 million net per year or whatever isn't going to keep us competitive with the squad where its at.
There's also never really been 'business as usual' .. previously we've adapted to what the quad has needed... this ownership has taken us from around 140 million wage bill to close to 300 million which has produced a step change in our competitivness
We're now at the point in the cycle as a sqaud where some of the older big wage eraners need to be moved on and larger than normal spending on young talent is needed over the next 18 months - the sale is at least in part a tacit admission that the don't want to fund another cycle.
The sale needs to happen by next summer imo if its to avoid compounding the problems we currently have with the sqaud, if we don't invest signficantly next summer it becomes more expensive the following summer because key players are another year older
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 04:10:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:51:43 pm
Remind me, which clubs, excluding the cheating doped to eyeballs oil state funded clubs, who have outspent us, have won more than us?

We know we need strengthening in midfield, but if the plans all along have been to go all out for Bellingham, then if he is as good as they say, then the patience will be worth it surely?

This season is far from over, I'm still pretty confident we'll get top 4 at least and will win at least one trophy

There are two different things at play for me the ownership model and the manager. When Dortmund was winning consecutive titles, winning the German Cup and reaching a Champions League final. Then you could have said who has won more than Dortmund. You could have said the business model was sustainable.

Klopp is a manager who has overachieved at every club he has managed. For me, that overachievement is masking the deficiencies in the business model.

As for Bellingham, we have been there before with Mbappe, Camavinga, Werner and Tchouchemeni.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6091 on: Today at 04:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:59:19 pm
Laimer is such an 'us' signing. But not in a good 'us' way.

before his injury he would have been an a good signing but its
too risky especially considering the brittle squad we have today
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6092 on: Today at 05:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:51:56 pm
before his injury he would have been an a good signing but its
too risky especially considering the brittle squad we have today

Shoulda spent more time in the gym, eh?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6093 on: Today at 05:45:40 pm »


Gross transfer spend per club



Net transfer spend per club - forgive the mislabelling, can't be arsed going back and relabelling

My conclusions is that the clauses attached to the transfers are not being reported at time of purchase and so our apparently high net positive spend is tweaked by this.

Interesting too that Chelsea had a net gain in 2020
  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm »
I wont ask him directly, but just curiousdoes anyone know why Al keeps mentioning Camavinga?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6095 on: Today at 06:14:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:09:05 pm
I wont ask him directly, but just curiousdoes anyone know why Al keeps mentioning Camavinga?

To annoy you  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6096 on: Today at 06:16:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:09:05 pm
I wont ask him directly, but just curiousdoes anyone know why Al keeps mentioning Camavinga?

We were linked and he went for a decent fee - argument (and I do think it to be reasonable) is that we tend to miss out on big ticket players.

VVD and Allisson are the only ones I'm aware of where we beat people out for it
  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 06:51:39 pm »
Looks like Ballmer isnt interested ..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 07:08:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:09:05 pm
I wont ask him directly, but just curiousdoes anyone know why Al keeps mentioning Camavinga?

I won't answer you directly then.

Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:16:00 pm
We were linked and he went for a decent fee - argument (and I do think it to be reasonable) is that we tend to miss out on big ticket players.

VVD and Allisson are the only ones I'm aware of where we beat people out for it

I think Camavinga is one of those players that fit into the FSG 'perfect model'. A player who from an analysis point of view has exceptional numbers. Unfortunately, when we had an edge in the transfer market and had won a CL followed by a League title, we spent nothing.

Now our edge in the market has faded and we are no longer flavour of the month for prospective recruits, we are missing out on talents.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6099 on: Today at 07:35:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:39 pm
Looks like Ballmer isnt interested ..

Bad news
No one linked yet who would actually improve our situation
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6100 on: Today at 08:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:08:09 pm
I won't answer you directly then.

I think Camavinga is one of those players that fit into the FSG 'perfect model'. A player who from an analysis point of view has exceptional numbers. Unfortunately, when we had an edge in the transfer market and had won a CL followed by a League title, we spent nothing.

Now our edge in the market has faded and we are no longer flavour of the month for prospective recruits, we are missing out on talents.

I can't speak either way in it myself but my memory is that it was a higher than our average fee and lost out

Think you are right that we have lost out edge though
  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6101 on: Today at 08:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:59:19 pm
Laimer is such an 'us' signing. But not in a good 'us' way.

Why? He's a very good player.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6102 on: Today at 08:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:25:51 pm
Why? He's a very good player.

Imagine he means how injury prone he is, fits right in
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6103 on: Today at 08:39:26 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:00:51 pm
I can't speak either way in it myself but my memory is that it was a higher than our average fee and lost out

Think you are right that we have lost out edge though

For me, we had three edges. We were probably one of the first teams to successfully use analytics in Football. We had Klopp who is incredibly good at tweaking his system to take advantage of the attributes of new players. We were arguably the best team on the planet after winning the CL, Premier League and World Club Championship.

At that point in time, we decided to spend nothing. 

« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:51 pm by Al 666 »
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6104 on: Today at 09:33:19 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:27:17 pm
Imagine he means how injury prone he is, fits right in

Is he really that injury-prone though? I know he's injured now, but is his history of injuries really that bad?
  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6105 on: Today at 09:39:39 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:16:00 pm
We were linked and he went for a decent fee - argument (and I do think it to be reasonable) is that we tend to miss out on big ticket players.

VVD and Allisson are the only ones I'm aware of where we beat people out for it

Hes being linked with us more now than he was before he joined Real :D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6106 on: Today at 10:00:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:39:39 pm
Hes being linked with us more now than he was before he joined Real :D

Why wouldn't he.

We have an analytics team who identifies the player who is perfect for our system. We then have an ownership group that then pontificates over that player.

Just because we don't sign the player, doesn't mean that we can't pretend that this season's bread and water. Won't become next seasons jam.

I mean we still have rumours that we are back in for Mbappe.

"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6107 on: Today at 10:02:56 pm »
Oh it just tickled me that you keep bringing up Camavinga with the likes of Tchouameni and Mbappe, when at no point have we even been softly linked with him. Its an argument that would work well on Redcafe though since he seemed almost destined to go there at one point
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
