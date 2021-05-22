In terms of FSG (or rather the club) spending on capital (both tangible such as the stadium and intangible such as players) I've done this summary belowAll I have done is summarise the figures from the cashflow statements in the accounts (publicly available on Companies House is anyone wants to check my figures) since 2011. This is different from looking at additions and disposals in the year as it shows when the cash is spent/received as opposed to when the deal is agreed but it should balance out over a period such as 10 years. It will be missing a bit from 2021 and maybe a little from 2010 but otherwise does give a fair impression.What this shows is a net cash spend per year of £54m (my numbers are in £'000s to match the accounts) on players. On tangibles we are spending about £24.4m per year net of disposals. Obviously this varies from year to year and is skewed heavily by 2015-2017 for tangible.I'm not expressing an opinion here either way on whether the spend was enough or not, or what more or less they could have done, just providing data for people who want to have that conversation.On the basis that it isn't really a huge amount of work, and if the interest is there, I can do similar for City, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs for comparison and stick it in a graph as we can then see it over the 10 year period.ETA - Chelsea do not file a cashflow statement and so their figures are per the notes to the accounts and on an accruals basis rather than the cash basis used for Liverpool. This may mean that there are additional costs and proceeds that aren't accounting for in ours but I doubt it is materially different. I'll post tables once finished but they come in as £870m total, £821m on players (again these are net). That is obviously a lot more than us (although not so much when you consider our work on the stands and the training ground) but they also had RA running them rather than it being a sustainable method.Arsenal - £74m net spend on tangibles, £628m net on players over the same period. Again, same caveat that they are not on the cash basis that I originally used (may need to revisit our accounts to follow this methodology if no one else is filing cashflow statements). 2017 and 2020 were massive net spend years for them at £125m and £119m respectivelySpurs - if anyone talks about us doing miracles then God knows what they think about Spurs! Net spend on players over 11 years is just under £285m. Only years where they have £100m plus additions are 2014 (rec'd £114m in player sales v £110m in purchases), 2018 (£116m spent v £85m in sales), 2020 (£136m spent v £20m sales - huge spend here to be fair and off the back of £1.35bn in capital spend, even if funded in part by loans), and 2021 (£110m spend v £22m sales - similar to 2020). Their gross spend over the period is £758m of which £250m (a third of it) was in the last two years.Utd - spent £1.09bn net on player, still really shitCity with £1.13bn net, hard part with theirs is joining City Group in 2015 as there may be other clubs player acquis in there but I don't believe NYFC is material enough to make diff and annual stacks up well enough with reported numbersI'll update the post further but I have rerun the numbers for us on the same basis as Chelsea and Arsenal (accruals rather than cash) which moves us to £596m net over 10 years so for all intents and purposes there is very little between us and Arsenal (c. £3m per season) and gross we have spent £1.17bn vs their £1.05bn in that period.