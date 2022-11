The Anfield Wrap have done a great podcast with a guy called Ben Jacobs who was very clued up on the process of the sale and probable timescales.



Really good insight into the realities. How consortiums come about (sometimes put together by banks, sometimes even by the selling party). Where buyers come from etc.



I think because this is the sale of our football club we think it’ll happen like it does on a computer game or like it did 20 years ago but a multibillion pound takeover will take a lot of time, there’ll be hundreds of people and companies linked and it almost certainly won’t mean more money to make signings in January and possibly not even the summer.



Rather naively I thought it would happen this year, or that we were further down the line as some others have said, but now seems clear that’s not the case and it would be batshit crazy if it was.