Its quite an odd sales pitch. We're exploring a sale but....no rush, dont necessarily really want to sell, could be here for decades.



Just talking here, but what else could he say at this stage? In order to...?I mean I do kinda believe them that they don't want to sell to some ill fitted character (or they know the supporters might be causing too much trouble if so), they are also perhaps not in urgent need to secure the funds from the sale?So yes, they want to sell but are in no rush could be the correct take of the situation. And if so would there be something else he should have said instead?