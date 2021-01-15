« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6000 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm
Didn't Ornstein get wind of something happening which is why it became public knowledge?

I'm sure FSG would have wanted to keep it under wraps until something concrete  happened
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6001 on: Today at 03:06:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:30:55 pm
Its quite an odd sales pitch. We're exploring a sale but....no rush, dont necessarily really want to sell, could be here for decades.

Just talking here, but what else could he say at this stage? In order to...?

I mean I do kinda believe them that they don't want to sell to some ill fitted character (or they know the supporters might be causing too much trouble if so), they are also perhaps not in urgent need to secure the funds from the sale?
So yes, they want to sell but are in no rush could be the correct take of the situation. And if so would there be something else he should have said instead?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6002 on: Today at 03:08:30 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 03:06:39 pm
Just talking here, but what else could he say at this stage? In order to...?

I mean I do kinda believe them that they don't want to sell to some ill fitted character (or they know the supporters might be causing too much trouble if so), they are also perhaps not in urgent need to secure the funds from the sale?
So yes, they want to sell but are in no rush could be the correct take of the situation. And if so would there be something else he should have said instead?
he's not going to say that they are desperate to sell though is he as that would not bring the best price
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6003 on: Today at 03:10:40 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:33:47 pm
Sounds like IF we get an offer we like - well do it. Or if not - whatever, no rush.

Not sure why the whole thing became public as it did - although I suppose if you are sounding out potential buyers, someone will spill the beans!

It's negotiations. They're hardly going to say we're desparate to sell up asap.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6004 on: Today at 03:14:15 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:08:30 pm
he's not going to say that they are desperate to sell though is he as that would not bring the best price

Yeah I mean exactly, not sure it was the best sales pitch ever, but definitely not the worse and if you believe they are in no rush then he did well enough.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6005 on: Today at 04:16:31 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:05:23 pm
Didn't Ornstein get wind of something happening which is why it became public knowledge?

I'm sure FSG would have wanted to keep it under wraps until something concrete  happened

Not necessarily.  They probably wanted to put it out there that they were willing to listen to offers in order to attract interested parties that they might not be aware of and drive the price up.  IMHO FSG told Ornstein to "leak" the story.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6006 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm
They obviously want to sell but they'll drive a hard bargain and will bide their time if they need to. Hopefully they're at least being straight with Jurgen and not spinning him a line.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6007 on: Today at 04:22:31 pm
So nothing concrete then?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6008 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 03:06:39 pm
Just talking here, but what else could he say at this stage? In order to...?

I mean I do kinda believe them that they don't want to sell to some ill fitted character (or they know the supporters might be causing too much trouble if so), they are also perhaps not in urgent need to secure the funds from the sale?
So yes, they want to sell but are in no rush could be the correct take of the situation. And if so would there be something else he should have said instead?

It's a little odd because the sales process of something like this is time consuming and expensive.  Any investment firm would be reluctant to spend time on a project that they felt was unlikely to come to anything and they don't want to be dragged into a protracted negotiations.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6009 on: Today at 04:28:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:10:40 pm
It's negotiations. They're hardly going to say we're desparate to sell up asap.

Exactly. They don't need to overstate or oversell their position. You don't want to look desperate when looking to sell something.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6010 on: Today at 04:55:33 pm

I don't get it. If they are just exploring then why Gordon stepped back and why they hire the big banks.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6011 on: Today at 05:00:01 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:55:33 pm
I don't get it. If they are just exploring then why Gordon stepped back and why they hire the big banks.

They're more open to a sale than they're saying, it's just posturing to ensure they get the best deal.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6012 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:55:33 pm
I don't get it. If they are just exploring then why Gordon stepped back and why they hire the big banks.

Because even for an exploration they would need all the facts. Especially since it's clear they are, definitely, looking for investors.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6013 on: Today at 05:00:37 pm
*checks in again and looks around*



As you were.  8)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #6014 on: Today at 05:08:26 pm
^
 ;D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
