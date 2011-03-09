« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5880 on: Today at 10:00:30 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:57:49 am
It was, and even better was Nat Phillips going for it in front of him and just not getting there.

There's a tremendously grim alternate reality where he does get there first, heads it over, we draw, don't beat Burnley and finish 5th. All because Nat Phillips missed a free header. In that reality Al spontaneously combusted.

Indeed, that Lovely Cushioned Header was pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5881 on: Today at 10:12:19 am
Quote from: Nico CARP on Today at 02:04:33 am
Why would FSG sell Liverpool? Is it because they feel that they can no longer do anything else for the club? Do you feel like this is your ceiling and you can't go any further and keep winning?
Hi mate - hope River Plate are doing well.

Truthfully (I think - it's possible I've missed some news) nobody outside of FSG knows the real reason why they are looking to sell yet.

A lot of people seem to be projecting their perceived explanations onto the sale - for example saying that FSG want to sell because they feel they can't compete for the top trophies; or because they are fed up with football authorities not enforcing financial fair play; or because they think the timing is right to 'cash out' and sell high with economic projections suggesting future problems. There's also a suggestion that the intent is to either focus on purchasing new sporting teams and/or to raise money to purchase new teams. Obviously it can also be all sorts of other reasons (perhaps they're bored of LFC now, perhaps they think LFC supporters are more demanding than they want to deal with), or a mix of several reasons.

I personally don't find the suggestion they're fed up with football results being skewed by financial doping from City/PSG/Newcastle etc to be that persuasive. The club is in great health financially, literally never been richer. They have a huge amount of money guaranteed in revenue, even if we miss out on Europe. Likewise the owners didn't really buy into Klopp's suggestion of 'attacking (not defending) the Premier League title that we won - so I don't think they view winning as essential as supporters and players/coaches do, they are more interested in qualifying for the CL and competing close to the top for the financial rewards.

My guess at the most likely reasons are that they want to focus on the next project and they see now as a favourable time to get good value on selling their asset

They recently bought an NHL team and RedBird have bought a football team, so they're clearly still interested in sports team investment - there's also rumours in Brazil of a breakaway 'premier league' that they may want to get involved in, and also an NFL team becoming available for sale (a rarity) too.

We'll probably never know the exact reason, as I don't think it will be in their interests from a PR perspective.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5882 on: Today at 10:16:30 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:11:18 am
One thing I find kinda sad is that in 9 months time, we're gonna have a 61,000 capacity stadium. Not just any stadium - Anfield, with the same atmosphere and history with over half of it fully modernised. I'm not a regular match goer but I remember sitting on those wooden seats in the Main stand less than 10 years ago, now look at it. 7000 fans will have a chance to get tickets every week.

This is something we've waiting 25 years for, it felt we would have to give this up for a soulless parrybowl.

Instead, let's just piss and moan about transfers every day. Players on big money come and go, but surely Anfield is more important to us fans?

:wellin

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5883 on: Today at 10:19:06 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:46:31 am
Bloom didn't just pay for the ground. He has 270m of loans and around 90m of capital invested. If he sells he'd at least want that back.

Kahn hasn't donated the money for the new stand. Fulham owe him around £600m which he will recoup when he sells up.

Morgan came out about even when he sold Wolves to Fosun. He bought Wolves for £10 (that's ten pounds, not ten million pounds) from Jack Hayward on condition he put money into the club. Morgan is quite old school - a successful businessman who subsidises a club for vanity or personal attachment but he operates at a completely different level to the elite clubs.

I don't have time to look through all of the other clubs you reference but Brentford's new stadium was paid for by the sale of Griffin Park, building flats and a hotel as part of the development and naming rights. The cost was underwritten by the owner but that's not a gift.

Have you got any examples where owners have gifted a quarter of a billion or more to a club with no expectation of any return? (Oil clubs don't count).

He's also ramped the prices up, £50 to £70 for a Kids ticket in 3 of the 4 stands, cheapest adult ticket for our game there was £65, some seats are £100, OAPs get £5 knocked off, some season tickets I saw on a Fulham blog are over £1k in an uncovered stand.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5884 on: Today at 10:23:12 am
Al is wrong again in his daily FSG chat. Consider me surprised ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5885 on: Today at 10:31:08 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:37:44 am
A draw would have kept it in our hands, with two games left and 8 games unbeaten.

At the time even with the win it wasn't mathematically 100% in our hands (but it would have meant Chelsea would have had to beat Leicester and Leicester would have to batter spurs which was highly unlikely ). With a draw it certainly wasn't in our hands...  You might say that now knowing how Chelsea lost to Villa and Leicester lost to Spurs but who knows how that could have panned out if we hadn't kept the pressure on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5886 on: Today at 10:31:13 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:25:05 am
I dont think there's a person alive who could convince you, and others, that we didn't 'need our goalkeeper to score in injury time to get into the Champions League that season' but you know....its not really factually correct.

Youve got no romance in your soul EL ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5887 on: Today at 10:39:58 am
Funny how this has now mostly turned into what was/is all within the transfer threads.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5888 on: Today at 10:49:31 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:39:58 am
Funny how this has now mostly turned into what was/is all within the transfer threads.
No need for an actual Jan transfer thread, can be combined with this thread to make one big "LFC transfer thread", the title now taking a literal meaning ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5889 on: Today at 10:50:11 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:46:31 am
Bloom didn't just pay for the ground. He has 270m of loans and around 90m of capital invested. If he sells he'd at least want that back.

Kahn hasn't donated the money for the new stand. Fulham owe him around £600m which he will recoup when he sells up.

Morgan came out about even when he sold Wolves to Fosun. He bought Wolves for £10 (that's ten pounds, not ten million pounds) from Jack Hayward on condition he put money into the club. Morgan is quite old school - a successful businessman who subsidises a club for vanity or personal attachment but he operates at a completely different level to the elite clubs.

I don't have time to look through all of the other clubs you reference but Brentford's new stadium was paid for by the sale of Griffin Park, building flats and a hotel as part of the development and naming rights. The cost was underwritten by the owner but that's not a gift.

Have you got any examples where owners have gifted a quarter of a billion or more to a club with no expectation of any return? (Oil clubs don't count).

Do you think leveraging debt against the club for CapEx is good for LFC , not as a business but as a club? How is it any different to an LBO?

Its win win for FSG because they get to grow their investment without risking their own capital, then also get the increase in value when they sell. The conversations been done to death but i agree with Al, CapEx should not impact squad improvement. You obviously disagree which is completely fine.

On a side note, I remember a few years ago when it was frowned upon to refer to Clubs as Businesses, now its business first, football enjoyment a distant 2nd. Imo of course.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5890 on: Today at 10:56:41 am
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 10:50:11 am
Do you think leveraging debt against the club for CapEx is good for LFC , not as a business but as a club? How is it any different to an LBO?

Its win win for FSG because they get to grow their investment without risking their own capital, then also get the increase in value when they sell. The conversations been done to death but i agree with Al, CapEx should not impact squad improvement. You obviously disagree which is completely fine.

On a side note, I remember a few years ago when it was frowned upon to refer to Clubs as Businesses, now its business first, football enjoyment a distant 2nd. Imo of course.



CapEx which ultimately benefits THEM when they sell up. 250 million which indirectly they have taken out of the pocket of the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5891 on: Today at 11:15:42 am
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:56:41 am
CapEx which ultimately benefits THEM when they sell up. 250 million which indirectly they have taken out of the pocket of the club.

Its all a bit odd this.

So they're using money generated by the club, to improve infrastructure in the club, to improve future earnings for the club. How is that indirectly taking £250 million out of the club? The stadium expansion talk is getting a bit out of hand here in terms of what value its going to add to any potential sale. Even if we're being ridiculous and talk about the full expansion of 15,000 and charging £100 a pop per ticket.....thats £1.5 million a season. I fear its not adding the value onto a sale that people seem to think. Happy to be proven wrong as ever, but what value do people think these ground expansions are actually adding to the club?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5892 on: Today at 11:19:40 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:42 am
Its all a bit odd this.

So they're using money generated by the club, to improve infrastructure in the club, to improve future earnings for the club. How is that indirectly taking £250 million out of the club? The stadium expansion talk is getting a bit out of hand here in terms of what value its going to add to any potential sale. Even if we're being ridiculous and talk about the full expansion of 15,000 and charging £100 a pop per ticket.....thats £1.5 million a season. I fear its not adding the value onto a sale that people seem to think. Happy to be proven wrong as ever, but what value do people think these ground expansions are actually adding to the club?

1.5mil every home game surely?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5893 on: Today at 11:32:29 am
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 11:19:40 am
1.5mil every home game surely?

...



£30 million odd a season then, no wonder they want to do it. Carry on
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5894 on: Today at 11:33:45 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 07:50:42 pm
Sometimes I think these arguments end up being utterly pointless because people can't cede an inch. I think the mistake that the ant-FSGers, such as yourself, make is to assume that everyone who is even vaguely positive of about the current owners (or even ambivalent) thinks that they'd done a perfect job, or are perfect owners, and haven't made mistakes.

They're not. They've made a number of mistakes, widely publicised. Ticket prices, ESL, furloughing. The approach they took in the early days of their stewardship in relation to squad building was also a failure. However, they've listened to criticism (or in some circumstances admittedly been left with little choice) and have performed u-turns in relation to their most significant errors of judgement. I would view that as a positive in that they engage and respond, but for those who hate them it's impossible to see past the original decision, even where there are obvious factors behind these (usually financial).

By the same yardstick there's an assumption that every anti-FSGer loathes them and thinks they've been shit, when in truth it's usually far more nuanced and the main gripe is a lack of ambition, a stinginess or an unwillingness to take any risks. But both parties get at each others throats and lob grenades at each other to try to win an argument when really they're far closer together than they'd care to admit. Social media makes this a thousand times worse.

I'd rather that FSG had invested more money in the playing squad, and taken more risks. Right behind Jurgen in that respect. They've been victims of the collapse of the FFP regime but even allowing for that they've been been fairly miserly in the transfer market in the last few seasons. But they've put in place a system on the football side that has delivered success in any event. I would give them some credit for that, but those who hate them give them none - they claim any success is predicated on Jurgen performing miracles and ignore the fact that FSG brought him to Liverpool on the basis that it was "obvious" to do so. You get to the point where giving them any credit for the success of the club in the past 5 seasons (3 CL finals, a league title, almost winning a quadruple) isn't permissible, and it becomes farcical.

The stadium is just another example of this. We have Moores and Co who understandably can't afford to redevelop Anfield or build a new stadium, so they sell to H&G. They promise to redevelop but they almost bankrupt the clubs. Decades of owners failing to ensure appropriate investment in the stadium and the training facilities. Then FSG arrive, and deliver a redeveloped Anfield with an extra 15,000 seats and a brand new state of the art training centre. Something no previous owner has done. But because they didn't pay for it themselves (even though the fact that the club can afford to pay for it is down in so significant part to commercial improvements that they've driven), they don't get credit for that either. I'm not saying that they couldn't have done a better job. They could have paid for it themselves and used the club's money for transfer fees. But they're a business and that wasn't a prudent business decision. That's depressing and shows arguably limited ambition, but despite that we've been enormously competitive in the last couple of seasons. So maybe it wasn't the stupidest decision?

I'm not saying that it's impossible to have better and more generous owners than FSG, who don't plunge us into the deeply unpleasant moral quagmire of a Saudi Arabia or some right wing gun nut. But the pool of owners who can invest the kind of money that can compete with Man City, with Newcastle, with PSG and Bayern Munich, is small. The chances of someone buying us who ticks every one of our boxes - vastly wealthy with a passion for LFC, driven to achieve success for the club despite significant financial risk and the difficulty of competing with Man City and co... it's very small. Depressingly small. That doesn't mean that if FSG sell up I won't hope for someone of that ilk to buy us, I just recognise that the sale to new owners creates a hugely significant risk of the club taking a step towards something that I wouldn't feel the same about any more.

I don't think that fans bitching about FSG has any impact on their decision to sell or keep the club. It will be a business decision, so I don't ascribe to the view that people who "hound FSG out will reap what they sow". And it's perfectly legitimate to criticise them when they have failed. But the endlessly negative spin on everything they do is so tiresome, so pointlessly myopic. They're imperfect, but they've delivered growth, stability and some success. Maybe in some places despite their intentions, but still under their stewardship and built on some of the work they've done to grow the club, work which was well overdue and hadn't been done by previous owners. All while not leveraging any significant debt on the club, threatening its continued operation, losing interest because of personal whims, or acting in a morally reprehensible way.

If you want the perfect owner, with our ambitions and in the context of the competition we face, the overwhelming likelihood is that you're going to be sorely disappointed, and we're probably going to end up with worse than FSG.
That's a great summary JK.

The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).

There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).

It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.

As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.

If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).

I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.

In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.

Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.

For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.

What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5895 on: Today at 11:34:27 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:42 am
..........Even if we're being ridiculous and talk about the full expansion of 15,000 and charging £100 a pop per ticket.....thats £1.5 million a season. I fear its not adding the value onto a sale that people seem to think. Happy to be proven wrong as ever, but what value do people think these ground expansions are actually adding to the club?

15,000 tickets @ £100 each is £1.5M per game, not per season.
Per season could be up to £45M or so including cup games.
So the initial outlay of, say, £250M would be paid back in just over 5 years.
After 10 years you would double your money.

This isn't a great return and is hardly likely to be a big selling point. It's better than nothing but nothing spectatular.
It would fund one or two decent players per year though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5896 on: Today at 11:35:13 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:46:31 am

Kahn hasn't donated the money for the new stand. Fulham owe him around £600m which he will recoup when he sells up.


£600 million! Thats just insane if hes poured that much money into them
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5897 on: Today at 11:35:26 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:42 am
Its all a bit odd this.

So they're using money generated by the club, to improve infrastructure in the club, to improve future earnings for the club. How is that indirectly taking £250 million out of the club? The stadium expansion talk is getting a bit out of hand here in terms of what value its going to add to any potential sale. Even if we're being ridiculous and talk about the full expansion of 15,000 and charging £100 a pop per ticket.....thats £1.5 million a season. I fear its not adding the value onto a sale that people seem to think. Happy to be proven wrong as ever, but what value do people think these ground expansions are actually adding to the club?

30m odd multiplicatively:

Club value = (Revenue + Net Assets) * [(Net Profit + Revenue) / Revenue] * (% stadium filled) / (%wage ratio)

Also, keep in mind that the value of the asset itself has appreciated through the improvements. If our new owners wish, they will get an increased value out of selling Anfield and the other club assets or leasing it to another team etc.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5898 on: Today at 11:49:29 am
I'm delighted they used club money to pay for the new stand, if they'd paid for it themselves we'd now be reading posts in here about them pulling the fucker out of the ground and taking it with them when they sell up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5899 on: Today at 11:56:04 am
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 11:49:29 am
I'm delighted they used club money to pay for the new stand, if they'd paid for it themselves we'd now be reading posts in here about them pulling the fucker out of the ground and taking it with them when they sell up.

Thanks John Henry
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5900 on: Today at 11:59:36 am
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 11:49:29 am
I'm delighted they used club money to pay for the new stand, if they'd paid for it themselves we'd now be reading posts in here about them pulling the fucker out of the ground and taking it with them when they sell up.

 ;D

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5901 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:56:41 am
CapEx which ultimately benefits THEM when they sell up. 250 million which indirectly they have taken out of the pocket of the club.

Its Capital Expenditure that has created income for the club since the Main Stand was finished and will continue  to create income for decades. Can you explain how theyve taken money out?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5902 on: Today at 12:18:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:35:13 am
£600 million! Thats just insane if hes poured that much money into them

Fulhams finances are a mess, for every £1 they were earning, they were paying £1.25 in wages, the parachute payments helped cover that as they were 3/4 of the clubs income, now they just spend their entire turnover on wages. They're losing on average £50 million a season for the last 4 seasons and he's covering that, as well as the £130 million redevelopment costs. He's in for over a half a billion so far and the club is fucked if he sells and wants that back.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5903 on: Today at 12:19:15 pm
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 11:49:29 am
I'm delighted they used club money to pay for the new stand, if they'd paid for it themselves we'd now be reading posts in here about them pulling the fucker out of the ground and taking it with them when they sell up.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5904 on: Today at 12:21:42 pm
So no news or credible scuttlebutt going around then lads, lasses, and those who identify themselves in less conventional ways?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5905 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:33:45 am
That's a great summary JK.

The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).

There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).

It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.

As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.

If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).

I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.

In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.

Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.

For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.

What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.

Excellent post.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5906 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:33:45 am
That's a great summary JK.

The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).

There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).

It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.

As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.

If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).

I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.

In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.

Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.

For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.

What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.

Excellent post again mate.

What were our covid losses, £135 million or so in the end?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5907 on: Today at 12:41:19 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:33:45 am
That's a great summary JK.

The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).

There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).

It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.

As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.

If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).

I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.

In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.

Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.

For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.

What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.

Outstanding post, I mean what you compare what FSG and Agnelli's did at Juventus I think they made the right call. There would've been shouts of H&G 2.0 if they spent in the pandemic to a point where we were up a wall financially.

Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 11:49:29 am
I'm delighted they used club money to pay for the new stand, if they'd paid for it themselves we'd now be reading posts in here about them pulling the fucker out of the ground and taking it with them when they sell up.

 :lmao
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5908 on: Today at 12:44:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:18:48 pm
Fulhams finances are a mess, for every £1 they were earning, they were paying £1.25 in wages, the parachute payments helped cover that as they were 3/4 of the clubs income, now they just spend their entire turnover on wages. They're losing on average £50 million a season for the last 4 seasons and he's covering that, as well as the £130 million redevelopment costs. He's in for over a half a billion so far and the club is fucked if he sells and wants that back.

Sounds like he took tips from Moshi-la. Surely if FFP were enforced the club would instantly go bust? Their owner is clearly propping them up.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5909 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm
keyop and JK pretty much saving the thread. I wonder what their combined bank balances would be - can they save us from the sportswashers and shady businessmen?  :-\
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5910 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm
This thread has become painful reading to be honest - guess it keeps people out of trouble though !
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5911 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:48:19 pm
keyop and JK pretty much saving the thread. I wonder what their combined bank balances would be - can they save us from the sportswashers and shady businessmen?  :-\
Yes, excellent stuff from both.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5912 on: Today at 01:57:31 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:33:45 am
That's a great summary JK.

The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).

There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).

It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.

As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.

If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).

I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.

In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.

Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.

For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.

What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.

Obviously there is lots to agree with here from a business perspective and the realities of the pandemic. It makes perfect sense what you are saying. Not to be picky but the £130 million spent in January/Summer 2022 is obviously offset by any player sales. So Mane at £30 odd million for starters brings that figure down to £100 million. Not sure what the actual spend figure is when all player sales are included. Also would imagine it may reduce wages etc as some players left on a free (Origi).

Also the club infrastructure is key to our overall long term growth but do feel this area should or could be paid for separately. Alan X mentioned Kahn at fulham invested £600 million which he would expect from the sale of the club. So I don't see why FSG couldn't do the same? If FSG are in it for the long haul then they may view this differently and use increased tickets sales to pay back the loans for Anfield road but as far as I understand it the money we have earned as a club has paid for the Anfield Road (I might be wrong on this as I read that in an Al666 post).

I guess it would be good to know without any bias towards or against FSG what they have actually spent (net) in terms of players and infrastructure.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5913 on: Today at 02:09:50 pm
It's really important to remember that, for clubs abiding by the rules of sustainability, the pandemic was something that had to be managed. It was always going to be less of an issue for oil clubs.

People will point to City's performance this season and lament our form, but City aren't where they are because they had to be mindful of their finances. Some seasons they just don't give a shit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5914 on: Today at 02:14:42 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:11:46 am
It was the momentum shift of Ali's goal that was the killer. Imagine being a player from a team competing for 4th when a keeper of all people scores a winner like that.
Had we drew, the subsequent Chelsea vs Leicester game would have been a draw, as that would have benefited both teams. Ali's header meant both teams had to play for the win.

Also none of us expected Leicester to implode against Spurs (3 goals conceded in the last ten minutes) and for Chelsea to lose to Villa (even though it was more expected as they had the CL final a week later).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5915 on: Today at 02:17:37 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:09:50 pm
It's really important to remember that, for clubs abiding by the rules of sustainability, the pandemic was something that had to be managed. It was always going to be less of an issue for oil clubs.

People will point to City's performance this season and lament our form, but City aren't where they are because they had to be mindful of their finances. Some seasons they just don't give a shit.

We have been left behind on spending by more than just oil clubs though. I have total sympathy for the club for a lot of it and I don't buy the thing about so little investment since the summer of 2018. Summer 2021 I thought we were too careful but even that can be glossed over. We absolutely needed to sign more players this past summer and at times the club has to acknowledge that without significant sales, investment is required.

Or maybe thats where the football side got it wrong and instead we should have looked to sell some big players and generate our own funds?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5916 on: Today at 02:29:49 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:42:14 am
Just checking, but you know we finished 2 points (and ten goals) ahead of 4th place that season, and 3 points above 5th? So without Alis goal.would still have finished 3rd.
I'm tired of telling people that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5917 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm
Liverpool's "Tin Foil" hat brigade feel they have uncovered something.

We are playing in the Dubai Super cup alongside Arsenal, Lyon and AC Milan during the World Cup break.  All the other teams are sponsored by Emirates Airlines which is Dubai based except us. Who have been linked to Dubai Princes takeover of us.  :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5918 on: Today at 02:41:34 pm
The reasons for selling or looking to sell are really quite simply.  The appetite for going again is not there anymore. Running a club of this size is draining.  I would bet that is the reason Edwards left, the energy needed to rebuild is huge, he is taking time out to recharge, it will be the same with the owners.  Energy levels just not there anymore.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5919 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Or maybe thats where the football side got it wrong and instead we should have looked to sell some big players and generate our own funds?
That is key but unfortunately people only see it as black and white, that its Jurgen when it goes right and FSG when it goes wrong. The truth is that its been the whole team that have made us successful and its the whole team that has made mistakes, or missteps at times.

The way we've been run for the last few years is that we don't sell key players unless they don't want to be here. Overall it is the best strategy as part of our problems in the last 20 years was selling our best players. From a fans point of view I'd rather not lose our best players like that but the problem is now we don't have many sellable assets that we wouldn't mind moving on.

Pretty sure the bean counters would've been happy with Salah leaving without having to pay thay big wedge but most see his value. Those decisions are, in part, coming from the footballing side can you can't have for more than that
