« Reply #5840 on: Yesterday at 09:33:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm

Spurs kept active even though they spunked close to a billion on their new WHL

I don't think they did, their fans were upset for a while because they didn't spend in 3/4 windows on the bounce in 2019ish
« Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm
Don't have to thank them but getting in forward thinking owners and businessmen as savvy as FSG has been very good for us. They have been the catalyst for everything good that has happened since. Including the appointment of Klopp! We know acutely how bad it can get with poor ownership. And if you need more proof, you only need to look at the Glazers.

Whilst I won't be kissing their feet on the way out with their billions in profit, I will give them the credit they deserve. Whilst hoping the next owners can run a club as well as they did.


Same but they're not the shining knight people make them out to be.

They saw one of the greatest sides in the whole of world sport going for cheap but the reason we were on the market was because of us,we're the ones that put the work in to get rid of the previous c*nts and without us they'd have gone nowhere apart from the Championship.

So thank you Kasperoff  :thumbup
« Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 09:33:31 pm
I don't think they did, their fans were upset for a while because they didn't spend in 3/4 windows on the bounce in 2019ish

Had it in my head that they spent money after getting that emergency loan.
« Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 09:49:42 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:28:33 pm
It can't carry on at this rate. It's a massive bubble and if it pops, it will be a spectacular mess. Got to be time for some kind of salary and transfer fee cap.

It would feel quite Liverpool that wed get the one humanitarian sugar daddy in the world and then see FIFA/UEFA/FA start enforcing fair play rules
« Reply #5844 on: Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm »
Only just caught up on the thread. I know it's only rumour and speculation (pun intended), but the thought of Steve Ballmer buying the club would be a desirable result, no?

A few have suggested he's not a good choice as owner - but why not? Certainly wealthy enough, he's a democrat, didn't make his money exploiting people in developing countries, isn't a state with appalling human rights, etc.

So...?
« Reply #5845 on: Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
Only just caught up on the thread. I know it's only rumour and speculation (pun intended), but the thought of Steve Ballmer buying the club would be a desirable result, no?

A few have suggested he's not a good choice as owner - but why not? Certainly wealthy enough, he's a democrat, didn't make his money exploiting people in developing countries, isn't a state with appalling human rights, etc.

So...?
Out of Yanks, he is the best option.
But there is no credible source linking him to a possible takeover of LFC.
« Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
Only just caught up on the thread. I know it's only rumour and speculation (pun intended), but the thought of Steve Ballmer buying the club would be a desirable result, no?

A few have suggested he's not a good choice as owner - but why not? Certainly wealthy enough, he's a democrat, didn't make his money exploiting people in developing countries, isn't a state with appalling human rights, etc.

So...?
There's certainly good and bad to Ballmer, after all you couldn't say his tenure as MS CEO was a raging success. They made tons of investments (that word) which didn't always come off.

Also, the fact that he has billions in the bank doesn't mean that much - is he willing to sustain yearly losses, as that is what this will boil down to in the minds of many.

He may subsidise the club as a one off, but you would have to question his motivation to do more than that - if he is that determined to win, what happens when he doesnt? Does he dial it back and try to recoup losses? We've seen it at other clubs.

The same goes for any wealthy billionaire, Ambani or whoever. They have no ties to the club so it's either a business venture or a vanity purchase. A business venture will not subsidise the team, at least not for transfers.
« Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
Only just caught up on the thread. I know it's only rumour and speculation (pun intended), but the thought of Steve Ballmer buying the club would be a desirable result, no?

A few have suggested he's not a good choice as owner - but why not? Certainly wealthy enough, he's a democrat, didn't make his money exploiting people in developing countries, isn't a state with appalling human rights, etc.

So...?

If he joins FSG Im sure we can find some dirt on him
« Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm
There's certainly good and bad to Ballmer, after all you couldn't say his tenure as MS CEO was a raging success. They made tons of investments (that word) which didn't always come off.

Also, the fact that he has billions in the bank doesn't mean that much - is he willing to sustain yearly losses, as that is what this will boil down to in the minds of many.

He may subsidise the club as a one off, but you would have to question his motivation to do more than that - if he is that determined to win, what happens when he doesnt? Does he dial it back and try to recoup losses? We've seen it at other clubs.

The same goes for any wealthy billionaire, Ambani or whoever. They have no ties to the club so it's either a business venture or a vanity purchase. A business venture will not subsidise the team, at least not for transfers.

the points you raise can be aimed at any megabucks owner(s), individual or consortium.

sounds like we can't win no matter who buys us.
« Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm
the points you raise can be aimed at any megabucks owner(s), individual or consortium.

sounds like we can't win no matter who buys us.
Exactly, this is like being £100k up in the casino and throwing it all on one more spin - you might double your money but you could just lose it all.

For me, the best owners will be ones we've never heard of who leave the running of the club to the current administration and keep us going as we are. No ego driven rash decisions, no sugar Daddies but most likely unable to keep up with City or Newcastle until the authorities grow a spine.
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm »
Just a guess and Im not sure it matters to us but I dont see it going for 4bil. That 1.5 more than Chelsea. Just doesnt seem likely to me. We are no doubt worth more but I think it will be far closer to 3 than 4.
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:36:11 pm
I think the biggest problem the club faces is it is essentially a victim of it's own success. [snipped]There are very few entities that can afford to buy the club outright, and their options of making money out of the club - if that's what they want - are limited. FSG got their money's worth, but who can follow them?
The big issue with what you are saying there is to assume 3 or 4 £bn is a lot of money to everyone. Chelsea's Russian just wrote off over £2bn in walking away because it was prudent and didn't really matter to him in the grand scheme of things. Quite a lot of people are worth multiple billions, and the means of showing their elite status are limited. Between an eighth and a quarter of the world population watches some footy, so it splashes the names of the big players around in a way that very few vehicles can. Being massive in a boring industry means nothing outside of it. Being the owner of a massive player in the worlds favourite sport is quite the bauble to flash around.
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm
The big issue with what you are saying there is to assume 3 or 4 £bn is a lot of money to everyone. Chelsea's Russian just wrote off over £2bn in walking away because it was prudent and didn't really matter to him in the grand scheme of things. Quite a lot of people are worth multiple billions, and the means of showing their elite status are limited. Between an eighth and a quarter of the world population watches some footy, so it splashes the names of the big players around in a way that very few vehicles can. Being massive in a boring industry means nothing outside of it. Being the owner of a massive player in the worlds favourite sport is quite the bauble to flash around.

No, the issue I'm saying is that if you buy for £4bn who's going to pay you £5bn in five years, or £6bn in ten?

You're referring to the type of owner who would buy for the hell of it and isn't looking to make a profit.
« Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm »
The thing is even if this takes 12-18 months to find the right buyer, if FSG are expecting maximum value from us, theyll need to make sure we are competing at the very top. If they decide to just take a backseat and not spend anything when it comes to our midfield rebuild, then the likelihood is itll hurt them just as badly when it comes to the amount they get for the club.
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm
The thing is even if this takes 12-18 months to find the right buyer, if FSG are expecting maximum value from us, theyll need to make sure we are competing at the very top. If they decide to just take a backseat and not spend anything when it comes to our midfield rebuild, then the likelihood is itll hurt them just as badly when it comes to the amount they get for the club.

I cant imagine them spending any more or less then we would have otherwise, like you suggest having a squad in good shape will help the sale price but at the same time they could spend £150 million in January, we still dont make the Champions League places and all of a sudden theres an expensive squad and no Champions League revenue.
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 12:21:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:12:20 am
I cant imagine them spending any more or less then we would have otherwise, like you suggest having a squad in good shape will help the sale price but at the same time they could spend £150 million in January, we still dont make the Champions League places and all of a sudden theres an expensive squad and no Champions League revenue.


Or we don't spend,Ali misses a header and we have no CL revenue.
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 12:26:56 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:21:44 am

Or we don't spend,Ali misses a header and we have no CL revenue.

Yup, its a risky business all this buying football clubs, a bad run, an injury to a key player, an Arab Prince buys a rival and all of a sudden your £4 billion shiny new football clubs in trouble, but probably better than having to worry about whether you can afford to put the heating on.
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 12:40:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:26:56 am
Yup, its a risky business all this buying football clubs, a bad run, an injury to a key player, an Arab Prince buys a rival and all of a sudden your £4 billion shiny new football clubs in trouble, but probably better than having to worry about whether you can afford to put the heating on.

Aye it sure is.

As for heating,people should start growing "tomatoes" in a tent,the heat your new indoor allotment produces would heat the house & you could even sell an that's surplus to requirement
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 02:04:33 am »
Why would FSG sell Liverpool? Is it because they feel that they can no longer do anything else for the club? Do you feel like this is your ceiling and you can't go any further and keep winning?
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 04:26:21 am »
Quote from: Nico CARP on Today at 02:04:33 am
Why would FSG sell Liverpool? Is it because they feel that they can no longer do anything else for the club? Do you feel like this is your ceiling and you can't go any further and keep winning?

They feel they can't compete in the market with the oil state-owned clubs. They were banking on FFP to work. But that's now basically dead. They were banking on UEFA /The FA/The Premier League punishing Man City for their blatant cheating. But that's not going to happen either. They simply can't or don't have the stomach to spend the vast amounts of money those clubs are prepared to spend on players. Sad really.
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 05:22:25 am »
Quote from: Nico CARP on Today at 02:04:33 am
Why would FSG sell Liverpool? Is it because they feel that they can no longer do anything else for the club? Do you feel like this is your ceiling and you can't go any further and keep winning?

I personally don't think it's tied as much to "competing" as people want to believe. They probably think that this is the highest realistic ceiling in terms of realisable value and that while interest will be high because the Club's value will continue to appreciate, anything further is both a gamble (in that it relies alot on PL and EU regulations to be passed that will result in revenue growth) and potentially unrealisable (in that they might not be able to sell, whereas Chelsea has shown that there are in fact willing buyers on or around this price range). My own view is that the Chelsea sale and the number of offers for Chelsea has sparked this discussion and eventually, the decision to attempt to sell in full or at least realise a significant portion at FSG level.

They also reportedly want to use a red bird to buy a penguin or something like that's been reported. Maybe they view the penguin as a better investment.
