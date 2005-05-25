Only just caught up on the thread. I know it's only rumour and speculation (pun intended), but the thought of Steve Ballmer buying the club would be a desirable result, no?
A few have suggested he's not a good choice as owner - but why not? Certainly wealthy enough, he's a democrat, didn't make his money exploiting people in developing countries, isn't a state with appalling human rights, etc.
So...?
There's certainly good and bad to Ballmer, after all you couldn't say his tenure as MS CEO was a raging success. They made tons of investments (that word) which didn't always come off.
Also, the fact that he has billions in the bank doesn't mean that much - is he willing to sustain yearly losses, as that is what this will boil down to in the minds of many.
He may subsidise the club as a one off, but you would have to question his motivation to do more than that - if he is that determined to win, what happens when he doesnt? Does he dial it back and try to recoup losses? We've seen it at other clubs.
The same goes for any wealthy billionaire, Ambani or whoever. They have no ties to the club so it's either a business venture or a vanity purchase. A business venture will not subsidise the team, at least not for transfers.