Why would FSG sell Liverpool? Is it because they feel that they can no longer do anything else for the club? Do you feel like this is your ceiling and you can't go any further and keep winning?



I personally don't think it's tied as much to "competing" as people want to believe. They probably think that this is the highest realistic ceiling in terms of realisable value and that while interest will be high because the Club's value will continue to appreciate, anything further is both a gamble (in that it relies alot on PL and EU regulations to be passed that will result in revenue growth) and potentially unrealisable (in that they might not be able to sell, whereas Chelsea has shown that there are in fact willing buyers on or around this price range). My own view is that the Chelsea sale and the number of offers for Chelsea has sparked this discussion and eventually, the decision to attempt to sell in full or at least realise a significant portion at FSG level.They also reportedly want to use a red bird to buy a penguin or something like that's been reported. Maybe they view the penguin as a better investment.