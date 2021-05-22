That is it in a nutshell.



Sometimes I think these arguments end up being utterly pointless because people can't cede an inch. I think the mistake that the ant-FSGers, such as yourself, make is to assume that everyone who is even vaguely positive of about the current owners (or even ambivalent) thinks that they'd done a perfect job, or are perfect owners, and haven't made mistakes.They're not. They've made a number of mistakes, widely publicised. Ticket prices, ESL, furloughing. The approach they took in the early days of their stewardship in relation to squad building was also a failure. However, they've listened to criticism (or in some circumstances admittedly been left with little choice) and have performed u-turns in relation to their most significant errors of judgement. I would view that as a positive in that they engage and respond, but for those who hate them it's impossible to see past the original decision, even where there are obvious factors behind these (usually financial).By the same yardstick there's an assumption that every anti-FSGer loathes them and thinks they've been shit, when in truth it's usually far more nuanced and the main gripe is a lack of ambition, a stinginess or an unwillingness to take any risks. But both parties get at each others throats and lob grenades at each other to try to win an argument when really they're far closer together than they'd care to admit. Social media makes this a thousand times worse.I'd rather that FSG had invested more money in the playing squad, and taken more risks. Right behind Jurgen in that respect. They've been victims of the collapse of the FFP regime but even allowing for that they've been been fairly miserly in the transfer market in the last few seasons. But they've put in place a system on the football side that has delivered success in any event. I would give them some credit for that, but those who hate them give them none - they claim any success is predicated on Jurgen performing miracles and ignore the fact that FSG brought him to Liverpool on the basis that it was "obvious" to do so. You get to the point where giving them any credit for the success of the club in the past 5 seasons (3 CL finals, a league title, almost winning a quadruple) isn't permissible, and it becomes farcical.The stadium is just another example of this. We have Moores and Co who understandably can't afford to redevelop Anfield or build a new stadium, so they sell to H&G. They promise to redevelop but they almost bankrupt the clubs. Decades of owners failing to ensure appropriate investment in the stadium and the training facilities. Then FSG arrive, and deliver a redeveloped Anfield with an extra 15,000 seats and a brand new state of the art training centre. Something no previous owner has done. But because they didn't pay for it themselves (even though the fact that the club can afford to pay for it is down in so significant part to commercial improvements that they've driven), they don't get credit for that either. I'm not saying that they couldn't have done a better job. They could have paid for it themselves and used the club's money for transfer fees. But they're a business and that wasn't a prudent business decision. That's depressing and shows arguably limited ambition, but despite that we've been enormously competitive in the last couple of seasons. So maybe it wasn't the stupidest decision?I'm not saying that it's impossible to have better and more generous owners than FSG, who don't plunge us into the deeply unpleasant moral quagmire of a Saudi Arabia or some right wing gun nut. But the pool of owners who can invest the kind of money that can compete with Man City, with Newcastle, with PSG and Bayern Munich, is small. The chances of someone buying us who ticks every one of our boxes - vastly wealthy with a passion for LFC, driven to achieve success for the club despite significant financial risk and the difficulty of competing with Man City and co... it's very small. Depressingly small. That doesn't mean that if FSG sell up I won't hope for someone of that ilk to buy us, I just recognise that the sale to new owners creates a hugely significant risk of the club taking a step towards something that I wouldn't feel the same about any more.I don't think that fans bitching about FSG has any impact on their decision to sell or keep the club. It will be a business decision, so I don't ascribe to the view that people who "hound FSG out will reap what they sow". And it's perfectly legitimate to criticise them when they have failed. But the endlessly negative spin on everything they do is so tiresome, so pointlessly myopic. They're imperfect, but they've delivered growth, stability and some success. Maybe in some places despite their intentions, but still under their stewardship and built on some of the work they've done to grow the club, work which was well overdue and hadn't been done by previous owners. All while not leveraging any significant debt on the club, threatening its continued operation, losing interest because of personal whims, or acting in a morally reprehensible way.If you want the perfect owner, with our ambitions and in the context of the competition we face, the overwhelming likelihood is that you're going to be sorely disappointed, and we're probably going to end up with worse than FSG.