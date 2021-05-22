« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 150999 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 07:32:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:23:12 pm
Out of interest, which PL owners, other than the state of Abu Dhabi, pay for infratsructure out of their own pockets? Arsenal certainly didn't and neither has Levy.

Which Premier League clubs with new infrastructure/ stadiums have been virtually net nil spenders in the transfer markets?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 07:33:14 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 07:32:09 pm
Which Premier League clubs with new infrastructure/ stadiums have been virtually net nil spenders in the transfer markets?


Spurs kept active even though they spunked close to a billion on their new WHL
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 07:37:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:22:53 pm
Good, didnt want him in a way. Next

Shame, he does the best Ali G impression.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 07:38:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:28:49 pm
Good point. I couldn't think of any grounds that have done renovations recently & haven't done what you said.

Brighton and Fulham spring to mind.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 07:38:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:33:14 pm

Spurs kept active even though they spunked close to a billion on their new WHL

They have taken additional loans out, they took £175 million from the BofE to cover covid costs and then they have refinanced that with another loan of £250 million. This is on top of the £637 million stadium loan.

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 07:32:09 pm
Which Premier League clubs with new infrastructure/ stadiums have been virtually net nil spenders in the transfer markets?

Arsenal were hamstrung for years.

What have all the big spenders got in common and is different to LFC?

They've won fuck all and we've won everything.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:38:39 pm
They have taken additional loans out, they took £175 million from the BofE to cover covid costs and then they have refinanced that with another loan of £250 million. This is on top of the £637 million stadium loan.

Arsenal were hamstrung for years.

What have all the big spenders got in common and is different to LFC?

They've won fuck all and we've won everything.

Almost,we just needed to have won the UEFA for the lads to have the full set (not that I want us to concentrate on that  ;D)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:38:39 pm
They have taken additional loans out, they took £175 million from the BofE to cover covid costs and then they have refinanced that with another loan of £250 million. This is on top of the £637 million stadium loan.

Arsenal were hamstrung for years.

What have all the big spenders got in common and is different to LFC?

They've won fuck all and we've won everything.



They don't have Klopp ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 07:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:38:34 pm
Brighton and Fulham spring to mind.
What did they do?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 07:42:40 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:38:39 pm
They have taken additional loans out, they took £175 million from the BofE to cover covid costs and then they have refinanced that with another loan of £250 million. This is on top of the £637 million stadium loan.

Arsenal were hamstrung for years.

What have all the big spenders got in common and is different to LFC?

They've won fuck all and we've won everything.

We have Jurgen and they don't. The guys a living cheat code.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 07:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:38:34 pm
Brighton and Fulham spring to mind.

Fulham are a prime example of what we do not want. £50 to £70 for kids tickets?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/19/why-fulhams-ticket-policy-is-more-craven-than-the-cottage-itself

Well, to be allowed to go the game for less than the cost of a tank of petrol, a blast of central heating, or 10 minutes of electricity. But the clubs owner, Shahid Khan  in situ for the entirety of nine years  has, in a policy more craven than the cottage itself, decided that his need for an ego-boosting ATM trumps that of fans for whom following Fulham is an identity and a way of life. As such, though the new Riverside Stand has increased capacity by 3,900, the cheapest non-family-enclosure adult ticket for next seasons opening-day game against Liverpool is £65; there are other adult tickets on sale for £100; over-65s are given just £5 off; and in three of four stands, kids must pay between £50 and £70. Or, as Khan himself put it, the development is a real game-changer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:42:24 pm
What did they do?

Bloom paid for a whole ground Khan is funding the new stand at Craven cottage. Steve Morgan funded a stand when he was Wolves owner.

It would be interesting to see how much the owners of Brentford, Leicester, Bournemouth and Southampton have funded.

Plus David Moores underwrote the rights issue that paid for the Millenium stand at Liverpool.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 07:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:57:16 pm
That is it in a nutshell.

Sometimes I think these arguments end up being utterly pointless because people can't cede an inch. I think the mistake that the ant-FSGers, such as yourself, make is to assume that everyone who is even vaguely positive of about the current owners (or even ambivalent) thinks that they'd done a perfect job, or are perfect owners, and haven't made mistakes.

They're not. They've made a number of mistakes, widely publicised. Ticket prices, ESL, furloughing. The approach they took in the early days of their stewardship in relation to squad building was also a failure. However, they've listened to criticism (or in some circumstances admittedly been left with little choice) and have performed u-turns in relation to their most significant errors of judgement. I would view that as a positive in that they engage and respond, but for those who hate them it's impossible to see past the original decision, even where there are obvious factors behind these (usually financial).

By the same yardstick there's an assumption that every anti-FSGer loathes them and thinks they've been shit, when in truth it's usually far more nuanced and the main gripe is a lack of ambition, a stinginess or an unwillingness to take any risks. But both parties get at each others throats and lob grenades at each other to try to win an argument when really they're far closer together than they'd care to admit. Social media makes this a thousand times worse.

I'd rather that FSG had invested more money in the playing squad, and taken more risks. Right behind Jurgen in that respect. They've been victims of the collapse of the FFP regime but even allowing for that they've been been fairly miserly in the transfer market in the last few seasons. But they've put in place a system on the football side that has delivered success in any event. I would give them some credit for that, but those who hate them give them none - they claim any success is predicated on Jurgen performing miracles and ignore the fact that FSG brought him to Liverpool on the basis that it was "obvious" to do so. You get to the point where giving them any credit for the success of the club in the past 5 seasons (3 CL finals, a league title, almost winning a quadruple) isn't permissible, and it becomes farcical.

The stadium is just another example of this. We have Moores and Co who understandably can't afford to redevelop Anfield or build a new stadium, so they sell to H&G. They promise to redevelop but they almost bankrupt the clubs. Decades of owners failing to ensure appropriate investment in the stadium and the training facilities. Then FSG arrive, and deliver a redeveloped Anfield with an extra 15,000 seats and a brand new state of the art training centre. Something no previous owner has done. But because they didn't pay for it themselves (even though the fact that the club can afford to pay for it is down in so significant part to commercial improvements that they've driven), they don't get credit for that either. I'm not saying that they couldn't have done a better job. They could have paid for it themselves and used the club's money for transfer fees. But they're a business and that wasn't a prudent business decision. That's depressing and shows arguably limited ambition, but despite that we've been enormously competitive in the last couple of seasons. So maybe it wasn't the stupidest decision?

I'm not saying that it's impossible to have better and more generous owners than FSG, who don't plunge us into the deeply unpleasant moral quagmire of a Saudi Arabia or some right wing gun nut. But the pool of owners who can invest the kind of money that can compete with Man City, with Newcastle, with PSG and Bayern Munich, is small. The chances of someone buying us who ticks every one of our boxes - vastly wealthy with a passion for LFC, driven to achieve success for the club despite significant financial risk and the difficulty of competing with Man City and co... it's very small. Depressingly small. That doesn't mean that if FSG sell up I won't hope for someone of that ilk to buy us, I just recognise that the sale to new owners creates a hugely significant risk of the club taking a step towards something that I wouldn't feel the same about any more.

I don't think that fans bitching about FSG has any impact on their decision to sell or keep the club. It will be a business decision, so I don't ascribe to the view that people who "hound FSG out will reap what they sow". And it's perfectly legitimate to criticise them when they have failed. But the endlessly negative spin on everything they do is so tiresome, so pointlessly myopic. They're imperfect, but they've delivered growth, stability and some success. Maybe in some places despite their intentions, but still under their stewardship and built on some of the work they've done to grow the club, work which was well overdue and hadn't been done by previous owners. All while not leveraging any significant debt on the club, threatening its continued operation, losing interest because of personal whims, or acting in a morally reprehensible way.

If you want the perfect owner, with our ambitions and in the context of the competition we face, the overwhelming likelihood is that you're going to be sorely disappointed, and we're probably going to end up with worse than FSG.



Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 07:56:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:30:56 pm
I don't think it is "lowering" ourselves to say thank you. I say thank you for them bringing in Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp. They grew the club and used the club's money to make signings. They borrowed some money for infrastructure projects, when they could have put it in themselves.

But they have been decent owners. They will elevate themselves further by selling us to safe and enthusiastic new owners, who are willing to invest and take the club forward, the right way. This is by no means certain...

They bought us to make money and they leave having done that. We shouldn’t really be thanking them. Owners are not really part of the holy trinity that needs appreciation publically.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:50:42 pm
Sometimes I think these arguments end up being utterly pointless because people can't cede an inch. I think the mistake that the ant-FSGers, such as yourself, make is to assume that everyone who is even vaguely positive of about the current owners (or even ambivalent) thinks that they'd done a perfect job, or are perfect owners, and haven't made mistakes.

They're not. They've made a number of mistakes, widely publicised. Ticket prices, ESL, furloughing. The approach they took in the early days of their stewardship in relation to squad building was also a failure. However, they've listened to criticism (or in some circumstances admittedly been left with little choice) and have performed u-turns in relation to their most significant errors of judgement. I would view that as a positive in that they engage and respond, but for those who hate them it's impossible to see past the original decision, even where there are obvious factors behind these (usually financial).

I'd rather that FSG had invested more money in the playing squad, and taken more risks. Right behind Jurgen in that respect. They've been victims of the collapse of the FFP regime but even allowing for that they've been been fairly miserly in the transfer market in the last few seasons. But they've put in place a system on the football side that has delivered success in any event. I would give them some credit for that, but those who hate them give them none - they claim any success is predicated on Jurgen performnig miracles and ignore the fact that FSG brought him to Liverpool on the basis that it was "obvious" to do so. You get to the point where giving them any credit for the success of the club in the past 5 seasons (3 CL finals, a league title, almost winning a quadruple) isn't permissible, and it becomes farcical.

The stadium is just another example of this. We have Moores and Co who can't afford to redevelop, so they sell to H&G. They promise to redevelop but they almost bankrupt the clubs. Decades of owners failing to ensure appropriate investment in the stadium and the training facilities. Then FSG arrive, and deliver a redeveloped Anfield with an extra 15,000 seats and a brand new state of the art training centre. Something no previous owner as done. But because they didn't pay for it themselves (even though the fact that the club can afford to pay for it is down in so significant part to commercial improvements that they've driven), they don't get credit for that either. I'm not saying that they couldn't have done a better job. They could have paid for it themselves and used the club's money for transfer fees. But they're a business and that wasn't a prudent business decision. That's depressing and shows arguably limited ambition, but despite that we've been enormously competitive in the last couple of seasons. So maybe it wasn't the stupidest decision?

I'm not saying that it's impossible to have better and more generous owners than FSG, who don't plunge us into the deeply unpleasant moral quagmire of a Saudi Arabia or some right wing gun nut. But the pool of owners who can invest the kind of money that can compete with Man City, with Newcastle, with PSG and Bayern Munich, is small. The chances of someone buying us who ticks every one of our boxes - vastly wealthy with a passion for LFC, driven to achieve success for the club despite significant financial risk and the difficulty of competing with Man City and co... it's very small. Depressingly small. That doesn't mean that if FSG sell up I won't hope for someone of that ilk to buy us, I just recognise that the sale to new owners creates a hugely significant risk of the club taking a step towards something that I wouldn't feel the same about any more.

I don't think that fans bitching about FSG has any impact on their decision to sell or keep the club. It will be a business decision, so I don't ascribe to the view that people who "hound FSG out will reap what they sow". And it's perfectly legitimate to criticise them when they have failed. But the endlessly negative spin on everything they do is so tiresome, so pointlessly myopic. They're imperfect, but they've delivered growth, stability and some success. Maybe in some places despite their intentions, but still under their stewardship and built on some of the work they've done to grow the club, work which was well overdue and hadn't been done by previous owners. All while not leveraging any significant debt on the club, threatening its continued operation, losing interest because of personal whims, or acting in a morally reprehensible way.

If you want the perfect owner, with our ambitions and in the context of the competition we face, the overwhelming likelihood is that you're going to be sorely disappointed, and we're probably going to end up with worse than FSG.





You make some good points but £268m is a significant debt. It is almost 90% of what FSG paid for the club. As for Moores being unable to fund a stadium he couldn't but he could have funded what FSG did. The issue is that the Main Stand and ARE only became possible because owners of LFC bought up and tinned up houses until redevelopment became possible.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:20 pm
Bloom paid for a whole ground Khan is funding the new stand at Craven cottage. Steve Morgan funded a stand when he was Wolves owner.

It would be interesting to see how much the owners of Brentford, Leicester, Bournemouth and Southampton have funded.

Plus David Moores underwrote the rights issue that paid for the Millenium stand at Liverpool.

So I guess the lesson is that investing your own money in infrastructure doesnt automatically make you a good owner and vice versa
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 07:59:39 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:50:42 pm
Sometimes I think these arguments end up being utterly pointless because people can't cede an inch. I think the mistake that the ant-FSGers, such as yourself, make is to assume that everyone who is even vaguely positive of about the current owners (or even ambivalent) thinks that they'd done a perfect job, or are perfect owners, and haven't made mistakes.

They're not. They've made a number of mistakes, widely publicised. Ticket prices, ESL, furloughing. The approach they took in the early days of their stewardship in relation to squad building was also a failure. However, they've listened to criticism (or in some circumstances admittedly been left with little choice) and have performed u-turns in relation to their most significant errors of judgement. I would view that as a positive in that they engage and respond, but for those who hate them it's impossible to see past the original decision, even where there are obvious factors behind these (usually financial).

I'd rather that FSG had invested more money in the playing squad, and taken more risks. Right behind Jurgen in that respect. They've been victims of the collapse of the FFP regime but even allowing for that they've been been fairly miserly in the transfer market in the last few seasons. But they've put in place a system on the football side that has delivered success in any event. I would give them some credit for that, but those who hate them give them none - they claim any success is predicated on Jurgen performnig miracles and ignore the fact that FSG brought him to Liverpool on the basis that it was "obvious" to do so. You get to the point where giving them any credit for the success of the club in the past 5 seasons (3 CL finals, a league title, almost winning a quadruple) isn't permissible, and it becomes farcical.

The stadium is just another example of this. We have Moores and Co who can't afford to redevelop, so they sell to H&G. They promise to redevelop but they almost bankrupt the clubs. Decades of owners failing to ensure appropriate investment in the stadium and the training facilities. Then FSG arrive, and deliver a redeveloped Anfield with an extra 15,000 seats and a brand new state of the art training centre. Something no previous owner as done. But because they didn't pay for it themselves (even though the fact that the club can afford to pay for it is down in so significant part to commercial improvements that they've driven), they don't get credit for that either. I'm not saying that they couldn't have done a better job. They could have paid for it themselves and used the club's money for transfer fees. But they're a business and that wasn't a prudent business decision. That's depressing and shows arguably limited ambition, but despite that we've been enormously competitive in the last couple of seasons. So maybe it wasn't the stupidest decision?

I'm not saying that it's impossible to have better and more generous owners than FSG, who don't plunge us into the deeply unpleasant moral quagmire of a Saudi Arabia or some right wing gun nut. But the pool of owners who can invest the kind of money that can compete with Man City, with Newcastle, with PSG and Bayern Munich, is small. The chances of someone buying us who ticks every one of our boxes - vastly wealthy with a passion for LFC, driven to achieve success for the club despite significant financial risk and the difficulty of competing with Man City and co... it's very small. Depressingly small. That doesn't mean that if FSG sell up I won't hope for someone of that ilk to buy us, I just recognise that the sale to new owners creates a hugely significant risk of the club taking a step towards something that I wouldn't feel the same about any more.

I don't think that fans bitching about FSG has any impact on their decision to sell or keep the club. It will be a business decision, so I don't ascribe to the view that people who "hound FSG out will reap what they sow". And it's perfectly legitimate to criticise them when they have failed. But the endlessly negative spin on everything they do is so tiresome, so pointlessly myopic. They're imperfect, but they've delivered growth, stability and some success. Maybe in some places despite their intentions, but still under their stewardship and built on some of the work they've done to grow the club, work which was well overdue and hadn't been done by previous owners. All while not leveraging any significant debt on the club, threatening its continued operation, losing interest because of personal whims, or acting in a morally reprehensible way.

If you want the perfect owner, with our ambitions and in the context of the competition we face, the overwhelming likelihood is that you're going to be sorely disappointed, and we're probably going to end up with worse than FSG.

Good post. I actually think the anti-FSGers and pro-FSGers are on the same page which is why i think this whole debate is bizarre.

Saying things like id rather FSG invested more money but other than that theyve been good, is what every poster with half a brain cell would agree on. But the Pro FSGers go completely the other way and make out people are stamping their feet saying FSG out.

If theyd have backed Klopp like we was ALL (even the pro-FSGers) expecting, this debate wouldn't even be happening.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 08:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:56:57 pm
You make some good points but £268m is a significant debt. It is almost 90% of what FSG paid for the club. As for Moores being unable to fund a stadium he couldn't but he could have funded what FSG did. The issue is that the Main Stand and ARE only became possible because owners of LFC bought up and tinned up houses until redevelopment became possible.

Moores said himself he couldn't compete in the transfer market with Chelsea, he couldn't afford it, so how exactly was he going to add 15,000 seats to Anfield and spend on the squad as well?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 08:02:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:01:49 pm
Moores said himself he couldn't compete in the transfer market with Chelsea, he couldn't afford it, so how exactly was he going to add 15,000 seats to Anfield and spend on the squad as well?

FSG didnt do that either did they?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 08:05:30 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5820 on: Today at 08:07:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:01:49 pm
Moores said himself he couldn't compete in the transfer market with Chelsea, he couldn't afford it, so how exactly was he going to add 15,000 seats to Anfield and spend on the squad as well?

The problem with Moores is that he wasn't a businessman. The irony of Rick Parry being one of the chief architects of the Premier League is that as CEO of LFC he never exploited what he had helped create. Rick and Moorety were the main reasons we fell so far behind, mired in the past of the old "Liverpool Way".

We've seen under FSG and Klopp that you can have the Liverpool Way AND be commercially successful.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5821 on: Today at 08:09:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:02:59 pm
FSG didnt do that either did they?

Did I dream the new main stand, the Anny extension and the £145 million net spend under Klopp then?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5822 on: Today at 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:05:30 pm


:lmao

My kids dwarf hamster does exactly the same thing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5823 on: Today at 08:11:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:24 pm
Did I dream the new main stand, the Anny extension and the £145 million net spend under Klopp then?

I was under the impression the stands were via loans that the club paid back and transfer funds were club generated?

Net spend of £145m over 7 years isn’t that much.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5824 on: Today at 08:12:13 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5825 on: Today at 08:14:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:14 pm
:lmao

My kids dwarf hamster does exactly the same thing

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:12:13 pm
Post of the day.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Not the first time I've posted it, either. I intend to keep posting it, every few pages or so, until something actually happens. ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5826 on: Today at 08:17:07 pm »
Very eloquently put from JerseyKloppite i think,this pro-anti debate about FSG has been a decade long trench digging contest all the way to China for some and they're not getting out now.

For me they've delivered as much success as we could hope for making some mistakes along the way which is normal provided you learn from them,i think people expecting 30 year dynastys in an age where trillions of pounds worth of nation states wealth funds can own football clubs are a bit deluded.

Hopefully they make a good decision on who they sell us to if they indeed do,which looks likely.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 08:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:31:40 pm
I think if you were looking at leveraging a Football then the last one on earth you would choose would be Liverpool Football Club. The adage once bitten twice shy springs to mind. The first thing any new owners will be asked is how they are going to fund the acquisition of the Club. You would have to be stark raving mad to try and leverage LFC.

FSG were praised for not leveraging the acquisition costs onto the club but the thing is would they have gotten away with it if they had tried.

I think this is interesting JWH talking to RAWK just after he took over the club.

We have some very successful partners  some of whom are big EPL fans  and we are well-financed internally.  But NESV has always had debt from the first day we purchased the Red Sox.  We have some partners who look at   Internal Rate of Return and almost demand that we have debt as a consequence.  Debt increases IRR.

I recently read the New York Yankees have $3.5 billion of debt, but Ive never heard a Yankee fan complain about it.  Ive never heard a Red Sox fan complain about the usage of credit.  Credit is probably more acceptable in American   culture than elsewhere.  But you have some people that are good at borrowing money and poor at investing beyond that.  There are others  and we feel we are in this camp  have lines of credit etc., that are good at running businesses prudently and invest in those businesses.
I hope youre right on new owners not using an LBO, I wish I had your faith.
On the other quotes, Im not quite sure what point youre making. Of course business people will borrow to buy other businesses. It literally is the power of leverage.

A person buys a 100k asset with their own money which they then sell for 120k, theyve made 20%. Same person puts 20k down and borrows the other 80k. When they sell for 120k theyve doubled their initial 20k. 100% return. I know theres interest etc, but the principle is there.

The issue is where the debt sits and who is responsible for paying it back. Under H&G it was obvious and I never want to see anything like that again.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5828 on: Today at 08:21:25 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:59:39 pm
Good post. I actually think the anti-FSGers and pro-FSGers are on the same page which is why i think this whole debate is bizarre.

Saying things like id rather FSG invested more money but other than that theyve been good, is what every poster with half a brain cell would agree on. But the Pro FSGers go completely the other way and make out people are stamping their feet saying FSG out.

If theyd have backed Klopp like we was ALL (even the pro-FSGers) expecting, this debate wouldn't even be happening.

Not really though. You ask Al directly whether FSG have done a good job overall based on the redevelopments of the stadiun, training grounds, commercial performance, coaching staff, recruitment staff, hiring Klopp, and he either ignores you because it's too difficult to answer or he obfuscates the discussion and shifts the goal posts.

And pro-FSGers (not delighted with the term because I also think there are things they could've done better - I just think in the grand scheme of things, compared to most owners, they're really quite good) are reacting to people who are actually saying they want FSG out. This isn't a made up perspective - it exists.
