I am not pro FSG, I am pro Liverpool, and as far as I am concerned, FSG may not be the 'Shining Knights' that don't really exist anywhere, but they have done a bloody good job while working alongside arguably the best Manager and quite possibly the best Sporting Director in football, getting us to where we have been for the last few years and against an ever increasingly corrupt system, AND in which they have taken our club from being very nearly in the doldrums.

There is so much to be utterly proud of regarding this club because of the way it stands up against other clubs in the way it is currently run. We may have owners who don't fit the 'perfect mould' but are they sportswashers or murderers? No, they aren't. Should they be classed as bad as? No, they shouldn't in my opinion. I don't have a blind agenda. I am happy to look at what is going on and make an informed decision for myself, however, if anybody can show me anyone who is remotely interested in our club who, at this point could realistically take our club forward/ do a better job than FSG and who isn't an utterly morally bereft scumbag then i am all ears. But if I had to choose between going backwards or be seen to be selling my soul for the sake of just getting FSG out, I'm not interested in moving forwards with a c*nt as an owner. I honestly don't understand this FSG bashing stuff when we would be looking at people like them as potential owners because of what they have already done with Liverpool!